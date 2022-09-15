ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin enter intense staredown during the final press conference as the two bitter rivals stay deathly silent as they come face-to-face for the final time before their trilogy fight

By Jeff Powell, Sam Mcevoy For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Canelo Alvarez put the lid on his anger and Gennady Golovkin kept his cool as they came eyeball-to-eyeball at the final media conference before their trilogy fight here.

The mutual animosity between two of the greatest boxers of this generation was controlled by respect for each other's skills as both spoke of 'how difficult it will be to get the knock out' and wanting to end their rivalry.

Canelo added: 'But then nothing is easy in this life.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r62Sd_0hxL7Y4y00
Canelo Alvarez (left) and Gennady Golovkin (right) faced off at their final media conference
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fu9Th_0hxL7Y4y00
Not one word, hostile or otherwise, passed their lips during a long stare down on Thursday

Not one word, hostile or otherwise, passed their lips during a long stare down.

Alvarez tarried slightly longer on stage for photographs with all the belts of his undisputed world super middleweight title.

Triple G's middleweight belts are not at stake in this fight.

In Las Vegas this weekend, the 40-year-old Kazakh makes his first significant foray out of the 160lb middleweight division in which he has won multiple world titles to challenge his bitter Mexican rival.

Alvarez escaped with a highly disputed draw in their first fight in September 2017 before being given the nod narrowly on points the following year, the only blemishes in Golovkin's 44-fight career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TF9im_0hxL7Y4y00
The pair then posed for pictures ahead of their trilogy fight at the MGM Grand on Saturday

Their third contest will take place at the 168lb super-middleweight limit, where Alvarez holds all four major world titles and is favourite to once again prevail over an opponent eight years his senior.

However, Golovkin, a two-time unified world middleweight champion, stressed he is not placing any additional significance on Saturday night's showdown and that his accomplishments speak for themselves.

He said: 'Without any doubt this fight is not going to affect my legacy. Name me a boxer who would not be happy with a career like mine with all my achievements?

'I do not feel any pressure and I do not think I need to prove anything to anybody.

'To me it's just another fight, a fight people have been wanting to see for a long period of time and now it's actually coming to reality.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IRgaI_0hxL7Y4y00
Canelo Alvarez acknowledges his fans with a thumbs up during the press conference
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11ZeKB_0hxL7Y4y00
Golovkin pumps out his chests and flexes his biceps after an intense staredown with Canelo

Golovkin has never previously weighed in heavier than the 163lbs he scaled three years ago prior to facing Steve Rolls but is unfazed at the unfamiliar situation he will find himself in.

As for whether he will carry up his vaunted power - of Golovkin's 42 wins, 37 have come inside the distance - the veteran said: 'I know I will feel a little bit differently in the new weight division.

'Some things will be added, some things will be brought down. It will be a different experience. It's not just about power. (But) I'm always confident about me and my actions.'

Their mutual dislike also appears to have grown, although Alvarez is more upfront than Golovkin about the personal animus between the rivals. Away from microphones, it seems clear they don't like each other any more than they did in 2018, when the entire promotion of the rematch proceeded under the cloud of Alvarez's positive test for a performance-enhancing substance and his subsequent suspension.

Alvarez took a break from his usual training routine late last month to visit House of Boxing in the working-class, sun-bleached Paradise Hills neighborhood of San Diego. Several miles away in an office park is Canelo's usual gym, where trainer Eddy Reynoso has paused training with most of his other fighters to focus solely on Alvarez.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CdxfC_0hxL7Y4y00
Both boxers spoke of 'how difficult it will be to get the knock-out and end the rivalry'

'Canelo is better at everything since the last time he fought Triple G,' Reynoso said through an interpreter. 'I'm not being funny. He has improved with his conditioning, with his technique, with his toughness. He has more ways to beat you, and I'm not going to say what they are, but Triple G is probably not going to be ready for some of them.'

Since the last time he fought Alvarez, Golovkin replaced Abel Sanchez - the American trainer who shepherded his rise to worldwide stardom - with Johnathon Banks, the former cruiserweight champion and Wladimir Klitschko's former trainer.

Banks said Golovkin's camp isn't studying film of the first two fights, not even the parts where Golovkin was clearly beating Alvarez.

'It's hard to look back at that, because we're so steady looking forward,' Banks said. 'No matter what you see in those fights, you can't go backwards. Both fighters are significantly different from those two fights and the last time they saw each other.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=043Hu5_0hxL7Y4y00
The long-term rivals have fought twice before, ending a draw and a Canelo decision win 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nYXZF_0hxL7Y4y00
Canelo and Golovkin shared a controversial draw in their first encounter back in 2017 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BYMTo_0hxL7Y4y00
It was Canelo who emerged victorious by majority decision in their rematch the following year

'That's one good thing about Triple G - he always, always wants to learn. He wants to be better, and he wants to be more efficient. That's where I can contribute and show him ways to be more efficient, and he's always paying attention.'

So Golovkin may attempt to press Alvarez even harder, while Alvarez may try to use his vaunted physicality more effectively at the higher weight. Both fighters say they'll try to avoid a wild brawl - but both believe they've spent the past four years building to this moment, and neither expects to hold anything back if technique alone isn't getting it done.

'Only one thing is pretty much the same from four years ago, and that's that (both) of these guys are absolutely unafraid of any challenge,' Banks said. 'They're the exact same guys in that respect.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'It's wholly true': Deontay Wilder's manager Shelly Finkel admits he avoided a 'big' offer from Eddie Hearn for a showdown with Anthony Joshua because of his fight with Robert Helenius... with Brit now in talks to face Tyson Fury instead

Shelly Finkel, manager of Deontay Wilder, has responded to Eddie Hearn's claims that he ignored the offer of a fight against Anthony Joshua. Finkel admitted that he ignored Hearn's approach to organise a mouth-watering clash between Wilder and Joshua, instead choosing to focus on the American's upcoming fight with Finland's Robert Helenius.
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

Former England manager Fabio Capello brands Harry Kane 'one of the greatest forwards of ALL-TIME'... as he suggests Three Lions are World Cup contenders because they're 'better suited to playing matches during the season'

Former England manager Fabio Capello has branded current Three Lions captain Harry Kane one of the best forwards of all time. England are preparing to face Italy and Germany in the final international break before the World Cup, a period in which Kane could become his country's all-time leading goalscorer with the Tottenham forward currently just three goals behind current record holder Wayne Rooney.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Fabio Quartararo bears brutal injuries from dramatic crash at the Aragon Moto Grand Prix on Sunday as the world champion shows his battle scars to the world

Fabio Quartararo has borne his brutal injuries following his crash in the Aragon Moto GP on Sunday. The Frenchman Quartararo was performing well in the race in seventh and felt afterwards he was well positioned to challenge as high as third. However, in the third lap the reigning world champion...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gennady Golovkin
Person
Johnathon Banks
Person
Wladimir Klitschko
Daily Mail

'I have always known him as a class act and today he went up in my estimation': Phil Neville praises former Man United team-mate Wayne Rooney for his decisive action after one of his DC United players allegedly racially abused Inter Miami opponent

Wayne Rooney has been hailed by former England team-mate Phil Neville for his handling of an alleged incident of racism that threatened to halt an MLS match between their teams. The game between DC United, managed by Rooney, and Neville’s Inter Miami — owned by David Beckham — was interrupted...
MLS
Daily Mail

Brenden Aaronson says Yunus Musah's absence at USMNT camp is felt after the in-form Valencia youngster was ruled out of their Japan and Saudi Arabia friendlies in preparation for the World Cup

Yunus Musah's absence from USMNT camp has been called 'a shame' by teammate Brenden Aaronson, as the midfielder was forced to pull out of the team's friendlies vs. Japan and Saudi Arabia due to a left groin issue. Musah is a projected starter for this fall's World Cup and has...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

That's got to hurt! Bryson DeChambeau walks face-first into a GUIDE ROPE at LIV Golf Chicago in a bizarre moment, with the American claiming 'I can't see out of my right eye' before finishing up in eighth place

Bryson DeChambeau suffered an unfortunate and bizarre injury on Sunday at LIV Golf Chicago, with the American failing to duck under a rope and bouncing it off his face instead. The injury happened after he hit his approach on the 14th hole. In a video of the incident, which happened...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

DC United's Taxi Fountas denies racially abusing Damion Lowe in the MLS game with Inter Miami on Sunday night and says he is 'very upset and saddened' by the accusation in a statement posted on Instagram

DC United player Taxi Fountas has taken to Instagram to deny accusations that he racially abused Inter Miami's Damion Lowe in the MLS game on Sunday night. MLS officials are investigating the allegations and Miami coach Phil Neville said that 'the worst word in the world' was used against Lowe.
MLS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

606K+
Followers
64K+
Post
289M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy