Guilford County, NC

Low bonds in Greensboro cause frustration

By Tyler Hardin
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — There are calls to beef up bonds in Guilford County after heated town halls and a recent string of violent acts from repeat criminals.

Some members of law enforcement are concerned offenders are bailing out of jail on a low bond or written promise only to get booked a short time later for committing another or more violent crime.

Man killed in Elm-Eugene Street hit-and-run identified: GPD

“I have seen the bonds all over the place in the last 15 years,” said Sergeant Anna Keene with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Warrants Division. “It’s been a constant variation between how they’re set up.”

If the offender skips their court date or commits another crime, deputies are tied up trying to track them down.

“Many times when a person is initially arrested, they’re given a fairly substantial amount on their bond, but what happens when they go to their first appearance sometimes those bonds get lowered,” Keene said.

A judge sets a bond during a criminal’s first court appearance.

“There’s kind of an area, some discretion there for a judge to pick from in order to set that bond,” said Assistant District Attorney Chris Parrish, in Guilford County. “They’re guidelines, so a judge can go outside those guidelines if they feel it’s necessary.”

Parrish told FOX8 that a judge considers a lot when setting a bond including the person, their charges, criminal history, ties to the community, strength of the case, ability to make bond and safety of all.

“It’s also used for protection of the community,” Parrish said. “Is a person a danger to themselves or others? Have they shown that they maybe cannot be in a society because of the crimes they’re accused of doing?”

Measures like house arrest, GPS tracking, curfews and no contact orders can be a part of bond conditions.

Keene told FOX8 that sometimes those measures are not enough.

“The higher bonds would help to keep the person from conducting the same type of criminal activity or different types of criminal activity,” she said.

Guilford County Chief District Court Judge Teresa Vincent told FOX8 that each county court system sets its own guidelines for bonds to be impartial and fair.

In Guilford County, the court reviewed those guidelines in 2019 and at the time, strengthened and expanded the bond considerations.

Comments / 7

Allyson Kelley
3d ago

I could write a dang book about bonds being set too low for certain people. It is very discouraging for victims

Reply
11
Blackwulfe342022
3d ago

They should have no bond for repeat offenders,these guys gaining multiple bodies while out on bond.

Reply
6
Joel Long
3d ago

Very simple solution- Quit electing demoncrats who are and will openly tell you that they are, for 'certain' criminals.

Reply(1)
5
