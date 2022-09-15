Read full article on original website
Warren Schools Projects Making Headway
Several projects making headway in the Warren County School System. Director of Schools Grant Swallows said the system has tried to be strategic about how it uses its ESSER funds. He said one of the big projects it undertook was improvements at Warren County Middle School, including a roof replacement.
Bus Driver Shortage Mixed Bag Across UC
A national school bus driver shortage has placed a strain on school districts across the Upper Cumberland. Overton County Schools Transporation Supervisor Steve Mosley said while the routes are covered using full-time and substitute drivers, they still could use three to four more to create a full team. “Wher it...
Hundreds of Tennessee service members remain unaccounted for
They are gone, but they are not forgotten. The third Friday of every September is designated as National POW/MIA Recognition Day. The remains of nearly 82,000 Americans remain unaccounted for, the vast majority from World War II.
Wilson County School Board passes resolution over third grade retention concerns
The Wilson County School Board unanimously passed a resolution expressing their concerns about the law that focuses on how well third graders perform on the ELA portion of the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP).
Local Matters With Caroline Moore: Meet Putnam County Fair Board President John Allen
John Allen talks about growing up in Putnam County and all things about the fair. Covering the issues that matter to you. Every weekday. On today’s Local Matters…Caroline talks to John Allen, the Putnam County Fair Board President. John talks about growing up on his parents’ farm till he left for college raising all kinds of animals, what John did in Washington D.C. with the 4-H program, and if there’s any pressure to win the Champion of Champions title for the fair again.
TDEC Finds Sewer As The Highest Priority For Sparta’s Infrastructure Money
Sparta will likely use its state infrastructure COVID money for sewer improvements instead of water line replacements. City Administrator Brad Hennessee said the state has recommended that Sparta’s uses its allotment to fix overflow from heavy rain events. ‘We were hoping to be be able to include it in...
This Week Putnam Commission Chair Appointed, White Co Commission Continues Land Fill Discussion
This week in the Upper Cumberland the Putnam County Commission will fill several vacancies in committees Monday. Over 15 committees will see a new member appointed. The vacancies are due to some commissioners rolling of the commission after the August Election thus leaving open seats. The commission will also elect...
Wheaton: City Is Confident In CRMC’s Decision
Cookeville Mayor and Hospital Board Member Laurin Wheaton says the city has confidence in the Cookeville Regional Medical Center. That, after CRMC announced the elimination of six upper management positions due to financial constraints Wednesday afternoon. The six positions include four administrative directors, a hospital director, and the hospital’s Chief Strategy Officer.
No Major Lay Offs In CRMC’s Nursing Ranks, Despite Claims
Despite claims from multiple nurses inside Cookeville Regional Medical Center, CEO Paul Korth said there have not been major layoffs in the medical center’s nursing ranks. “We recognize that there are currently many inaccuracies circulating regarding our actions, and I can confirm that there have not been ‘major layoffs in the nursing,'” Korth said in an email response.
Shady Brady Memorial Ride Honors The Life Of Sparta Firefighter
The eighth annual Shady Brady Memorial Ride will be coming through Sparta this Saturday. The late Sparta Firefighter Barry Brady started the motorcycle ride in 2015. His wife Dawn Brady said the Tennessee Fireman’s Association continues the fundraiser in his memory. “This is just something that my husband wanted...
Cookeville City Council Approves Bid For Cane Creek Substation Control Building
Cookeville’s Electric Department taking the next step on its Cane Creek Substation project by approving a control building bid. Electric Department Director Carl Haney said the control building functions as the “brain,” housing the equipment and running the substation. “This is the building and all of the...
FEMA Hazard Mitigation Plans Required For Disaster Fund Eligibility
Federal Emergency Management Agency requires Hazard Mitigation Plans for communities to be eligible for disaster relief funds, but what exactly is that plan?. Putnam County EMA Director Tyler Smith said planners take into account potential vulnerable areas in the communities when it comes to natural disasters or other emergencies. He said FEMA requires an updated plan every five years.
The Scene: Meet Local Artist Justin Blackmon
This week, discover the art, and inspiration of local artist Justin Blackmon. Join host Andrea Kruszka as she sits down with local artist Justin Blackmon. They discuss how he became interested in art, and the influence that his high school art teacher had on him, what he turns to for inspiration when painting, as well as the organization Art Round Tennessee, and the various activities that they put on every year.
Jackson Co. School Bus Routes Undergoing Strains Due To Driver Shortage
A change in the Jackson County school bus schedule was due to a lack of bus drivers. Transportation and Attendance Director Phyllis Goad said one bus needed to be released early this week because there was not a driver available to cover that route. “They wouldn’t have gotten home until...
After 1 Collapsed Lung and Two Weeks in the NICU, Murfreesboro Baby is Home
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN - It was a day of celebration and love for Kara Forge, who was 33 weeks pregnant. Kara’s family gathered together to throw her a shower for her soon-to-be son. Little did they know, he would be arriving just hours later. That evening, she was getting ready for bed and noticed she was bleeding.
23-Year-Old Haley Allen Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Rutherford County (Rutherford County, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Friday morning in Rutherford County. The officials reported that 23-year-old Haley Allen was [..]
ARC rescues 27 of over 100 hoarded dogs from Virginia property
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - 27 dogs in Virginia were rescued by the Animal Rescue Corps and taken to Gallatin Saturday. ARC said over 100 dogs were living on a property in Scott County, VA, after the property owner died, leaving the dogs with an uncertain future. As of Saturday, all the animals have been surrendered to various rescue groups and are safe. The rescue was coordinated with Dogs Deserve Better Blue Ridge, a Virginia rescue organization.
Cookeville’s first brewery and taproom celebrates six years of business
COOKEVILLE – Seven years ago, if you wanted a craft beer you had to travel to a major city. Then a couple of friends took a leap of faith and opened Cookeville’s first brewery and taproom, Red Silo, on the corner of First Street and Cedar Avenue. Saturday night, Red Silo celebrated six years in business with an anniversary celebration featuring live music, fun games, food, beer and giveaways.
Cookeville City Council Approves Employee Health Insurance Plan Changes
Cookeville City Council approved several changes and updates to its Employee Health Insurance Plan. After several bad years, City Manager James Mills said it was time to make changes to the plan to save it from getting to a “dangerously low” fund balance. The city approved a plan that increases premiums with the city covering 85 percent and plan-holders contributing 15 percent.
Driver accused of hitting Rutherford County student at crosswalk indicted
The driver has been charged with one count of driver to exercise due care.
