John Allen talks about growing up in Putnam County and all things about the fair. Covering the issues that matter to you. Every weekday. On today’s Local Matters…Caroline talks to John Allen, the Putnam County Fair Board President. John talks about growing up on his parents’ farm till he left for college raising all kinds of animals, what John did in Washington D.C. with the 4-H program, and if there’s any pressure to win the Champion of Champions title for the fair again.

PUTNAM COUNTY, TN ・ 8 HOURS AGO