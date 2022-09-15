ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, TN

newstalk941.com

Warren Schools Projects Making Headway

Several projects making headway in the Warren County School System. Director of Schools Grant Swallows said the system has tried to be strategic about how it uses its ESSER funds. He said one of the big projects it undertook was improvements at Warren County Middle School, including a roof replacement.
WARREN COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Bus Driver Shortage Mixed Bag Across UC

A national school bus driver shortage has placed a strain on school districts across the Upper Cumberland. Overton County Schools Transporation Supervisor Steve Mosley said while the routes are covered using full-time and substitute drivers, they still could use three to four more to create a full team. “Wher it...
OVERTON COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Local Matters With Caroline Moore: Meet Putnam County Fair Board President John Allen

John Allen talks about growing up in Putnam County and all things about the fair. Covering the issues that matter to you. Every weekday. On today’s Local Matters…Caroline talks to John Allen, the Putnam County Fair Board President. John talks about growing up on his parents’ farm till he left for college raising all kinds of animals, what John did in Washington D.C. with the 4-H program, and if there’s any pressure to win the Champion of Champions title for the fair again.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

TDEC Finds Sewer As The Highest Priority For Sparta’s Infrastructure Money

Sparta will likely use its state infrastructure COVID money for sewer improvements instead of water line replacements. City Administrator Brad Hennessee said the state has recommended that Sparta’s uses its allotment to fix overflow from heavy rain events. ‘We were hoping to be be able to include it in...
SPARTA, TN
newstalk941.com

Wheaton: City Is Confident In CRMC’s Decision

Cookeville Mayor and Hospital Board Member Laurin Wheaton says the city has confidence in the Cookeville Regional Medical Center. That, after CRMC announced the elimination of six upper management positions due to financial constraints Wednesday afternoon. The six positions include four administrative directors, a hospital director, and the hospital’s Chief Strategy Officer.
COOKEVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

No Major Lay Offs In CRMC’s Nursing Ranks, Despite Claims

Despite claims from multiple nurses inside Cookeville Regional Medical Center, CEO Paul Korth said there have not been major layoffs in the medical center’s nursing ranks. “We recognize that there are currently many inaccuracies circulating regarding our actions, and I can confirm that there have not been ‘major layoffs in the nursing,'” Korth said in an email response.
COOKEVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

Shady Brady Memorial Ride Honors The Life Of Sparta Firefighter

The eighth annual Shady Brady Memorial Ride will be coming through Sparta this Saturday. The late Sparta Firefighter Barry Brady started the motorcycle ride in 2015. His wife Dawn Brady said the Tennessee Fireman’s Association continues the fundraiser in his memory. “This is just something that my husband wanted...
SPARTA, TN
newstalk941.com

FEMA Hazard Mitigation Plans Required For Disaster Fund Eligibility

Federal Emergency Management Agency requires Hazard Mitigation Plans for communities to be eligible for disaster relief funds, but what exactly is that plan?. Putnam County EMA Director Tyler Smith said planners take into account potential vulnerable areas in the communities when it comes to natural disasters or other emergencies. He said FEMA requires an updated plan every five years.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

The Scene: Meet Local Artist Justin Blackmon

This week, discover the art, and inspiration of local artist Justin Blackmon. Join host Andrea Kruszka as she sits down with local artist Justin Blackmon. They discuss how he became interested in art, and the influence that his high school art teacher had on him, what he turns to for inspiration when painting, as well as the organization Art Round Tennessee, and the various activities that they put on every year.
COOKEVILLE, TN
WSMV

ARC rescues 27 of over 100 hoarded dogs from Virginia property

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - 27 dogs in Virginia were rescued by the Animal Rescue Corps and taken to Gallatin Saturday. ARC said over 100 dogs were living on a property in Scott County, VA, after the property owner died, leaving the dogs with an uncertain future. As of Saturday, all the animals have been surrendered to various rescue groups and are safe. The rescue was coordinated with Dogs Deserve Better Blue Ridge, a Virginia rescue organization.
GALLATIN, TN
ucbjournal.com

Cookeville’s first brewery and taproom celebrates six years of business

COOKEVILLE – Seven years ago, if you wanted a craft beer you had to travel to a major city. Then a couple of friends took a leap of faith and opened Cookeville’s first brewery and taproom, Red Silo, on the corner of First Street and Cedar Avenue. Saturday night, Red Silo celebrated six years in business with an anniversary celebration featuring live music, fun games, food, beer and giveaways.
COOKEVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

Cookeville City Council Approves Employee Health Insurance Plan Changes

Cookeville City Council approved several changes and updates to its Employee Health Insurance Plan. After several bad years, City Manager James Mills said it was time to make changes to the plan to save it from getting to a “dangerously low” fund balance. The city approved a plan that increases premiums with the city covering 85 percent and plan-holders contributing 15 percent.
COOKEVILLE, TN

