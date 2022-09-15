Read full article on original website
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
Two veterans make Midwest Honor Flight despite absence of brother
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Hattervig family has a strong military history even before three brothers served during the Vietnam War. Jack served in the Navy, Mike in the Army, and Roger in the Marines. Their father also served in the military in the Army Air Corp in World War II.
South Dakota’s Most Searched Conspiracy Theory is BONKERS
Who doesn't love a good conspiracy theory? And while some hold more truth than others, The Mount Rushmore State's most searched conspiracy theory is pretty wacky. U.S. Direct recently unveiled its list of the most searched conspiracy in every state. Lizard People, Black Helicopters, and the New World Order were among the favorites in most states, but the people of South Dakota took a different route.
invisiblepeople.tv
Tiny House Village Underway for Homeless Veterans in Sioux Falls
Enlisting to fight in the U.S. military comes with unique obstacles and risks. According to Military.com, 41% of millennial veterans have been rendered disabled after returning from war zones since 2001 and later, compared to just 25% of veterans from previous generations. A jaw-dropping 500,000 veterans who engaged in armed...
dakotanewsnow.com
Dakota News Now kicks off 35th annual Coats for All coat drive
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now, along with Billion Auto, Avera and Sioux Laundry are teaming up with The Salvation Army for the 35th annual Coats for All coat drive campaign. Together, we hope to make sure the winter season is a little warmer for those in need.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dakotanewsnow.com
Kids and long haul COVID: Sioux Falls family shares journey
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Before the fall of 2020, Anna Burt had a normal life. “Regular kid doing regular kid things, playing basketball, going skiing, you know, riding her bike,” said Mom Jody Burt. She became sick and was not recovering. Her first COVID test was negative....
dakotanewsnow.com
Authorities report on crime trends in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mayor Paul Tenhaken, Minnehaha County Sheriff Michael Milstead, South Dakota State’s Attorney Daniel Haggar, and Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum reported on crime trends in Sioux Falls. Cyclical crimes and firearms in the community. Mayor Tehaken said overall, Sioux Falls is...
dakotanewsnow.com
Pilot conducts successful emergency landing in Lake County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A pilot conducted a successful emergency landing in Lake County with no reported injuries. According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday at 6:36 a.m., a pilot flying a Cirrus SR GTS had two passengers on board when mechanical issues caused the engine to shut down. The pilot conducted an emergency response and deployed the aircraft’s parachute, allowing for a safe and successful landing. The plane landed in a field. No one received injuries.
Golf Pro Padraig Harrington Covers Giant South Dakota Bar Tab
It was an exciting week in Sioux Falls thanks to the annual Sanford International Open. The Sioux Empire welcomed PGA Tour Champions players and their caddies for one of the biggest sporting events in Sioux Falls. Some parties happened on and off the golf course. One celebration on Tuesday night...
RELATED PEOPLE
KELOLAND TV
Shots fired in attempted break-in; Flea market highlights Hispanic culture
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, September 18. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. An attempted break-in at an apartment led to a shots-fired incident this weekend in southwest Sioux Falls. Members of the South...
dakotanewsnow.com
Mike Lindell’s FBI phone seizure tied to Sioux Falls Cyber Symposium
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In August 2021, Mike Lindell’s cyber symposium at the Military Alliance brought Sioux Falls into the spotlight as politicians and I-T professionals reviewed Lindell’s claim that voting machines were hacked in previous elections. Although the data presented was found to be...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Concerned citizens intercepted kidnapping in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Concerned citizens intercepted a kidnapping by flagging down Sioux Falls police and directed them to a suspicious suspect in possession of a one-year-old child. Authorities with the Sioux Falls Police Department said officers were driving through Sioux Falls Saturday morning when concerned citizens...
dakotanewsnow.com
Jefferson shares the wealth in win over Rapid City Central
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Taylen Ashley threw touchdowns to three different receivers to help Sioux Falls Jefferson, ranked #1 in 11AAA, build a 28-0 first quarter lead en route to a 49-8 victory over Rapid City Central on Saturday afternoon at Howard Wood Field in prep football action.
IN THIS ARTICLE
brookingsradio.com
SDSU receives its largest grant ever
The grant, of up to $80 million, is for research into climate-smart beef and bison production. Perry Miller has more on Friday’s announcement…
mitchellnow.com
South Dakota Highway Patrol struggles with trooper shortages
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol is struggling with a shortage of officers after over two dozen left the agency this year. Secretary of Public Safety Craig Price told the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee that the departures leave the highway patrol’s force short 22 troopers. Even with a recent pay raise approved by Gov. Kristi Noem, the highway patrol’s starting pay has lagged behind other law enforcement agencies in the state’s largest cities and counties. The shortage comes despite the Republican governor’s attempts to recruit officers from across the country with promises that the state supports law enforcement officers.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Sidewalk Arts Festival gives artists opportunities for exposure
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 2022 Sidewalk Arts Festival took to the streets of Downtown Sioux Falls on Saturday. The free outdoor event featured more than 230 vendor booths with the region’s best artwork. It all took place on the streets surrounding the Washington Pavilion. Artist...
KELOLAND TV
Call for backup; Madison shooting justified; mattress donation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating a murder and attempted suicide at a Sioux Falls apartment building Wednesday morning. As the standoff started officers on the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Portions of Sioux Falls Were Literally a Dumpster Fire on Tuesday Night
It's not uncommon these days to hear the term "dumpster fire" used to describe the way things are going in the country and in society in general right now. On Tuesday night here in Sioux Falls, we literally had a series of dumpster fires burning in parts of the city.
KELOLAND TV
Tearing down and repurposing
HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) – Buildings get torn down all the time, but it’s not every day that almost every single piece of material is salvaged and repurposed. That’s what is happening to a former cabinetry building just outside of Harrisburg. Noteboom RV in Harrisburg bought this building...
abc17news.com
Stricker wins PGA Tour Champions in playoff over Karlsson
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Steve Stricker has won for the second straight time on the PGA Tour Champions. This one required overtime. He shot a 64 in the Sanford International, and then he won with a birdie on the first extra hole against Robert Karlsson. Stricker won The Ally Challenge two weeks ago and took last week off. The victory was his third of the year on the Champions Tour. He’s the fifth player with at least three wins this year.
KELOLAND TV
SFPD: Suspect in murder-suicide dies
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A second person involved in a suspected murder-suicide has died according to Sioux Falls police. 32-year-old Arthur Miguel of Sioux Falls was identified as the suspect during Monday’s police briefing. Miguel was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital with life-threatening injuries last Wednesday...
Comments / 1