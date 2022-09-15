SWFL companies turning to POS systems to increase tipping

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – More Southwest Florida companies might start adding a tip option instead of raising employee wages.

Being called ‘tip creeping,’ businesses that generally never asked for tips in the past would start adding a tip option for customers to choose from. A practice that employees who actually rely on those tips aren’t too fond of.

“I think it discourages people too because it’s like well, if everybody’s asking for tips then they must have raised the minimum wage for everybody, said Lisa Wanjiko, a Bartender and Server at Shucker’s at the Gulfshore. “If everybody’s within the same bracket, but it’s just been servers and bartenders who have really been working off of that, living off of that tippable wage.”

One thing that has both helped and hurt when it comes to tips is the evolution of technology.

On one hand, these easy to use tablets we’ve all been using take the math out of tipping. A customer can simply select which percentage they want to tip and apply it to the final bill. But it also helps businesses who are tip creeping ask for more tips.

“You almost feel, I don’t want to say guilty, but you almost feel you need feel a lot more enticed to hit that 10%, 15%, especially if it’s somewhere that you don’t normally tip,” said Ryan Sanford, also a Bartender and Server at Shucker’s.

Although they’re not a restaurant, Love Boat Ice Cream tells us their employees also rely on tips as they factor into their hourly wage.

“They actually do make the wage of what a server would make and then they do rely on those tips to account for some of their base pay,” said Dakota Struense, Love Boat’s Regional Manager.

Which is why they say the tablets have been a great addition to their stores. It’s a convenient way for customers to add a tip.

“I think the POS system, really any but especially the one we use, keeps it top of mind for our customers.”