Montana to let transgender people change their birth record
The state had defied a judge's order.
Health Care — Biden declares pandemic over, sparking outcry
Turns out it really might be “A Bug’s Life.” Scientists calculated the number of ants on Earth, and the result is “unimaginable.” In health news, President Biden said the COVID-19 pandemic “is over,” a comment that comes as hundreds of people are still dying daily from the virus. Welcome to Overnight Health Care, where…
EXPLAINER: Bused, flown migrants can live in US -- for now
Republican governors have been sending more migrants released at the U.S. border with Mexico to Democratic strongholds, raising questions about their legal status, how they are lured on board buses and planes and the cost to taxpayers. Florida’s Ron DeSantis flew about 50 Venezuelans last week to the small, upscale island of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. During the weekend, Texas’ Greg Abbott bused more migrants to Vice President Kamala Harris’ Washington home. U.S. authorities are grappling with unusually large numbers of migrants crossing the border from Mexico amid rapidly changing demographics. The administration said Monday that people from Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua accounted for more than one of three migrants stopped at the border in August. Since April, Texas has bused about 8,000 migrants to Washington, 2,200 to New York and 300 to Chicago. Arizona bused more than 1,800 to Washington since May, while the city of El Paso, Texas, bused more than 1,100 to New York since Aug. 23.
Florida dems dispute use of state money for migrant flights
TALLAHASSEE - Florida House Democrats want Republican legislative leaders to block funding that Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to continue using to transport migrants, after two planes took a group of about 50 people from Texas to Massachusetts last week. Contending DeSantis has "abused" spending authority in the state budget, Democrats sent a letter to House Speaker Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, and the Joint Legislative Budget Commission about $12 million set aside for migrant-relocation efforts. Incoming House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell, D-Tampa, said DeSantis overstepped his authority in seeking to "score political points," as the budget...
