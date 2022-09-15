Read full article on original website
California becomes 7th state to protect workers who smoke marijuana off-the-clock
CALIFORNIA, USA — With a swipe of his pen, Gov. Gavin Newsom made California the seventh state to protect workers who smoke marijuana while off-the-clock. The bill was among a series of cannabis-related bills that expanded the legal market and addressed harms from past cannabis bans. “For too many...
Inside the team pioneering California’s red flag law
SAN DIEGO — This story was originally published by CalMatters. There were four more requests for gun violence restraining orders on Jeff Brooker’s desk when he arrived at the San Diego City Attorney’s Office that July morning. Officers had responded to a minor car crash at a...
New law could protect off-the-clock cannabis use
SACRAMENTO, Calif — California could soon become the seventh state to make sure people won’t lose their jobs if they smoke marijuana when they’re off the clock. State lawmakers passed Assembly Bill 2188 last month that would stop companies from punishing workers who fail a certain type of drug test that detects not whether a person is high, but whether the person has used marijuana at all in recent days.
Resource guide for Californians dealing with conservatorships
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — ABC10 has been investigating California’s conservatorship system for two years. In season one, we dug into general conservatorships in a five-part investigative series. In our second five-part series, we focused on limited conservatorships for those with disabilities. This complex system is filled with complicated legal...
Cal State says it can’t afford a staff wage hike even if Newsom OKs it
LONG BEACH, Calif. — This story was originally published by CalMatters. A last-minute bill that sailed through the Legislature may leave Cal State University on the hook for nearly $900 million in new costs over the next decade — possibly forcing it to raise tuition for only the second time in more than a decade.
How do we fix California's broken conservatorship system?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — “I was totally trapped,” said Marie Bergum. From age 21 to 36, Marie was conserved by her parents. “I acted like I was happy…but I wasn’t,” said Marie. We wanted to hear about her experience of what being under a conservatorship...
California 1st to make firms disclose social media policies
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California will impose first-of-its-kind requirements on social media companies to publish their policies for removing disturbing content including hate speech, with details on how and when they remove that content, under a bill signed into law by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. "California will not stand by...
Newsom launches 7 abortion rights billboards in anti-abortion states
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Governor Gavin Newsom launched seven billboards in what his re-election campaign called the country’s most restrictive anti-abortion states. The billboards are running in Texas, South Carolina, South Dakota, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Indiana, and Ohio. The billboards target those seeking an abortion and reproductive care. The...
Teaching in California | A look at some of the issues impacting California's teaching industry
The California School Boards Association says the state needs roughly 100,000 teachers, but here are some of the issues impacting getting them into the classroom. In California, roughly 100,000 teachers are needed to fill classrooms according to the California School Boards Association. A few topics of discussion — aside from...
Middle Class Tax Refund payments headed to Californians
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Middle Class Tax Refund payments are heading to thousands of Californians to help with the growing cost of inflation. Some families may get up to $1,050 in the coming weeks. Here’s the criteria to qualify for the payments:. California resident for more than half of...
Sherri Papini sentenced to 18 months for 2016 kidnapping hoax
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Northern California mother of two was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison for faking her own kidnapping so she could go back to a former boyfriend, which led to a three-week, multi-state search before she resurfaced on Thanksgiving Day in 2016. Sherri Papini, 40,...
Problems plague California school district data system, putting funding at risk
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. The data management system for California’s K-12 schools has been on the fritz for months after it was updated in April then rolled out with minimal testing, potentially jeopardizing school district funding. The California Longitudinal Pupil Achievement Data...
California sues Amazon, alleging antitrust law violations
NEW YORK — California is suing Amazon, accusing the company of violating the state’s antitrust laws by stifling competition and engaging in practices that push sellers to maintain higher prices on products on other sites. The 84-page lawsuit filed Wednesday in San Francisco Superior Court mirrors another complaint...
A look at diversity in the classroom and the lack of teachers in very specific areas | To The Point
SACRAMENTO, Calif — Over the past few weeks, ABC10 has taken a look at different aspects of the teaching industry in Northern California. From looking at the issue of the teacher shortage as a whole, to what is being done to recruit new teachers. Now, ABC10 To The Point...
Rap lyrics on trial: Bill would limit prosecutors’ use of words and music as evidence
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Gary Bryant Jr. exchanged gunfire with a man in an Antioch apartment parking lot on a July afternoon in 2014. Both were struck by bullets. Bryant survived and the other man died. Police said it was part of a...
Annual Great American River Cleanup shares day with California Coastal Cleanup Day
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Over a thousand volunteers took part in the largest annual cleanup along the American River, Saturday. Volunteers filled up trash bags to the brim, loaded carts full of man made materials and removed large items left behind by some of the unhoused people in the area.
PG&E customers report soaring prices after record breaking heatwave
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Turning on the air conditioning during the high summer heat has some has some Pacific Gas and Electric customers paying a hefty price. “We have folks that are paying for more for heat than they're almost paying in their rent or their mortgage,” said Rep. Josh Harder. “When it's 115 degrees outside, people need to be running their air conditioners.”
10 weekend events in Northern California | Sept. 17-18
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If a chicken festival, a local creative market, or a jazz and R&B festival sounds fun to you, then it goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. The weekend weather has cooled down just a bit, with temperatures in the mid-90s...
California mom must pay $9K for telling daughter to hit sports opponent
LOS ANGELES — A California mother must pay more than $9,000 in restitution and apologize to a teenage basketball player she told her daughter to hit during a youth basketball game in 2021, a judge ruled Wednesday. The woman's daughter punched the opponent in the neck and she collapsed...
Yreka, historic capitol of the State of Jefferson and home of an exhibit to the movement | Bartell's Backroads
YREKA, Calif. — Northern California has a lot of natural resources the entire state depends on including lots of water, lots of lumber and lots of minerals. According to Grace Bennett, president of the Siskiyou County Museum, there is one thing Northern California doesn’t have a lot of...
