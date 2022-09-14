Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
Dazed on the Green music, cannabis festival featuring E-40, Wiz Khalifa is canceled
A music festival and cannabis expo happening this weekend in the city of Turlock in Stanislaus County and set to have Wiz Khalifa and E-40 as headliners has been canceled just before it was set to take place. Dazed on the Green organizers cited "a significant health and safety risk."
Santa Cruz County Fair Returns In Style
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV): The Santa Cruz County Fair is back at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds in Watsonville this week. The opening ceremony kicks off on Wednesday morning at 11:30 a.m. The kick off will be at Rodgers House with the gates opening at noon. Here are the hours of the fair Wednesday thru Friday: The post Santa Cruz County Fair Returns In Style appeared first on KION546.
ediblemontereybay.com
Found Treasure: Grocery Outlet Wine Selection
September 16, 2022 – One of the cooler wine groups in California includes a dozen Monterey-area oenophiles in their 70s and 80s who have been meeting every month or so since…1975. That means they’ve been blind tasting each other on interesting vino since the Vietnam War was ending...
Oaxaca By The Sea returns on Sunday
SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV): Oaxaca By The Sea returns to Laguna Grande Park on Sunday. The event is free for the community to attend. The City of Seaside will be signing a sister city agreement with Oaxaca De Juarez, Mexico. This is a traditional Oaxacan celebration that will be happening during Mexican Independence Day which is The post Oaxaca By The Sea returns on Sunday appeared first on KION546.
Gilroy Dispatch
Photo: Vacant shopping center demolished
An excavator chewed into the former Chestnut Square shopping center recently to make way for a new development at the corner of Chestnut and East Tenth streets. Evergreen Development Company is clearing the 1970s-era center, which formerly housed O’Henry’s Donuts, Gilroy Market, Coast Auto Insurance and others, along with Trans Valley Transport behind the center to make way for a new seven-acre development that will include Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, a Hyatt hotel, car wash, gas station and more. The project was unanimously supported by the Gilroy City Council in 2021.
lookout.co
EATERS DIGEST: Doon to Earth, pie mania — and the truth about Gayle’s
Heads up, foodies: I’m now sending alerts every time I publish a story. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed and offered your thoughts! And catch up on my recent work here. Happy Friday! This week, pies are on my...
KSBW.com
Why did the city of Pacific Grove cut trees down at the Monarch Butterfly Sanctuary?
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — Residents of Pacific Grove have called foul after several trees were cut down at the Monarch Butterfly Sanctuary, but the city says the move was done in full transparency and will only help the monarchs. (Video Player: How to help the monarch butterfly now that...
7x7.com
Santa Cruz Mountains Day Trip: Redwoods, Wineries + Old-School Eats
You don’t have to go to the tourist hellscape that is Muir Woods to spend a day in the redwoods. The coastal giants still reign in the Santa Cruz Mountains (with just a fraction of the chaos of the northern groves) along with a quaint, old-school vibe that most of the Bay Area lost years ago.
Mapping out your visit: How to navigate the Santa Cruz County Fair
Looking to plan your visit to this year’s Santa Cruz County Fair? Get caught up on all the wonderful amenities we have to offer to ensure a smooth and fun-filled day that’s sure to please the entire family. Did somebody say, “Valet?” We sure did: if you want...
ketk.com
Lowriders return to streets in California town
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — It’s a new beginning for the San Jose lowrider community as the last “No Cruising” sign in the city came down. For the first time in almost 40 years, lowriders can drive low and slow through the streets of San Jose.
Benchlands relocation of homeless commenced Monday
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The city of Santa Cruz has started letting people living in the Benchlands know that they need to start packing up. Currently, the first section of the tents has been torn down and is starting to get cleaned up. People looked on as the first section of the Benchlands camp started The post Benchlands relocation of homeless commenced Monday appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Athlete dies during Ironman race in Santa Cruz over the weekend
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A 61-year-old man died over the weekend during an Ironman 70.3 race in Santa Cruz. Eduardo Munoz of Hayward had a heart attack during the swimming section of Sunday's race off of Main Beach in Santa Cruz. The Ironman Group, which is the company that...
KSBW.com
Bed Bath & Beyond to permanently close Marina location
MARINA, Calif. — Bed Bath & Beyond will soon close its Marina store at The Dunes shopping center. The Marina store is one of eight California locations slated to close. Perhaps known more for its prolific couponing strategy than for its actual products, the brand first announced in July 2020 that it would close 200 stores in two years due to declining sales. Still struggling,
Oldest, family-owned market: The history of the Santa Cruz institution, Shopper’s Corner
Ask any Santa Cruz native for some of their favorite local grocer recommendations, and Shopper’s Corner is sure to make the list. This beloved family-owned business is one of Santa Cruz County’s only remaining independent supermarkets. Jim Beauregard who grew up working in the store remembers when the...
montereycountyweekly.com
Shawarma King reigns in humble surroundings, but with a growing number of loyal subjects.
You are standing on concrete, cracked and pitted in places and dusty from the procession of passing trucks. Aromas of exhaust from the traffic mix with the ting of fresh petrol gushing from multiple pumps. Ambient sound is limited to the low rumble of idling engines and the ding of...
Central Coast schools suffering from enrollment drop
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Schools across the Central Coast are suffering from a lack of student enrollments and students attending classes. While there is no definitive factor on what might be causing this, where we live might play a role. From elementary to middle school, schools see fewer students in the classroom. According to the The post Central Coast schools suffering from enrollment drop appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Benchland campers wait until last minute to begin frantic move-out
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — It was move-out day for some campers living in the Benchlands at San Lorenzo Park in Santa Cruz. Some of whom have lived there for two-and-a-half years. They had until noon on Tuesday to move into shelter spaces provided by the city. The city began...
sanbenito.com
Hollister High girls volleyball team looks to use adversity to its advantage
After a rough start to the season, the Hollister High girls volleyball team hopes the adversity it went through will serve it well going forward. Coach Lisa Becerra said a combination of illnesses and injuries in the opening weeks meant she had to juggle personnel from one match to the next. However, with all but one player back from the team being at full strength, the time to get in gear is now.
lookout.co
‘We’re kind of a big family’: Inside the Aptos farmers market, Santa Cruz County’s first and biggest
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. In 1992, when a young Catherine Barr applied for a job as a market manager for a small but growing farmers market in Aptos, she had never been to a farmers market before.
sanbenito.com
Construction resumes at Caltrans projects in San Benito County
The construction of a new four-lane expressway adjacent to Highway 156 in San Benito County continues this week, with work taking place behind K-rail barriers south of the highway’s current alignment. Crews in the next two weeks will proceed with roadway excavation for underground construction, and demolition of the...
