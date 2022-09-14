ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollister, CA

KION News Channel 5/46

Santa Cruz County Fair Returns In Style

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV): The Santa Cruz County Fair is back at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds in Watsonville this week. The opening ceremony kicks off on Wednesday morning at 11:30 a.m. The kick off will be at Rodgers House with the gates opening at noon. Here are the hours of the fair Wednesday thru Friday: The post Santa Cruz County Fair Returns In Style appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
ediblemontereybay.com

Found Treasure: Grocery Outlet Wine Selection

September 16, 2022 – One of the cooler wine groups in California includes a dozen Monterey-area oenophiles in their 70s and 80s who have been meeting every month or so since…1975. That means they’ve been blind tasting each other on interesting vino since the Vietnam War was ending...
MONTEREY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Oaxaca By The Sea returns on Sunday

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV): Oaxaca By The Sea returns to Laguna Grande Park on Sunday. The event is free for the community to attend. The City of Seaside will be signing a sister city agreement with Oaxaca De Juarez, Mexico. This is a traditional Oaxacan celebration that will be happening during Mexican Independence Day which is The post Oaxaca By The Sea returns on Sunday appeared first on KION546.
SEASIDE, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

Photo: Vacant shopping center demolished

An excavator chewed into the former Chestnut Square shopping center recently to make way for a new development at the corner of Chestnut and East Tenth streets. Evergreen Development Company is clearing the 1970s-era center, which formerly housed O’Henry’s Donuts, Gilroy Market, Coast Auto Insurance and others, along with Trans Valley Transport behind the center to make way for a new seven-acre development that will include Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, a Hyatt hotel, car wash, gas station and more. The project was unanimously supported by the Gilroy City Council in 2021.
GILROY, CA
ketk.com

Lowriders return to streets in California town

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — It’s a new beginning for the San Jose lowrider community as the last “No Cruising” sign in the city came down. For the first time in almost 40 years, lowriders can drive low and slow through the streets of San Jose.
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Benchlands relocation of homeless commenced Monday

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The city of Santa Cruz has started letting people living in the Benchlands know that they need to start packing up. Currently, the first section of the tents has been torn down and is starting to get cleaned up. People looked on as the first section of the Benchlands camp started The post Benchlands relocation of homeless commenced Monday appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KSBW.com

Athlete dies during Ironman race in Santa Cruz over the weekend

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A 61-year-old man died over the weekend during an Ironman 70.3 race in Santa Cruz. Eduardo Munoz of Hayward had a heart attack during the swimming section of Sunday's race off of Main Beach in Santa Cruz. The Ironman Group, which is the company that...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KSBW.com

Bed Bath & Beyond to permanently close Marina location

MARINA, Calif. — Bed Bath & Beyond will soon close its Marina store at The Dunes shopping center. The Marina store is one of eight California locations slated to close. Perhaps known more for its prolific couponing strategy than for its actual products, the brand first announced in July 2020 that it would close 200 stores in two years due to declining sales. Still struggling,
MARINA, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Central Coast schools suffering from enrollment drop

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Schools across the Central Coast are suffering from a lack of student enrollments and students attending classes.  While there is no definitive factor on what might be causing this, where we live might play a role. From elementary to middle school, schools see fewer students in the classroom. According to the The post Central Coast schools suffering from enrollment drop appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
sanbenito.com

Hollister High girls volleyball team looks to use adversity to its advantage

After a rough start to the season, the Hollister High girls volleyball team hopes the adversity it went through will serve it well going forward. Coach Lisa Becerra said a combination of illnesses and injuries in the opening weeks meant she had to juggle personnel from one match to the next. However, with all but one player back from the team being at full strength, the time to get in gear is now.
HOLLISTER, CA
sanbenito.com

Construction resumes at Caltrans projects in San Benito County

The construction of a new four-lane expressway adjacent to Highway 156 in San Benito County continues this week, with work taking place behind K-rail barriers south of the highway’s current alignment. Crews in the next two weeks will proceed with roadway excavation for underground construction, and demolition of the...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA

