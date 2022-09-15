ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Norman, OK
Football
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
Norman, OK
Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
College Sports
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
Lincoln, NE
Football
FOX Sports

No. 6 Oklahoma's rout of Nebraska is a big warning to Big 12

Oklahoma spent an entire offseason trying to leave one Lincoln behind. On Saturday, the Sooners left another Lincoln and may have effusively turned the page for good to a new era — albeit one full of familiar expectations. New coach, new players, same old position back atop the list as favorites to win the Big 12 after rolling old conference foe Nebraska, 49-14.
NORMAN, OK
klkntv.com

Nebraska DC Erik Chinander fired following loss to Oklahoma

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Just one week after the firing of head coach Scott Frost, defensive coordinator Erik Chinander has been let go. This comes a day after Nebraska lost 49-14 against No. 6 Oklahoma at Memorial Stadium. Interim head coach Mickey Joseph released a statement Sunday announcing the...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Heupel
Person
Barry Switzer
blackchronicle.com

Sooner legacy predicted to land with OU

We’ve talked in great detail at Sooners Wire about Oklahoma’s 2023 five-star quarterback commit Jackson Arnold. He’s had a heck of a year from a development standpoint and has gone from four-star to consensus five-star player in 2023. However, the buck doesn’t stop there. With Jeff Lebby...
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Football History#American Football#Fbs#Oklahoman#Sooners#Huskers
The Spun

Skip Bayless Makes His Thoughts On Oklahoma Very Clear

FS1's Skip Bayless is a big fan of the 2022 Oklahoma Sooners, now led by head coach Brent Venables. No. 6 Oklahoma is currently pouring it on the Cornhuskers of Nebraska. It's a 42-7 blowout early in the third quarter. Bayless is starting to think this Oklahoma football team is...
NORMAN, OK
FanSided

Gus Johnson leaves Oklahoma-Nebraska booth at halftime

Gus Johnson had to leave the Oklahoma-Nebraska booth at halftime because he was not feeling well. At halftime of the Oklahoma-Nebraska game, FOX’s lead play-by-play guy Gus Johnson had to leave the booth due to being under the weather. The game was already cooked in Lincoln, as the Sooners...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
extension.org

What kind o hornet is this? #811209

I found this hornet on my porch near chicken feed, it was dead. I took a picture of it and looks as though it is about 1.5 inches long. Never seen a hornet of this size in my area. Logan County Oklahoma. Expert Response. That is a cicada killer, a...
LOGAN COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy