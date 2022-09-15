ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Mourners say long queue to see the Queen lying in state is ‘worth it’

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0up1GE_0hxL53yW00

The queue to reach the Queen’s coffin took some mourners more than nine hours to complete but many said the long wait was worth it.

At one point during the second night of the Queen’s lying in state, those lining up in the queue which hugged the south banks of the River Thames were told the wait time had swelled to 14 hours.

Mourners said there was “breath-taking” serenity awaiting them in Westminster Hall where “you could hear a pin drop” in the silence.

As of 11.30pm on Thursday, the queue was 4.9 miles long, drifting back as far as Southwark Park in Bermondsey, with an estimated wait time of nine hours.

A little over two hours later, the wait time had jumped to 14 hours, although the mileage of the queue remained the same.

By 5.30am on Friday, it was once again at nine hours with the actual length shrinking to 3.6 miles. The closest landmark for the end of the queue had also changed to Tower Bridge. For most of the night, the line was nearly five miles in length with Southwark listed as the nearest landmark, according to the Queue Tracker.

Nurse Melanie Pickman, 50, left her home in Swansea at 11am to join the back of the queue just before 3pm.

The mother-of-three said: “My sons think I’m mad because I have come to London to stand in a queue which some people say could be 30 hours long.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pl23X_0hxL53yW00
Members of the public queue on the South Bank in London, as they wait to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state ahead of her funeral on Monday.(Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

“Last night I thought about it and I made the decision to come first thing this morning. I just thought that I needed to come.

“We will never see this again. She served our country for such a long time. We owe it to her to show our respect.

“Look at all these people who have shown up to queue – she has made them happy.

“She may be the Queen but she is also somebody’s mum, aunty and granny. I just think she is part of us as well. We have been lucky to have her.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ITTOI_0hxL53yW00
Members of the public in the queue on Lambeth Bridge in London (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

There was a tinge of sadness, overwhelming amounts of respect and lots of good-natured chatter as strangers quickly built friendships with those walking beside them for much of the day.

It was surprisingly also not overly noisy despite thousands of people, ranging from the elderly to babies in arms, joining the growing crowd.

Bonuses included mild temperatures in the early 20Cs, the rain holding off and a route which passed landmarks including the Globe Theatre and Tate Modern.

Firefighters were seen handing out bottles of water, volunteers from the Samaritans were available and there was a noticeable presence of stewards, police and portable toilets along the route.

The UK chief commissioner of the Scouts said the mood among the crowds waiting to pay their respects was “friendly and poignant”.

Carl Hankinson, who is among volunteers to monitor the queue throughout Victoria Gardens, said Scouts had been “on their feet 12 hours” a day to help ensure the smooth running of admissions.

The Scout, who once met the Queen at a garden party, said: “She was fantastic in every way – she was interested in Scouts, she was conversational, very encouraging and very supportive of young people.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01ljfE_0hxL53yW00
UK Chief commissioner of scouts Carl Hankinson (right) and Richard Flowerdew, head of member operations for scouts, at Westminster Hall (Nina Lloyd/PA) (PA Wire)

Marc Carney, 58, filed past the Queen’s coffin at 6.40pm after travelling from his home in Hythe, Kent, on Thursday morning.

The moment he got to say his personal goodbye left him “struck by the realism” of everything that is happening.

He said: “It hits you how moving it all us and how much love and support there’s for the Queen.”

Mr Carney joined the queue at about 11.30am and said “it had been difficult to find the end of it because the line kept on growing as I was walking towards it”.

He added: “It was so rewarding and peaceful in lots of ways. You also got to see London under a different cloud.

“It was worth it making that long journey. It makes you focus on what you are here for.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WFcLY_0hxL53yW00
Matthew Edwards, 35, James Across, 65, and Amy Harris, 34, after paying respects at Westminster Hall (Nina Lloyd/PA) (PA Wire)

Earlier, three well-wishers who befriended each other in the queue said there had been a friendly “camaraderie” among the crowd.

Amy Harris, 34, and Matthew Edwards, 35, met James Cross, 65, after getting the train to London from Birmingham to join the queue at about 1am.

Mr Cross said: “Everyone in the queue was very friendly, chatting and having a laugh. It was really quite lovely.”

Mr Edwards said: “Everyone was offering biscuits, drinks,” adding that the three were now planning to have a pint together after the long wait.

The atmosphere in Westminster Hall was “breath-taking,” Ms Harris said.

“When you’re able to go in and have a moment to look at it and reflect, the serenity of it – to be able to pay your respects in such a serene place, it’s very peaceful.”

Fiona Holloran, 34, wept as she left Westminster Hall after paying her respects to the Queen.

The Londoner said: “It was very moving to see the vigil around her – I was a little bit surprised at how much it struck me.”

The PhD student, who queued since 6.30am with her baby strapped to her in a carrier, said the wait had been “worth it”.

“It’s lovely that everyone has just a moment to themselves – no one was pushing.”

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

What will happen today as the Queen is laid to rest?

The Queen’s state funeral will take place on Monday, which was dubbed D-Day+10 or D+10 in the Operation London Bridge plan for events following the monarch’s death. Here is a timeline of events expected to take place over the next 24 hours. – Lying in state. The lying...
U.K.
newschain

Queen’s coffin makes its final journey to Windsor Castle

The Queen’s coffin has begun its final journey from Westminster Abbey to Windsor Castle where the late monarch will be reunited with her beloved husband. Hundreds of thousands of well-wishers flocked to London and are lining the route through the capital to say their last goodbyes, while millions around the globe are watching proceedings on TV.
U.K.
newschain

Rainbow appears over Westminster as Queen’s lying in state comes to an end

Thousands of mourners were greeted with a “poignant” rainbow over Westminster on Sunday evening as the Queen’s lying in state came to a close. Westminster Hall opened to the public at 5pm on Wednesday and hundreds of thousands of mourners lined pathways around the Thames for days for their chance to say goodbye to Her Majesty.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Cross
newschain

Windsor welcomes the Queen at the last stage of her long farewell

The royal family have gathered at Windsor Castle for the Queen’s committal service after the nation said farewell to the late monarch. The Queen’s long journey to her final resting place – and to be reunited with the Duke of Edinburgh – began in Balmoral on the day of her death and will end with her interment at the castle’s St George’s Chapel this evening.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Volunteers#Queue#Uk#Southwark#The Queue Tracker
newschain

William and Harry lead Queen’s eight grandchildren in emotional coffin vigil

The Queen’s eight grandchildren together staged a heart-rending evening vigil around their beloved granny’s coffin ahead of the final day of the lying in state. The Prince of Wales, at the head of the coffin, with his brother the Duke of Sussex at the foot, both in the Blues and Royals No 1 uniform, stood with their heads bowed in her honour in sombre silence in the vast Westminster Hall.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Nation bids farewell to Queen as she leaves capital following state funeral

The royal family grieved in public as the nation bid farewell to its Queen and watched as the late monarch left the capital for the last time. King Charles III was left close to tears during a state funeral service at Westminster Abbey, where the Archbishop of Canterbury described the Queen as having touched “a multitude of lives” and having been a “joyful” figure for many.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
newschain

What happens next? Day by day after the death of the Queen

Thousands of people continue to queue to pay their respects to the Queen as the final full day of her lying in state begins and heads of state continue to arrive in London ahead of Monday’s funeral. Here is a breakdown of what will happen in the coming days.
U.K.
newschain

Nation says ‘thank you and goodbye’ as Queen laid to rest after 70-year reign

The UK has said “thank you” and “goodbye” to its Queen as she was laid to rest after a 70-year reign that helped define the nation. The royal family has been left bereft by the death of their mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and at times their grief was palpable with King Charles III looking emotional and close to tears at the state funeral.
U.K.
newschain

Students watch Queen’s funeral in Charles’s old bedroom

A group of students at the King’s former school said it was “surreal” to be sitting in his old bedroom while watching the Queen’s funeral. Gordonstoun school, in Morayshire, suspended lessons on Monday to allow staff and students to watch the funeral broadcast. King Charles joined...
U.K.
newschain

Kate hosts Ukraine’s first lady at Buckingham Palace

The Princess of Wales has met the first lady of Ukraine ahead of the Queen’s funeral. Kate held an audience with Olena Zelenska at Buckingham Palace. Downing Street had previously declined to confirm reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s wife would travel to the UK for the funeral.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

In Pictures: Key moments in the days since the Queen’s death

Queen Elizabeth II, the nation’s longest-reigning monarch, died on Thursday September 8, sending the country into a period of mourning. Here the PA news agency looks at how the royal family and nation have been paying their respects since the Queen’s death at Balmoral. Thursday September 8. People...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Queen praised as ‘joyful’ presence by Archbishop in state funeral sermon

The Archbishop of Canterbury has described the Queen as having touched “a multitude of lives” and being a “joyful” figure for many, in his sermon at her state funeral. With the grieving royal family sitting nearby and thousands of mourners filling London’s streets, Justin Welby said the outpouring of emotion “arises from her abundant life and loving service, now gone from us”.
U.K.
newschain

Kate and Meghan pay tribute to Queen through jewellery choices

The Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex paid tribute to the Queen with the jewellery they wore to the funeral. Kate opted for the same necklace and earring combination that she wore just over a year ago for the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral. The pieces of jewellery...
WORLD
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
156K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy