SWFL reacts to Gov. DeSantis chartering immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard

By Dave Elias
 3 days ago
Reaction in Southwest Florida was swift Thursday after videos surfaced of two planes, chartered by Governor DeSantis, carrying 50 migrants, including children, landed in Martha’s Vineyard.

Many taxpayers want to know how much of their tax dollars were spent on what is being called a political stunt.

Fort Myers Immigration Attorney Indera DeMine said transporting the migrants to Massachusetts will likely present problems as they seek asylum in the United States.

“They’re assigned an immigration court, so if they’re suddenly taken to another state, that completely affects their immigration process,” DeMine explained.

The migrants reported leaving Texas before eventually ending up in Martha’s Vineyard.

Charlie Crist said when they landed, the group didn’t know where they were.

He blasted the republican governor calling it a publicity stunt.

“It’s so cold and so callous and so inhumane. It is unconscionable,” Crist said.

Governor DeSantis said he is protesting President Biden’s immigration policies.

“Our message to them is we are not a sanctuary state and it’s better to be able to go to a sanctuary jurisdiction and yes we will help facilitate that transport for you to be able to go to greener pastures,” DeSantis said.

Crist pointed out that he believes the governor is not taking into account the human factor.

Democrats in SWFL are demanding to know how much taxpayer money was spent for the private charter flights.

“It seems like there are better ways to spend our taxpayer dollars than shipping people off like cattle to another state,” said Lee Democratic Chairwoman Kari Lerner.

The governor’s office has not answered questions on how much it spent to transport the migrants. His office said the state set aside $12 million to transport migrants.

A decision many republicans like Terry Miller support.

“I think the people in Southwest Florida very much appreciate what the governor is doing on immigration,” Miller stated.

The one thing republicans and democrats seem to agree on is that it emphasizes the need for congress to focus on the immigration crisis.

