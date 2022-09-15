Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
California won't let you charge the electric car it wants to force you to buy
California has reaffirmed its commitment to banning gasoline-powered cars and requiring all new sales to be of electric cars in coming years. Now, California’s grid operator is telling residents not to charge their electric cars during regular heat waves in order to avoid straining the grid. Residents have been...
torquenews.com
Why EV Experts Say The Golden Age Of Electric Cars Is Behind Us
Electric vehicles are better than ever, and with every passing day, automakers big and small announce new models. So why do respected EV experts say the golden age of EVs has passed?. The inspiration for this story, along with its title, comes from Kyle Conner of Out of Spec Motoring....
California's ban on gas-powered vehicles: Huge victory in the 50-year war for the electric car
The California Air Resources Board's recent decision to phase out all sales of gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035 marked the culmination of a 50-year struggle by CARB to clean up California's vehicular pollution, which has long been the largest source of the state's infamous and sometimes horrendous smog syndrome, and is now its biggest contribution to the climate crisis.
Smithonian
Biden Administration Allocates $900 Million for Electric Vehicle Chargers
President Biden announced this week the approval of a $900 million investment to install electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across 34 states and Puerto Rico. “The great American road trip is going to be fully electrified. Whether you're driving coast to coast along the I-10, or on I-75 here in Michigan, charging stations will be up and as easy to find as gas stations are now," he said Wednesday at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.
California Is Banning the Sale of Gas Cars
California is expected to vote on Thursday to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered cars by 2035. “The climate crisis is solvable if we focus on the big, bold steps necessary to stem the tide of carbon pollution,” Governor Gavin Newsom said in a statement. The landmark move toward electric vehicles would be phased in over several years, with a target of 35 percent of new vehicles that don’t emit fossil fuels being set for 2026, a target of 51 percent for 2028, 68 percent for 2030, and finally a target of 100 percent for 2035. The California Air Resource Board will...
Biden announces $900million plan to put 500,000 electric vehicle chargers across the US at Detroit Auto Show
PRESIDENT Biden announced the U.S.’ $900million investment in electric vehicle charging infrastructure at the Detroit Auto Show. The massive $900million fund will help manufacture around 500,000 charging stations across 35 U.S. states and 53,000 miles. President Biden signed his Inflation Reduction Act into law on August 16th. The Inflation...
Californians Told Not to Charge Electric Cars Days After Gas Car Sales Ban
The California Air Resources Board recently approved a rule to require all new cars sold in California to be free of greenhouse gas emissions by 2035.
FOXBusiness
Biden's energy secretary says she supports California gas vehicle ban
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm says she backs regulations California's state government approved in August banning the sale of new gas-powered cars after 2034. Granholm answered a question about the new law, saying she backed it and commending California for "leaning in" on climate policy, during an interview with Los Angeles reporter Elex Michaelson that aired Friday evening. She noted President Biden's informal commitment to ensure 50% of all U.S. car sales are electric by 2030.
creators.com
Forced Electric Cars Harm Our Planet and Humanity
California outlawed new gasoline cars last week beginning in 2035. This is the latest in the far-left's war on minorities, the poor and the environment. Colorado likely will follow suit to further appease the easily fooled "environmental" professional class. "California to Ban the Sale of New Gasoline Cars: The decision...
CNBC
Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles
Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
Biden administration targets deep waters near Oregon, Maine for new offshore wind power
WASHINGTON—The Biden administration will seek to add deep-water offshore wind energy, a developing technology that isn’t yet widely used, to its mix of renewable energy sources, administration leaders said. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Interior Secretary Deb Haaland told reporters on a White House call Thursday that their departments would advance efforts to increase capacity […] The post Biden administration targets deep waters near Oregon, Maine for new offshore wind power appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Australia is failing on electric vehicles. California shows it's possible to pick up the pace
Among the many similarities between California and Australia, both are impacted by bushfires and climate change, and both are home to larger cars and trucks than is the norm in developed countries. They are dissimilar, though, when it comes to electric vehicles and vehicle regulations. While California has been pursuing low-carbon and electric vehicles for decades, Australia has trailed most developed nations. Plug-in electric vehicles accounted for 16% of new light-duty vehicle sales in California in the first half of 2022. In Australia, electric vehicle sales are only 2% of the market, and mostly from one carmaker, Tesla. Australia, a...
Government Forces Toyota To Invest In American Battery Production
Toyota may have introduced the bZ4X in recent months as its first dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV), but that hasn't stopped environmental groups from critiquing the company's reticence to commit to EVs. And while it remains committed to offering something for the varied needs of its customers, the automaker is smart enough to know it will be left behind if it doesn't embrace electric vehicles.
A Very California Lesson on Just How Weird Electricity Is
Last week, Americans had a rare view into what the future might look like. It came from California, as usual, but it was not courtesy of Apple’s annual keynote, or indeed of any technology company. It came from the state’s electricity grid. Wait—wait! Don’t click away yet. Electricity...
IFLScience
When Electric Cars Ruled The Road – 100 Years Before Tesla
There are some things in the world that feel like they’ve been around forever – but when you actually dig down into it, you find they’re barely old enough to vote. Take airport security, for example. Today, a TSA patdown and a full-body scanner seems not just normal, but necessary before a flight. Ask anyone old enough to have traveled before 9/11, though, and they’ll tell you how they used to stroll up to the gate minutes before departure, carry on basically whatever they wanted with only a simple metal detector to walk through – they didn’t even need to show their ID to any TSA agents, since the TSA did not, in fact, exist.
How Many Miles Before An Electric Car Is Greener Than A Gas Car
One of the most common arguments against EVs is that they don't start their lives as green options. How long does it take them to beat gas cars?
CNBC
Tesla could start building a lithium refinery for EV batteries in Texas this year
Electric car giant Tesla is evaluating the feasibility of a lithium hydroxide refining facility on the gulf coast of Texas. Tesla said the plant would be focused on the development of "battery-grade lithium hydroxide" and be "the first of its kind in North America," according to a letter to the Texas Comptroller's Office.
FOXBusiness
Marco Rubio says California electric car plan 'self-defeating': People will be 'charging their cars with coal'
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., dismissed California's intent to ban sales of gas-powered cars by 2035, arguing that until there is new battery technology, electric cars will still be relying on fossil fuels for power. During a press conference held at Resurrection Muscle Cars in West Palm Beach, Fla., Rubio fielded...
Truth About Cars
Report: Nobody Can Build Enough Electric Vehicles
Automakers have been having trouble building much of anything since 2020 began, thanks to a comprehensive breakdown in logistics. But the hype around electric vehicles has made them even trickier to build now that they’re starting to represent a more meaningful portion of the market. Ironically, the industry’s desire to see EVs become more popular seems to be backfiring as nobody seems capable of keeping up with demand.
FOXBusiness
Audi bets big on electric vehicles as demand surges, supply chain snarls persist
Audi has been unable to keep up with customer demand for its portfolio of electric vehicles due to supply chain challenges. "We see a huge demand for electric vehicles, actually more demand than supply," Audi of America President Daniel Weissland told FOX Business. "The supply is challenged to a certain extent by the global supply issues we all have, and we constantly evaluate to see how we can increase our capacity to make sure that every customer gets to drive an electric vehicle."
