ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Alabama football lands 8th top-100 recruit in class of 2023

In the 2023 recruiting class, most of the elite quarterbacks and running backs have already found a home. One of the only positions still sorting itself out is the defensive line, with multiple blue chips on the board. Alabama landed one of them on Monday morning. Jordan Renaud, a four-star...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Looking deeper at what led to Alabama’s record-breaking night

A few coaching points came together for Alabama in Saturday’s 63-7 win over Louisiana-Monroe. Seven days after tempting a school record with 15 penalties at Texas and a year after struggling to legally block on punt returns, the stars aligned somewhere over Bryant-Denny Stadium. Not only did the penalty...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Will Anderson will get his $20. LB breaks down Alabama turnover pool

Alabama’s two-game turnover drought was a topic of discussion Saturday afternoon in the Crimson Tide locker room. The defense knew they were missing the momentum-changing plays synonymous with the unit in years past. So, before facing Louisiana-Monroe, they made it a little interesting. “We was talking as a defense...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
AL.com

An interesting day for Alabama offense

At 63-7, the final score of Alabama’s win over Louisiana-Monroe made sense. They’re just on different levels. The route to the rout perhaps varied a bit from the script. Winning by 56 in this era typically involves passing-game pyrotechnics -- bombs away and here comes the blowout. But look at the numbers Saturday evening and it wasn’t a pure offensive outburst in Bryant-Denny Stadium.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

‘I was kinda shocked I had it.’ Will Anderson’s reasonable Pick 6 reaction

Drive for show, putt for dough is one of those old golf cliches. There are glory moments but the real work isn’t as glamorous, is the gist. Alabama’s Will Anderson on Monday offered a football take on that concept while reveling in his first Alabama touchdown. His Pick-6 touchdown dominated the conversation in the aftermath of the Crimson Tide’s 63-7 dispatch of Louisiana-Monroe.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Bobby Bowden
Person
Bryce Young
AL.com

Alabama coach Nick Saban’s game day sendoff from grandson will melt your heart

Nick Saban, the focused and fiery Alabama head coach, received a sweet game day sendoff Saturday before heading to the Crimson Tide’s 63-7 win over Louisiana Monroe. Saban’s daughter captured a heart-warming moment of the Alabama coach with his grandson and posted it to Instagram prior to the start of Saturday’s game. It’s a rare look at the coach’s interaction with those close to him. As you would expect, it was met with nothing but positive responses.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

DeWayne McBride and Noah Wilder named C-USA Players of the Week

The Conference USA league office announced its weekly awards Monday and the UAB football team had two players receive honors following career outings in a 35-21 victory against Georgia Southern at home last week. Running back DeWayne McBride was named Offensive Player of the Week and linebacker Noah Wilder was...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Alabama’s Nick Saban shows he’s superstitious - and has a vertical - prior to Louisiana Monroe game

Alabama coach Nick Saban isn’t much different than anyone else in football. That may surprise you when many consider him the GOAT. Yet, not long before the start of Alabama’s game with Louisiana Monroe, the Alabama coach appeared to take part in his own pre-game ritual. The Alabama football Instagram account posted a video of Saban, which was captioned “A Tradition Unlike Any Other.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Longhorns#American Football#College Football#Anti Texas#Fox
AL.com

Gardendale QB Tyler Nelson, stout defense key victory over Parker

Gardendale used a strong performance by quarterback Tyler Nelson and dominating defense to down Parker 27-14 in a battle of Class 6A, Region 5 teams on Saturday. Nelson accounted for all four touchdowns, running for two and passing for two, and the Gardendale defense held Parker’s high-powered running game to 129 yards on the ground.
GARDENDALE, AL
AL.com

Archibald: Alabama wants you pulled over

This is an opinion column. Hillsboro is no Brookside. Nor is Town Creek or North Courtland. Police in those towns – as far as we can tell – don’t routinely stop people on technicalities to take their stuff, toss them in a cold cell or regularly tow cars and drop drivers on the roadside to find their way home.
HILLSBORO, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa agency provides food pantry to feed families

COTTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa’s One Place is teaming up with Cottondale Elementary School to put food on the table for those in need. The family resource center hosted a food pantry event Friday to help folks feed their families. Dawn Stacey and her husband are from Moundville. They are among dozens who showed up […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
194K+
Followers
58K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy