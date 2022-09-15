Read full article on original website
Alabama football lands 8th top-100 recruit in class of 2023
In the 2023 recruiting class, most of the elite quarterbacks and running backs have already found a home. One of the only positions still sorting itself out is the defensive line, with multiple blue chips on the board. Alabama landed one of them on Monday morning. Jordan Renaud, a four-star...
Which Alabama freshmen, transfers have contributed through 3 games
The first three games of the season have been eventful for a few newcomers to the Alabama roster. With five FBS transfers and a No. 2 signing class of freshmen, a handful have made key contributions in Crimson Tide wins over Utah State, Texas and Louisiana-Monroe. As Vanderbilt comes to...
Looking deeper at what led to Alabama’s record-breaking night
A few coaching points came together for Alabama in Saturday’s 63-7 win over Louisiana-Monroe. Seven days after tempting a school record with 15 penalties at Texas and a year after struggling to legally block on punt returns, the stars aligned somewhere over Bryant-Denny Stadium. Not only did the penalty...
Will Anderson will get his $20. LB breaks down Alabama turnover pool
Alabama’s two-game turnover drought was a topic of discussion Saturday afternoon in the Crimson Tide locker room. The defense knew they were missing the momentum-changing plays synonymous with the unit in years past. So, before facing Louisiana-Monroe, they made it a little interesting. “We was talking as a defense...
ULM’s Terry Bowden: ‘Alabama just built us a weight room today’
Non-conference blowouts are part of the economics of college football. Every year, blue-collar programs pay smaller schools to come to town with the expectation not of a close game, but of exposure and a lofty payday. Louisiana-Monroe head coach Terry Bowden knew as much heading into Alabama. The ensuing 63-7...
An interesting day for Alabama offense
At 63-7, the final score of Alabama’s win over Louisiana-Monroe made sense. They’re just on different levels. The route to the rout perhaps varied a bit from the script. Winning by 56 in this era typically involves passing-game pyrotechnics -- bombs away and here comes the blowout. But look at the numbers Saturday evening and it wasn’t a pure offensive outburst in Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Rewinding Saban thoughts on injuries, Vanderbilt, Will Anderson
Welcome to Week 4 of the Alabama football season when the Crimson Tide meet Vanderbilt in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Nick Saban will get the week started with his noon news conference. Refresh the page for the latest once he arrives. -- Saban said he was pleased with the energy against ULM....
‘I was kinda shocked I had it.’ Will Anderson’s reasonable Pick 6 reaction
Drive for show, putt for dough is one of those old golf cliches. There are glory moments but the real work isn’t as glamorous, is the gist. Alabama’s Will Anderson on Monday offered a football take on that concept while reveling in his first Alabama touchdown. His Pick-6 touchdown dominated the conversation in the aftermath of the Crimson Tide’s 63-7 dispatch of Louisiana-Monroe.
Alabama coach Nick Saban’s game day sendoff from grandson will melt your heart
Nick Saban, the focused and fiery Alabama head coach, received a sweet game day sendoff Saturday before heading to the Crimson Tide’s 63-7 win over Louisiana Monroe. Saban’s daughter captured a heart-warming moment of the Alabama coach with his grandson and posted it to Instagram prior to the start of Saturday’s game. It’s a rare look at the coach’s interaction with those close to him. As you would expect, it was met with nothing but positive responses.
Nick Saban shouts out Latin American fans as reporter achieves ‘dream’
Nick Saban had a simple message for Alabama football fans in Mexico and across Latin America. You could probably guess it. “We love that you love Alabama, and I’ll just say ‘Roll Tide’ to you,” Saban said with a rare smile during a press conference. Saban...
DeWayne McBride and Noah Wilder named C-USA Players of the Week
The Conference USA league office announced its weekly awards Monday and the UAB football team had two players receive honors following career outings in a 35-21 victory against Georgia Southern at home last week. Running back DeWayne McBride was named Offensive Player of the Week and linebacker Noah Wilder was...
Alabama’s Nick Saban shows he’s superstitious - and has a vertical - prior to Louisiana Monroe game
Alabama coach Nick Saban isn’t much different than anyone else in football. That may surprise you when many consider him the GOAT. Yet, not long before the start of Alabama’s game with Louisiana Monroe, the Alabama coach appeared to take part in his own pre-game ritual. The Alabama football Instagram account posted a video of Saban, which was captioned “A Tradition Unlike Any Other.”
Alabama NFL roundup: Jaylen Waddle caps big day with game-winning catch
Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle caught a 7-yard touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa with 14 seconds to play to complete the Miami Dolphins’ 42-38 comeback victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. “It’s an exciting time,” Waddle said. “Tua’s in the huddle: ‘Man, it’s us or them right now.’ He...
What TV channel is Alabama-Louisiana Monroe today? Live stream, time, how to watch online
No. 2 Alabama hosts Louisiana Monroe on Saturday, Sept. 17. The game will be live streamed on DirecTV Stream (free trial) and fuboTV (live stream). Nick Saban doesn’t have to give his players a history lesson. The Alabama coach need only point to last weekend’s Sun Belt Conference stunners...
Gardendale QB Tyler Nelson, stout defense key victory over Parker
Gardendale used a strong performance by quarterback Tyler Nelson and dominating defense to down Parker 27-14 in a battle of Class 6A, Region 5 teams on Saturday. Nelson accounted for all four touchdowns, running for two and passing for two, and the Gardendale defense held Parker’s high-powered running game to 129 yards on the ground.
Archibald: Alabama wants you pulled over
This is an opinion column. Hillsboro is no Brookside. Nor is Town Creek or North Courtland. Police in those towns – as far as we can tell – don’t routinely stop people on technicalities to take their stuff, toss them in a cold cell or regularly tow cars and drop drivers on the roadside to find their way home.
No. 1 Clay-Chalkville runs past Center Point in battle of unbeaten teams
Clay-Chalkville rushed past Center Point 56-19 in a battle of unbeaten Class 6A, Region 6 teams. Center Point started the scoring after taking advantage of a blocked punt on the initial drive of the game when senior quarterback Jabari Collier snuck over the goal line, but Clay-Chalkville took over, scoring 26 unanswered points to take control.
Get last minute tickets to see the Zac Brown Band in Pelham this weekend
The Zac Brown Band will be headed to the Oak Mountain Amphitheater in Pelham for its “Out in the Middle Tour” Sunday, Sept. 25. Along with the band, special guest Robert Randolph Band will also make an appearance on the Pelham stage. There are still plenty of tickets...
Suspended Jefferson County judge says she did not try to hide long stay in Chicago
Suspended Jefferson County Circuit Judge Tracie Todd testified today that she did not try to hide the fact that she stayed in Chicago for two-and-a-half months after an order to return to work without pay but did not feel obligated to disclose that she was out of state, either. Todd...
Tuscaloosa agency provides food pantry to feed families
COTTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa’s One Place is teaming up with Cottondale Elementary School to put food on the table for those in need. The family resource center hosted a food pantry event Friday to help folks feed their families. Dawn Stacey and her husband are from Moundville. They are among dozens who showed up […]
