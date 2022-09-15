Nick Saban, the focused and fiery Alabama head coach, received a sweet game day sendoff Saturday before heading to the Crimson Tide’s 63-7 win over Louisiana Monroe. Saban’s daughter captured a heart-warming moment of the Alabama coach with his grandson and posted it to Instagram prior to the start of Saturday’s game. It’s a rare look at the coach’s interaction with those close to him. As you would expect, it was met with nothing but positive responses.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO