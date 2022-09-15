ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomingdale, IL

NBC Chicago

NAPERVILLE, IL
fox32chicago.com

GURNEE, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman says she was beaten during gridlock in West Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A third night of Mexican Independence Day celebrations took over Chicago's Loop Saturday night as hundreds of people poured into downtown to celebrate. The party created a giant gridlock. Authorities are betting the celebrations have come to an end, which is why police said they were planning no road closures Sunday night. As the downtown area was at a virtual standstill, one woman claims she was beaten after a confrontation with another driver on the road. The pictures of her injuries may be disturbing to see. The victim's face is clearly swollen and bruised. Her attackers got away. The streets...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Naperville home struck by lightning

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — A home in Naperville was struck by lightning, causing it to catch on fire late Sunday night. According to the Naperville fire department, a family who was at their home located at the 4600 block of Cork Tree Drive around 10:59 p.m. contacted police of their home catching on fire after being struck […]
NAPERVILLE, IL
NBC Chicago

1 Seriously Injured in Car and Semi Crash, Gurnee Police Say

One person was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries after his vehicle collided with a semi Saturday evening in north suburban Gurnee, authorities said. The crash was reported at approximately 6:03 p.m. in the area of Route 41 and Ferndale Street. According to Gurnee police, an initial investigation revealed the driver of a Toyota attempted to cross Route 41 when a semi struck the vehicle.
GURNEE, IL
WGN TV

Severe T-Storm Warning for portions of DuPage and Cook CO has expired…

..THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN DUPAGE AND NORTH CENTRAL COOK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1130 PM CDT... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However, more thunderstorms may track across this area through early overnight. ___________________________________________________________________
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Police activity shuts down streets in Highland Park; people living nearby asked to stay inside

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- A police situation in Highland Park made it tough to get around Friday afternoon – right at the time kids were coming home from school.Police would not say what was happening, but they closed off part of St. Johns Avenue near Lincoln Avenue.Officials said people living nearby should stay in their homes.However, they also said they incident is limited to something going on in one house, and no one else is in danger.North Shore School District 112 notified parents that kids who live in the area may stay at school until it is clear.As of 8:30 p.m., St. Johns Avenue remained closed from Lincoln Avenue to Wade Street.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
NBC Chicago

Child Pulled From Lake Michigan Near Navy Pier, Chicago Fire Department Says

A child was transported to a Chicago hospital after being rescued from the waters of Lake Michigan near Navy Pier on Monday afternoon, according to authorities. At approximately 12:50 p.m., emergency personnel with the Chicago Fire Department were called to a portion of the lake in regard to a child in the water, according to a CFD spokesperson. The child, believed to be between 5 and 7 years old, was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital while in cardiac arrest.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Semi driver pinned by concrete slabs that slid into truck cab

LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. - A semi driver had to be airlifted to the hospital after he was injured while driving in Lake in the Hills, Ill. Around 11 a.m. Wednesday, a man was driving a semi-tractor/trailer that was carrying a load of concrete slabs traveling southbound on Randall Road when he stopped at Algonquin Road and the load shifted.
CBS Chicago

Police searching for suspects in rash of vehicle thefts, armed robberies in Wilmette

WILMETTE, Ill. (CBS) – Wilmette police are looking for suspects connected to a series of car burglaries and armed robberies.Police said a man was dragged out of his car on Riverside Drive early Friday morning.The victim was then beaten and robbed of his wallet and car keys. Around the same time, six other unlocked cars were stolen from the area.Officers managed to arrest one of the suspects but several others got away in the stolen vehicles.  
WILMETTE, IL
NBC Chicago

Man Shot and Killed While Riding Inside Vehicle in Grayslake

Police in north suburban Grayslake are seeking the individual who opened fire Saturday morning, fatally shooting a man as he rode in a vehicle, authorities stated. Grayslake police say the man, 23 years old, was a passenger in a vehicle traveling on Washington Street near Lancer Lane when someone in another vehicle began shooting at the victim's vehicle. Police learned of the shooting at approximately 10:45 a.m., when officers were called to Northwestern Medicine Grayslake in regard to a gunshot victim.
GRAYSLAKE, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

