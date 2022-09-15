Read full article on original website
Bad Bunny’s ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ Has Most Weeks at No. 1 on Billboard 200 Since 2016
Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti holds at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated Sept. 24), notching an 11th nonconsecutive week atop the list. That marks the most total weeks at No. 1 in nearly six years, since Drake’s Views logged 13 nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 in 2016 (May 21-Oct. 8 charts). Un Verano Sin Ti earned 97,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. (down 3%) in the week ending Sept. 15, according to Luminate. Related Bad Bunny Meets Uvalde Shooting Survivor at Un Verano Sin Ti Show in Texas 09/18/2022 Also in the top 10 of the new Billboard 200,...
The Ledger: Spotify Beats SXM Media to Top Podcast Network Rankings
The Ledger is a weekly newsletter about the economics of the music business sent to Billboard Pro subscribers. An abbreviated version of the newsletter is published online. With the help of ratings juggernaut Joe Rogan, Spotify topped SXM Media — just barely — in Edison Research’s Q2 2022 podcast network rankings, covering April 1 to June 30, after taking the runner-up position the previous two quarters.
