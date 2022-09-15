Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti holds at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated Sept. 24), notching an 11th nonconsecutive week atop the list. That marks the most total weeks at No. 1 in nearly six years, since Drake’s Views logged 13 nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 in 2016 (May 21-Oct. 8 charts). Un Verano Sin Ti earned 97,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. (down 3%) in the week ending Sept. 15, according to Luminate. Related Bad Bunny Meets Uvalde Shooting Survivor at Un Verano Sin Ti Show in Texas 09/18/2022 Also in the top 10 of the new Billboard 200,...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO