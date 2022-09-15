Read full article on original website
Related
Biden Declaring Pandemic ‘Over’ Has Experts Reeling
With more than 27,000 people still hospitalized with COVID-19 on any given day nationwide, and more than 500 of them dying and winter on the horizon President Joe Biden made a surprising assessment of the state of the pandemic on Sunday night.“The pandemic is over,” Biden said in an interview on CBS' 60 Minutes. “We still have a problem with COVID. We’re still doing a lot of work on it. But the pandemic is over.”A statement with that degree of public impact would normally be announced in a formal address, like one made from the Oval Office—or, at least, not...
Health Care — Biden declares pandemic over, sparking outcry
Turns out it really might be “A Bug’s Life.” Scientists calculated the number of ants on Earth, and the result is “unimaginable.” In health news, President Biden said the COVID-19 pandemic “is over,” a comment that comes as hundreds of people are still dying daily from the virus. Welcome to Overnight Health Care, where…
Energy & Environment — Puerto Rico loses power after hurricane
Millions in Puerto Rico lost power this weekend after Hurricane Fiona hit the U.S. territory. Meanwhile, lawmakers are frustrated with not having seen permitting reform text. This is Overnight Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news focused on energy, the environment and beyond. For The Hill, I’m Rachel Frazin. Someone forward you this newsletter?…
EXPLAINER: Bused, flown migrants can live in US -- for now
Republican governors have been sending more migrants released at the U.S. border with Mexico to Democratic strongholds, raising questions about their legal status, how they are lured on board buses and planes and the cost to taxpayers. Florida’s Ron DeSantis flew about 50 Venezuelans last week to the small, upscale island of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. During the weekend, Texas’ Greg Abbott bused more migrants to Vice President Kamala Harris’ Washington home. U.S. authorities are grappling with unusually large numbers of migrants crossing the border from Mexico amid rapidly changing demographics. The administration said Monday that people from Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua accounted for more than one of three migrants stopped at the border in August. Since April, Texas has bused about 8,000 migrants to Washington, 2,200 to New York and 300 to Chicago. Arizona bused more than 1,800 to Washington since May, while the city of El Paso, Texas, bused more than 1,100 to New York since Aug. 23.
Comments / 0