'Stranger Things' star Maya Hawke is all for Robin being killed off in the show's final season: 'I would love to die and get my hero's moment'

By Palmer Haasch
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lyiz0_0hxL3JwT00
Maya Hawke and Joe Keery in "Stranger Things."

Steve Dietl/Netflix

  • Maya Hawke said that she would love for her "Stranger Things" character to "die with honor."
  • Hawke joined the show, which has one season left, during its third season as Robin.
  • She said that since the show's fifth season will be its last, "people are probably going to die."

Maya Hawke said that she would love her "Stranger Things" character, Robin, to "die with honor" in the show's fifth and final season.

Hawke, who joined the "Stranger Things" cast as Robin in its third season , offered her predictions for the final death toll of the popular Netflix series in an interview with Rolling Stone.

"Well, it's the last season, so people are probably going to die," Hawke told the publication. "I would love to die and get my hero's moment. I'd love to die with honor, as any actor would."

"Stranger Things," despite its nonzero body count , has long dodged killing off any of its major characters over its four-season run. It's something that the show's cast has noted: In an interview with The Wrap , both Noah Schnapp, who plays Will, and Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven, suggested that the show kill off some characters because the cast had gotten "way too big."

In the same interview, Brown called Matt and Ross Duffer, the "Stranger Things" showrunners, "sensitive Sallies" for their reluctance to kill off characters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aPd3T_0hxL3JwT00
"Stranger Things" cocreators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer have avoided killing off major characters.

Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic; Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

The brothers defended themselves against Brown's accusations in a July episode of the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast , saying that upping the show's body count, and in particular killing off one of its youngest characters, would change its nature.

Hawke told Rolling Stone that the Duffers "fall in love" with the characters and their actors, to the extent that they're reluctant to kill them. Still, she conceded that if she didn't get that hero's death in the show's fifth season, she'd be down for a spinoff series with Joe Keery, whose character Steve shares a close, banter-laden, relationship with Robin.

"Normally I wouldn't really be a proponent of a spinoff, but if I got to do it with Joe Keery, I would do anything," Hawke said. "He's so funny and wonderful and smart, and he's got great boundaries. He's an excellent coworker, and I would do anything with him."

Read the original article on Insider

