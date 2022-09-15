ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage month in SWFL

By WFTX Digital Team
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aafrs_0hxL3ClO00

With the beginning of Hispanic Heritage month, there is much to celebrate along with the communities impact and growth in Southwest Florida.

The month-long observation kicked off with a celebration at ArtBeat Studios in Fort Myers, featuring artists and musicians from Southwest Florida, including international artist Alfonso Segovia , originally from Columbia. Segovia celebrates the rich culture through paintings of indigenous people from Latino countries as a reminder to never forget your roots.

“It's important to let the community know it is a strong root, even if you are not in this country if you don't preserve the root history is gone,” Segovia said.

This month is meant to not only celebrate the Hispanic culture but also spotlight contributions made by American citizens whose ancestors come from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central, and South America.

Hispanic population numbers in SWFL:

Lee County – 23.8% Hispanic , 187,359 POPULATION

  • According to USAfacts.org:
  • Between 2010 and 2021, the Hispanic/Latino population had the most growth in Lee County – increasing 5.4% percent by 73,477

Collier County– 29% Hispanic , 111,763 POPULATION

  • According to USAfacts.org: Between 2010 and 2021, the Hispanic/Latino population had the most growth in Collier County increasing by 28,114 from 83,649 in 2010 to 111,763 in 2021

Charlotte County– 8.2% Hispanic , 161,953 POPULATION

  • Between 2010 and 2021, the share of the population that is Hispanic/Latino grew the most , increasing 2.4 percentage points to 8.2%.

REGISTERED VOTERS

According to the Florida Division of Elections…

Lee County: Hispanics/Latinos make up 12.39% of registered voters

Collier County: Hispanics/Latinos make up 12.77% of registered voters

Charlotte County: Hispanics/Latinos make up 4.05% of registered voters

School enrollment:

Lee County Public Schools:

  • 44% of all students identify as Hispanic/Latino – the largest group compared to 35% of white
  • 15.5% of students are English Language Learners
  • Bonita Springs Elementary has the highest concentration of Hispanic students at 87%

Collier County Public Schools:

  • 52.13% of all students identify as Hispanic/Latino
  • 42.2% of Spanish is their FIRST language
  • Highlands Elementary currently has the highest percentage of Hispanic students at 90.23%.
  • English is not the first language for nearly 16% of our students with more than 7,500 (K-12) students in the English Language Learners (ELL) program. Collectively, these students speak 104 different heritage languages and hail from 76 different countries of origin.
  • Approximately 54% of our students live in non-English homes, where English is not the first language and sometimes isn’t even spoken.

Charlotte County Public Schools:

  • 17% of the student enrollment identify as Hispanic/Latino, 2934 of 16,400 students
  • Neil Armstrong Elementary has the highest percentage at 28.8%.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
clayconews.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Awards Nearly $30 Million through Groundbreaking Initiative to Support Workforce Development in Florida’s Space Coast from Daytona, Florida

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - On Friday, September 16th, 2022, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that nearly $30 million will be dedicated to support workforce development in the Space Coast region as part of a groundbreaking, multi-agency initiative to support competitive industries in the area. The Department of Economic Opportunity, the...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Should big insurers be required to cover homes in Florida along with autos?

Every so often, a beleaguered Florida consumer proposes a way to fix Florida’s property insurance availability problem: The state legislature should require big national insurance companies that bombard the state with auto insurance ads to also sell homeowners insurance. After all, they ask, why should the big companies be allowed to cherry-pick the easier and most profitable motor vehicle ...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, FL
Society
Fort Myers, FL
Government
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Lee County, FL
Government
County
Collier County, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
Collier County, FL
Society
Collier County, FL
Government
Fort Myers, FL
Society
County
Lee County, FL
Local
Florida Government
howafrica.com

Two African American Developers Hired to Restore Famous Black Historic Center in Fort Myers, Florida

McCollum Hall, a historical site and commercial center in Dunbar, was built in 1938 by Clifford McCollum. Within the vicinity of Fort Myers, Florida, this property has been regarded as an essential landmark for the Black community. For several decades, the place has been a centerpiece of commerce, music, and entertainment that attracted some big-name performers in its prime; one of the few places both Blacks and whites went for entertainment during segregation. Many esteemed performers like Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Louis Armstrong, and B.B. King performed at McCollum Hall during the 30s and 40s while entertaining the audience.
FORT MYERS, FL
cohaitungchi.com

10 romantic things to do in Sarasota, Florida

Sarasota is the arts and cultural capital of Florida. It has no fewer than 2 symphonies, an opera house, a world-class ballet company and many art galleries. That’s on top of the many beautiful powdery white sandy beaches like Siesta Key, as well as being the famous HQ of one of the world’s most eminent circus companies – the Ringling Bros.
SARASOTA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alfonso Segovia
businessobserverfl.com

After long search, national resort company zeroes in on Florida expansion

As Great Wolf Resorts looked for where to build in Florida, it became clear Collier County and Naples was the just-right spot. Key takeaway: When Great Wolf Resorts went looking for where to build in Florida, it found Naples and Collier County not only provided the right location but the support of county leaders as well.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
L. Cane

Florida Beach Towns that Still Feel Like "Old Florida."

For some things, modernization is arguably a positive development. New methods and technologies can make our lives run more smoothly. But for other things, sometimes less is more. Such is arguably the case for some Floridians when it comes to development around Florida's beaches. Some would prefer to keep this area unspoiled, pared down, and feeling like "old Florida."
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Ten Mile Canal floods in Lee County despite countermeasures

Ten Mile Canal in Lee County overflowed over the weekend, flooding communities west of US-41 where neighbors believed this was a thing of the past. Heavy rainfall over the weekend of Sept. 17 sent water from Ten Mile Canal flooding into Terraverde Country Club. People even had kayaks out on the water.
LEE COUNTY, FL
santivachronicle.com

SARAH ASHTON: Homesteading Benefits At Tax Time

If you own a property in Florida, you likely just received your notice of proposed 2022 Taxes – Trim Notice. You also likely noticed that the property valuation increased by roughly 40 – 50% of last year’s value. This in turn resulted in an increase in your proposed tax obligation to be paid in November.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Hispanic Culture#Southwest Florida#Hispanics#English Language Learners#Swfl#Artbeat Studios#Columbia#Latino#American#Central#Usafacts Org
Toni Koraza

Florida Retirement Dream is Fading Away

For decades, Florida has been recognized as one of the best retirement destinations in America. The Sunshine State brings a lot of positives, from diverse food options and robust culture to low taxes and manageable living costs. The dream of Florida retirement was just as strong as the American Dream.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
L. Cane

What are the Richest Cities in Florida in 2022?

When you live in a place for a while, you may eventually believe that some areas are better off financially than others. Florida may be no different. Some areas of Florida are arguably more wealthy than others. When you think of the wealthiest places in Florida, you may automatically picture beach towns and cities, but it turns out that, according to one list, Florida's richest town isn't exactly beachfront at all, although parts of it are lake front.
FLORIDA STATE
theapopkavoice.com

Once a retiree’s paradise, Florida’s getting pricey

Ah, Florida, where average temps and ages are both in the 80s. For decades, the state’s been American retirees’ destination of choice. Between 1945 and 2000, a quarter of older Americans who moved between states went to Florida. From April 2020 to April 2021, 300k+ people moved to...
FLORIDA STATE
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lee schools superintendent should not be elected

Do you want more politics in the school system? Your answer should be NO. The voter should say NO on the ballot to elect a Lee County school superintendent. Our Republican lead local state delegation introduced and passed a bill to place the question on the November ballot. It will be the very last item on the ballot.
LEE COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Florida Leads the Nation with the Lowest Unemployment Rate Among the Nation’s Ten Largest States and the Most New Business Formations in the Country

Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced Florida’s unemployment rate remained strong at 2.7 percent, the lowest unemployment rate among the nation’s ten largest states and a full percentage point lower than the national rate of 3.7 percent in August 2022. Florida also leads the nation in new business formations with 1,534,221 new businesses, outpacing second-place California by more than 250,000 new business formations since January 2020. For 25 consecutive months, Florida’s statewide unemployment rate has either declined or remained unchanged, and for 21 consecutive months, since December 2020, Florida’s unemployment rate has been lower than the national rate. Florida’s labor force continues to see growth, increasing by 49,000, a 0.5 percent increase, over the month of August 2022. Florida’s private sector employment grew by 24,200 in August 2022, at a rate of 0.3 percent, 0.1 percentage points faster than the national growth rate of 0.2 percent.
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

23K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy