ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Birmingham honors lives lost in 16th Street Baptist Church bombing, reopens parsonage museum

By Maddie Biertempfel
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SLe4r_0hxL28HW00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) – Hundreds gathered on Thursday at the 16th Street Baptist Church to remember the lives of four girls who were killed there 59 years ago.

“Addie Mae, Denise, Carole and Cynthia, we honor your names,” Gaile Pugh Greene said as she delivered the service’s litany.

Their lives were cut short, and more than a dozen others were injured when the KKK bombed the building in 1963. Nearly 60 years later, the community looks back on that tragedy.

Georgia officials suspect foul play for missing Swiss man, last seen 30 years ago in Atlanta

“We are remembering today a dark chapter in the history of Birmingham and the history of America,” Pastor Tony Evans said.

Evans shared a message of hope that Birmingham and the country never return to its racist past.

“My tomorrow is going to be better than my yesterday. My future is going to be greater than my past, and where I’m going is going to be greater than where I came from,” Evans said.

It’s a meaningful message for Lisa McNair, whose older sister Denise died that day.

“It’s a sad day to commemorate the four girls and their loss, but I’m always encouraged by the communities coming around and helping us commemorate it, letting me know and the families know that they haven’t forgotten,” McNair said.

Who killed Wendell Barber? Georgia man’s murder unsolved since 2010

McNair wants people to never forget the past so it won’t be repeated.

“Let’s not get back to that time of hate in each other. We need to love each other, and so that’s what it means to me,” McNair said.

After the service, community leaders held a ribbon cutting, opening the now-renovated parsonage beside the church. The building serves as a museum, highlighting the work of Black leaders who helped build the city in the late 1800s and early 1900s.

McNair is also honoring her sister with a book she just published called “Dear Denise: Letters To The Sister I Never Knew.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS 42

76-year-old killed in Birmingham crash

According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Shirley M. Blackmon was a passenger in a vehicle that was involved in a crash on 35th Avenue North around 3:15 p.m. Blackmon was taken to UAB Hospital where she later died from her injuries.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Society
Local
Alabama Government
State
Georgia State
Birmingham, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Society
City
Birmingham, AL
AL.com

6 Birmingham-area restaurants to grab a good breakfast

Birmingham suffered a major blow to its culinary scene this month. The beloved Bogue’s Restaurant shut its doors after 84 years. The iconic eatery, known for its breakfast offerings and Miss Ella’s sweet rolls, first opened its doors in downtown Birmingham in 1938. No restaurant can replace the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

30 must-try cheap eats for under $10 in Birmingham

Sometimes life gets so busy you need a week of just dining out, which can be expensive. Don’t worry because we’ve gathered some of the cheapest eats in Birmingham where the tastes are just as phenomenal as the price. 1. Karam’s Restaurant. The latest African cuisine here...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

All white ‘chic picnic’, Dîner en Blanc returns to Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The most elegant picnic was once again a showstopper in Birmingham!. Dîner en Blanc, an all-white picnic in a secret location each year, was at Railroad Park Saturday night. It was the third year the event was hosted in Birmingham to a sold-out crowd. Organizers...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baptist#Swiss
wbrc.com

Major crash closes lanes on I-20/59 in Jefferson Co.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash closed all lanes on I-20/59 EB at Exit 104: McAshan Drive in Jefferson County early Monday morning, according to ALGO Traffic crews. It happened around 3:51 a.m. No word on injuries or how many vehicles were involved. Traffic was backed up for miles...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
wbrc.com

Birmingham firefighters on scene of house fire in Pratt City

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue is on the scene of a house fire in Pratt City. The fire happened September 16 in the 100 block of Beech Avenue. No one was home, according to authorities. One firefighter had a heat related injury. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

2 Alabama inmates escape from work program in Alexander City

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. — Officials are looking for two inmates who escaped from a work camp facility in Alexander City near the Coosa County line Saturday morning. The Alabama Department of Corrections is searching for Richard L. Mordecai who was serving time for crimes in Lamar and Pickens counties. He was denied parole at a hearing last month.
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
CBS 42

Manhunt underway in Jasper for 2 suspects potentially armed

JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: As of 9:45 p.m., one suspect is in custody. Officers are still searching for another one. The Jasper Police Department is involved in a manhunt for two suspects who are potentially armed. According to JPD, the suspects are potentially armed in the area of Eagle’s Circle subdivision. Officers are asking […]
JASPER, AL
wvtm13.com

Sylacauga police search for suspect in deadly shooting

SYLACAUGA, Ala. — The Sylacauga Police Department is asking for help from the public after a deadly shooting Saturday afternoon. Officers were called around 12:30 p.m. to Wood Street after a report of shots fired in the area. When they arrived, they saw a grey Dodge Challenger on the...
SYLACAUGA, AL
AL.com

Archibald: Birmingham Water Works still leaks trouble

This is an opinion column. What comes to mind when you think of the Birmingham Water Works Board?. The indictments? The ineptitude? The cronyism? The constant fights over who gets paid?. Probably not. That time in 2014 they lost $4.3 million in retirement funds to a ponzi scheme?. Probably not...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

8 delicious apple dishes to try + where to find them in Birmingham

The air is starting to feel cooler, which means apples are finally back in season. In honor of the changing seasons, we’ve put together a guide of some of the tastiest apple dishes in Birmingham. 1. The Farmer Biscuit—Maple Street Biscuit Company. If you haven’t tried apple butter...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy