49ers QB Trey Lance out for season with broken ankle
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right ankle Sunday. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance's leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off.
49ers QB Trey Lance taken off on cart with ankle injury
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance was taken off the field on a cart Sunday after injuring his right ankle. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of the game against the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance's leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. The 49ers immediately announced he would not return.
Angels win 3rd in row over Mariners, 5-1 behind Rengifo
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Luis Rengifo hit a pair of home runs for the second time in three games, Livan Soto went deep for the first time and the Los Angeles Angels won their third in a row over the wild card-chasing Seattle Mariners, 5-1 on Sunday. Seeking their...
Seahawks takeaways: Four observations from 27-7 loss to 49ers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Geno Smith falls back to earth. After earning all kinds of praise following the Seahawks' season-opening win, Smith struggled to consistently move the football against a 49ers defense that is far superior to the one Seattle picked apart against the Broncos in Week 1. Smith...
Sounders playoff hopes take a hit in 2-1 loss to Whitecaps
The Seattle Sounders lose to the Whitecaps 2-1 on Saturday night in Vancouver. The Sounders playoffs hopes take a hit in the loss. They're sitting in 10th place, 4 points back with 3 games to go. Will Bruin scored Seattle's lone goal in the 89th minute of the match on...
Angels win 2-1, drop Mariners in wild-card standings
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani pitched seven scoreless innings, drove in one run and scored another as the Los Angeles Angels beat Seattle 2-1 Saturday night, dropping the Mariners in the wild-card standings. The Mariners entered the four-game series tied for the top spot in the AL wild-card...
Home prices could skyrocket in West Seattle after bridge reopening, experts say
SEATTLE — The West Seattle bridge reopened Saturday night to much excitement from thousands of residents who have been largely cut off from other parts of the Seattle metro for more than two years. And while many businesses took a loss during the bridge closure, the real estate market...
Alki Beach locals, businesses eager as West Seattle Bridge finally reopens
SEATTLE — The West Seattle Bridge reopening could mean more people returning to one of the neighborhood's top destinations, Alki Beach. It has been rough waters the last two-and-a-half years for those in West Seattle. “Dismal. Dismal, dismal,” said Matt Preedy, who has lived in West Seattle for more...
Couple's train trip to Seattle derailed by potential worker strike
SEATTLE — There’s something nostalgic about traveling by train. “I’d been posting on Twitter for a while - X amount of days until we take the train cross country,” said Brent Parker. Parker and his girlfriend Quinn are experienced rail riders. They decided to take an...
Repairs continue for Fauntleroy terminal damaged by Washington state ferry
SEATTLE — A repair barge began efforts Monday morning to repair the Fauntleroy terminal in West Seattle that was damaged by a ferry during a "hard landing" in late July. Washington State Ferries (WSF) tweeted Monday morning that a barge with a crane is repairing several offshore structures, including the one damaged in the Cathlamet incident on July 24.
West Seattle Bridge reopens after 2.5 years
SEATTLE — To much anticipation, the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) reopened the West Seattle Bridge Saturday night marking an end to its 2 1/2 year closure. The West Seattle Bridge was expected to open Sunday after it passed its final safety test on Thursday, but SDOT announced that the bridge was finally open just before 9:15 p.m. Saturday.
As West Seattle Bridge reopens, neighborhood ready to welcome back 'mainlanders'
SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video on the West Seattle Bridge passing its final safety test originally aired September 15, 2022. West Seattleites have anxiously awaited the West Seattle Bridge to re-open after its shutdown for the past two-plus years. SDOT finally announced the re-opening of the bridge late on Saturday night.
'Very unusual' Seattle airport experience forces long line of travelers into parking garage
SEATAC, Wash. — Security screening lines stretched all the way into the parking garage at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Sunday morning. Many travelers say they missed their flights due to the long wait times. The airport's media relations manager, Perry Cooper, called the situation "very unusual." "It was a high...
Washington seeing signs of more stable, but still pricey housing market
SEATTLE — Washingtonians looking to buy homes may see a more amenable market than earlier in 2022, but they’ll also face the expense of 30-year fixed mortgage rates at a 14-year-high. Some experts say rising mortgage rates have reduced the number of buyers battling for a limited supply...
Washington State Patrol’s DUI backlog is growing
SHELTON, Wash. — Evidence that used to take a month to process by crime lab investigators is now taking close to a year, said the Washington State Patrol (WSP). According to numbers provided by WSP, in 2017 crime lab investigators processed blood evidence in driving under the influence cases in under 30 days.
Seattle teacher's union votes to suspend strike, classes begin Wednesday
SEATTLE — The Seattle Education Association (SEA) voted to suspend their strike after reaching a tentative agreement with Seattle Public Schools (SPS). The first day of school was scheduled to begin on Wednesday, Sept. 7, but it was pushed back several times due to the picket. School will officially begin on Wednesday, Sept. 14.
Ruling allows retrial for getaway driver in Lakewood police killings to proceed
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — A new trial can proceed in the case against the getaway driver in the 2009 Lakewood police killings following a ruling in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. Allen was the driver for gunman Maurice Clemmons, who killed Lakewood Sgt. Mark Renninger and officers Greg Richards,...
Beacon Hill RV encampment moves one block down after 3 years
SEATTLE — A recreational vehicle (RV) encampment in Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood that's been there for years, parked feet from one man's home, has finally been moved. "Now I can actually have access so I can get to the back corner of my house and clean that up," said Beacon Hill resident Gerald Gutierrez.
Eatonville teachers send no confidence vote in Superintendent Gary Neal
EATONVILLE, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video on western Washington schools facing teacher strikes originally aired September 12, 2022. Eatonville teachers submitted a no confidence vote in Eatonville School District (ESD) Superintendent Gary Neal on Tuesday, the Eatonville Education Association (EEA) announced. The union released a number of...
Seattle breaks record for most 90-degree days in a year
SEATTLE — Seattle broke the record for the most 90-degree days in a year on Saturday, when the temperature reached 92 degrees. Saturday's temperature was also a daily record for Sept. 10. There have been 13 days that reached 90 degrees or above in Seattle in 2022, according to...
