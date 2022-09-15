ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

49ers QB Trey Lance out for season with broken ankle

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right ankle Sunday. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance's leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off.
Angels win 3rd in row over Mariners, 5-1 behind Rengifo

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Luis Rengifo hit a pair of home runs for the second time in three games, Livan Soto went deep for the first time and the Los Angeles Angels won their third in a row over the wild card-chasing Seattle Mariners, 5-1 on Sunday. Seeking their...
KING 5

Seahawks takeaways: Four observations from 27-7 loss to 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Geno Smith falls back to earth. After earning all kinds of praise following the Seahawks' season-opening win, Smith struggled to consistently move the football against a 49ers defense that is far superior to the one Seattle picked apart against the Broncos in Week 1. Smith...
KING 5

Angels win 2-1, drop Mariners in wild-card standings

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani pitched seven scoreless innings, drove in one run and scored another as the Los Angeles Angels beat Seattle 2-1 Saturday night, dropping the Mariners in the wild-card standings. The Mariners entered the four-game series tied for the top spot in the AL wild-card...
KING 5

Repairs continue for Fauntleroy terminal damaged by Washington state ferry

SEATTLE — A repair barge began efforts Monday morning to repair the Fauntleroy terminal in West Seattle that was damaged by a ferry during a "hard landing" in late July. Washington State Ferries (WSF) tweeted Monday morning that a barge with a crane is repairing several offshore structures, including the one damaged in the Cathlamet incident on July 24.
KING 5

West Seattle Bridge reopens after 2.5 years

SEATTLE — To much anticipation, the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) reopened the West Seattle Bridge Saturday night marking an end to its 2 1/2 year closure. The West Seattle Bridge was expected to open Sunday after it passed its final safety test on Thursday, but SDOT announced that the bridge was finally open just before 9:15 p.m. Saturday.
KING 5

Washington State Patrol's DUI backlog is growing

SHELTON, Wash. — Evidence that used to take a month to process by crime lab investigators is now taking close to a year, said the Washington State Patrol (WSP). According to numbers provided by WSP, in 2017 crime lab investigators processed blood evidence in driving under the influence cases in under 30 days.
KING 5

Seattle teacher's union votes to suspend strike, classes begin Wednesday

SEATTLE — The Seattle Education Association (SEA) voted to suspend their strike after reaching a tentative agreement with Seattle Public Schools (SPS). The first day of school was scheduled to begin on Wednesday, Sept. 7, but it was pushed back several times due to the picket. School will officially begin on Wednesday, Sept. 14.
KING 5

Beacon Hill RV encampment moves one block down after 3 years

SEATTLE — A recreational vehicle (RV) encampment in Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood that's been there for years, parked feet from one man's home, has finally been moved. "Now I can actually have access so I can get to the back corner of my house and clean that up," said Beacon Hill resident Gerald Gutierrez.
KING 5

Eatonville teachers send no confidence vote in Superintendent Gary Neal

EATONVILLE, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video on western Washington schools facing teacher strikes originally aired September 12, 2022. Eatonville teachers submitted a no confidence vote in Eatonville School District (ESD) Superintendent Gary Neal on Tuesday, the Eatonville Education Association (EEA) announced. The union released a number of...
KING 5

Seattle breaks record for most 90-degree days in a year

SEATTLE — Seattle broke the record for the most 90-degree days in a year on Saturday, when the temperature reached 92 degrees. Saturday's temperature was also a daily record for Sept. 10. There have been 13 days that reached 90 degrees or above in Seattle in 2022, according to...
