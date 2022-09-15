Read full article on original website
Laurie
3d ago
Best of luck because most of us who live not to far bug far enough won't go in that area much or at all anymore. after Michaels crafts (one of my fav) moves from crystal to BC I never went there & it obvious closed because who that lives near there does crafting . After all N Mpls is literally down the street from there .
4
Guest
3d ago
A new Hennepin County jail would work also in that area period. Nothing but thugs and welfare mommas live in Crooklyn Center.
4
bulletin-news.com
Two Black-owned businesses are first to open at new development in St. Paul’s Frogtown
Two months after launching their distinctive companies in St. Paul’s Frogtown area, two Black women business owners want to leverage their success to give back to the neighborhood. The companies of Joyce Sanders and Shaunie Grigsby are now located at the Frogtown Crossroads retail area, which is situated at...
Demolition of old Kmart plaza in Minneapolis to begin this fall
MINNEAPOLIS — Everybody living on the south side of Minneapolis knows the old Uptown Kmart building now serves as a post office. "I worked there for three months — only lasted three months," laughed Luz Gonzalez, who frequents the area. It was a short employment run in a...
ccxmedia.org
County Road 81 Bridges to Open Friday After 1 ½ Years of Construction
Crews plan to open on Friday the northbound County Road 81 bridge that connects Robbinsdale to Minneapolis. An on-ramp that connects from Lowry Avenue also opens Friday. It’s the last major phase in the project that’s been going on for a year and a half. The work was necessary because the previous bridges were deemed structurally deficient by engineers.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Homeowner Awoken to Robbery, Assault
Brooklyn Park police say they are looking for three men who broke into a home and assaulted a man. One of the men had a gun, police said. Police say the incident happened at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday in the 7600 block of College Park Drive, not far from North Hennepin Community College.
Child falls from 3rd-story window at Mary's Place
MINNEAPOLIS — A child was taken to the hospital after falling from a third-story window early Monday at Mary's Place in Minneapolis. Minneapolis fire crews and first responders were sent to 401 7th Street North just after 1 a.m. on reports of a child falling from a window. According...
southsidepride.com
What’s happening on Selby Avenue in St. Paul
St. Paul’s Rondo neighborhood was the center of the Black community in the Minneapolis–St. Paul region for much of the 20th century. The intact Rondo neighborhood was economically active, social and self-supportive. The core of Rondo was demolished between 1956 and 1968 to make way for the construction of the I-94 freeway. At least 650 families were displaced from the neighborhood, as well as many businesses and community locations.
Oktoberfest returns to Northeast Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Northeast Minneapolis' Oktoberfest is back. Fulton Brewery is inviting the community to dance in their lederhosen to classic and modern live polka bands, enjoy contests, Edelweiss dancers and rub elbows with the terrifying folklore icon Krampus. Fulton will be serving up traditional German platters, a secret recipe...
ccxmedia.org
Heavy Rotation Brewing to Host Oktoberfest Sept. 24
Heavy Rotation Brewing Co. in Brooklyn Park is preparing for its first Oktoberfest on Saturday. The brewery opened up this past spring. The event features live music, new beer releases, a pretzel-eating contest and a keg-holding contest. “That’s probably the one I’m most excited about because it’s the most fun...
mspmag.com
Where the Pros Are Eating Now
“The shrimp toast at Hai Hai. It’s just so unbelievably satisfying. I think about that dish late at night, early in the morning, and sometimes in the afternoon. I’m not supposed to eat wheat but cannot control myself around that one. It’s a must-try.” 2121 University Ave. NE, Northeast, Mpls. —Jon Wipfli, smoker maintenance, Animales BBQ.
"Dog Library" springs up in Minneapolis neighborhood in memory of beloved pets
MINNEAPOLIS – In northeast Minneapolis, a creative project is turning heads, and causing lots of tail wags. A "Dog Library" was put up this weekend on Wilson Street, allowing people to share old dog items or take what they need.The library is filled with treats, toys, leashes, bags and has a bowl of water."My neighbors had come over with a little bouquet after I lost Charlie just two-and-a-half weeks ago," said Lisa Kronk. "And we started talking about getting things out that we could share with other neighbor dogs."It's how the neighbors came up with the idea. Within just three days,...
ccxmedia.org
Community Survey Results for Maple Grove
Maple Grove has the results back from the recent community survey and has received high marks. Virtually all respondents rated their quality of life in Maple Grove as very good or good. The survey also asked specific questions about the community center project and found very strong support for modernizing the facility. To see the results of the survey, go to http://www.maplegrovemn.gov/communitysurvey.
willmarradio.com
Violent weekend in The Twin Cities
(Minneapolis MN-) KSTP TV says a man died in the hospital Sunday morning after a shooting in the city’s Loring Park neighborhood, the Minneapolis Police Department says. Officers went to the scene of a shooting around 5:20 a.m. outside a business at 1618 Harmon Place. Police say they provided...
Japanese restaurant Kyatchi closes its St. Paul location
Sushi restaurant Kyatchi has confirmed the closure of its location in St. Paul. The restaurant first opened at 38th and Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis in 2014, before adding a second location around the corner from CHS Field in St. Paul's Lowertown in late 2017. But in a message on its...
ccxmedia.org
Plymouth Coated in Love Founder Prepares for ‘3,000 Acts of Kindness’
Plymouth resident Danielle Igbanugo is the founder of Coated in Love and she’s collecting coats at Calvary Church in Golden Valley for a “3,000 Acts of Kindness” event. “It’s a day for people experiencing homelessness to come in, get the things they need, get companionship or someone to talk to, and just relax,” explained Igbanugo.
Delivery driver shot in south Minneapolis
A delivery driver is among the latest victims of the gun violence that continues to plague the city of Minneapolis. Police say the incident happened around 10:15 p.m. Saturday on the 5400 block of Nokomis Ave. S following what they call a "failed delivery." The driver, a man in his 30s, was attempting to leave the address when two men approached, one of them holding a gun.
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Roseville, MN (Photos and Maps)
Roseville is one of the cities perfect to live in, as there are many parks, coffee shops, and restaurants to visit. If you are planning to stay in the city or already residing there, put these 14 Best Restaurants in Roseville, MN, on your bucket list. Chianti Grill. $$ |...
Crews complete dome demolition at Minneapolis Upper Harbor Terminal Site
MINNEAPOLIS -- Impressive drone footage has been released showing crews tearing down the three domes at Minneapolis's Upper Harbor Terminal Site.The tear-down started earlier this month at the closed shipping terminal, and the third and final dome came down Tuesday. Construction of a brand-new park should start here next year. The 20-acre riverfront park -- with trails, paths, a plaza, and more -- is expected to open by 2024 or 2025.
740thefan.com
Minneapolis reports 68th homicide of the year
MINNEAPOLIS – A 28-year-old man was fatally shot during an after-hours party in downtown Minneapolis early Sunday. The victim died at the hospital. Police say an argument at the party happened before shots rang out. There are no arrests. It was the 68th reported homicide in Minneapolis this year.
University of Minnesota wants Minneapolis to provide $3M for more campus lighting
MINNEAPOLIS – There's a new proposal to improve safety near the University of Minnesota – and it's all about lights. Darkness was a plague for a reason, and you don't have to be a kid to be afraid."The last time I was afraid of the dark I was probably 5 or 6, and I'm afraid of the dark again," said U senior Eli Destiche. "It's scary. It's really scary."His re-emerging reticence is based on reality: crime data from the Minneapolis Police Department's precinct for off-campus areas reveals staggering increases in robberies, assaults and gunfire. And while crime occurs...
Grape stomps and Apple Days: What to do in the Twin Cities this weekend
🍚 Graze Food Hall in North Loop is celebrating its 3-year anniversary this weekend, spotlighting fan favorite Union Hmong Kitchen and other restaurants. Free entry. 🍎 Excelsior Apple Days is today and tomorrow. Watch some live music, run a 5k or compete in the pie eating contest. Free.
