MINNEAPOLIS – In northeast Minneapolis, a creative project is turning heads, and causing lots of tail wags. A "Dog Library" was put up this weekend on Wilson Street, allowing people to share old dog items or take what they need.The library is filled with treats, toys, leashes, bags and has a bowl of water."My neighbors had come over with a little bouquet after I lost Charlie just two-and-a-half weeks ago," said Lisa Kronk. "And we started talking about getting things out that we could share with other neighbor dogs."It's how the neighbors came up with the idea. Within just three days,...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO