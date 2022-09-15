ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Bears defense told to 'block out' talk of Green Bay's struggles ahead of Sunday matchup

By Matt Zahn
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NruXJ_0hxL0ZiE00

Chicago Bears defenders aren't paying too much mind to Green Bay's struggles ahead of Week 2 matchup 01:02

CHICAGO (CBS) – As the Chicago Bears continue to get ready for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night, there's a clear message on the defensive side: Don't listen to any talk about issues for quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay's offense without receiver Davante Adams who left for Raiders in the offseason.

"Don't drink the Kool-Aid of what the media is trying to sell that there's gloom and doom," said Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams. "The quarterback is a great leader and he will get them in shape. Block all that out."

"I don't think their scheme or concepts will be different," said cornerback Jaylon Johnson. "Clearly, the targets are different ... his comfort is no longer there. That don't mean nothing to us, them losing last week, or the way that they look ... all that talk. That don't mean nothing to us. We gotta win and we gotta play our game.

If rookie defensive end Dominique Robinson plays like he did in his first NFL start, that would help the cause. The converted wide receiver didn't look like the project he was supposed to be, getting 1.5 sacks against the 49ers.

"I knew I could do this from the jump, honestly," Robinson said. "Getting those sacks and making plays boosted my confidence. Just trying to piggy back on that, and continue to do that throughout the season."

When asked how he knew he could have such success, Robinson said "Practice."

He added, "Whatever we do during practice, it reflects on the field during the game. Like I've been telling people, I didn't do anything out of the ordinary. Most of the tackles I made were off of hustle."

On the injury front, wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. didn't practice after participating in a limited fashion on Wednesday, so the chances fans see his NFL debut on Sunday appeared to have taken a hit.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Chicago, IL
Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Chicago, IL
City
Green Bay, WI
Local
Illinois Sports
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Illinois Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
Chicago, IL
Sports
CBS Sports

Packers vs. Bears score, takeaways: Aaron Jones runs wild as Green Bay rolls past Bears at Lambeau Field

It wasn't a perfect game for the Packers, but Sunday night's prime-time matchup with the Bears was a marked improvement from Week 1 for Green Bay. Not only was Aaron Rodgers more productive spreading the ball to his makeshift receiving corps, but Matt LaFleur successfully unlocked his dynamic backfield duo, with Aaron Jones in particular breaking out as the centerpiece of the green and yellow attack. Despite a few fumbles, the Packers left Week 2 with a victory firmly in hand, rolling past Justin Fields and the Bears with a 27-10 decision that puts them back at .500 in the NFC North.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

NFL Odds: Bears vs. Packers prediction, odds and pick – 9/18/2022

The Green Bay Packers host rival Chicago Bears for Sunday Night Football! It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Bears-Packers prediction and pick. In what was one of the most entertaining games of Week 1, the Bears found themselves (1-0) after taking down the San Francisco 49ers 19-10. SF got out to a 10-0 lead and then Da Bears scored 19 straight. Dante Pettis scored a 51-yard touchdown followed by an 18-yard TD from Justin Fields to Equanimeous St. Brown. The rain wouldn’t stop pouring but that didn’t stop Fields from putting on a show.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 Broncos players fined by NFL after Week 1

Three Denver Broncos players were fined by the NFL after the team’s 17-16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1. Broncos outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper was fined $4,723 for taunting, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Cooper was penalized in the second quarter after he stood over a Seahawks running back following a tackle.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
NBC Sports

Stephen A.: 'Plausible' 49ers regret Lance move by Thanksgiving

Stephen A. Smith believes that it is not out of the realm of possibility the 49ers, sooner rather than later, come to regret the decision to start Trey Lance. On Friday's episode of "First Take," Smith along with fellow ESPN analysts Ryan Clark and Marcus Spears discussed the 49ers' quarterback situation with Lance as the starter and veteran Jimmy Garoppolo serving as the backup.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#The Kool Aid
Yardbarker

Bears Lose To The Packers 27-10 On Sunday Night Football

The Chicago Bears played the Green Bay Packers for the 205th time on Sunday. This game started with what looked like a continuation of week one for both teams. But then things unraveled for Chicago while Green Bay's offense lit up. Justin Fields did everything he could to mount a comeback but fell short in multiple areas.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NBA Analysis Network

Chicago Bulls Land Terry Rozier In Major Trade Scenario

In the NBA, trades can get awfully complicated. Three and four-team deals are not uncommon. Moreover, draft protections can make your head spin: “Wait, didn’t they get a first-round pick? Oh, it’s top-10 protected this year. So, it’ll convey next year? What’s that? It’s protected through to 2028, at which time it converts into two second-round picks. Got it”.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
103K+
Followers
28K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy