ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 5

B-urn L-oot M-urder
3d ago

they've been doing this for 50 years. and they've killed all the bugs reptiles and rodents in the area. so much for this conservation state. California is run by r e e e e e e a r d s

Reply
3
michelle gutierrez
3d ago

I have lived in Coalinga Ca, and the Pesticides from small planes was a daily /weekly occurrence, there should be more regulations.

Reply
2
Related
KSBW.com

Here's how much rain fell on the Central Coast, limited damage reported

SALINAS, Calif. — A cold front swept California's Central Coast on Saturday night into Sunday evening, delivering soakings of rain considered significant since summer hasn't even ended. Downtown Monterey received 1.02 inches of rain, Watsonville reported 1.87 inches, while Santa Cruz received 0.42 inches. Inland areas saw less rain...
MONTEREY, CA
seniorresource.com

Best Places in Northern California for Retirement

Northern California consists of the San Francisco Bay Area, which includes cities such as Oakland, San Jose, and of course, San Francisco and Sacramento. Also in Northern California are Yosemite Valley, Mount Shasta (the 2nd highest peak within the Cascade Range), part of Lake Tahoe, and Central Valley. Ever since...
MARYSVILLE, CA
SFGate

The California county where MAGA took control

REDDING, Calif. — Times are grim in the cowboy far north of California. Wildfires rage. COVID-19 lingers. Drought has stripped most of the snow from Mount Shasta and shrunken Shasta Lake. But other business has consumed the Shasta County Board of Supervisors meetings. “We’ve been duped!” one resident charged...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salinas, CA
County
Monterey County, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
Monterey County, CA
Government
Lookout Santa Cruz

As Pleasure Point braces for change, its development issues resonate all over Santa Cruz County

With Santa Cruz County's sustainability plan moving toward approval, one notoriously independent surf-centered neighborhood sits in the crosshairs of future change. How fast things along the Portola Drive corridor are disrupted, and how many new units of housing are involved, are among the unknowns. The issues in Pleasure Point mirror much of the housing-related controversies now happening in downtown Santa Cruz, along the city's corridors, in Soquel, and soon, more widely across the entire county.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
natureworldnews.com

California Weather Rollercoaster from Historic Heat Wave, High Humidity, Thunderstorms: Now Experts Discuss "Earthquake Weather"

After a Californian summer marked by a historic heat wave, high humidity, and thunderstorms, concerns about potential "earthquake weather" are raised as tremors shake the ground. The Bay Area has experienced an uptick in seismic activity over the past week. Oakland experienced a 2.9-magnitude earthquake late on Sunday. On Tuesday...
CALIFORNIA STATE
chulavistatoday.com

Gov. Newsom signed CARE Court into law, which will be effective by next fall in San Diego County

California’s Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new law on Wednesday that provides a path for individuals struggling with untreated severe mental illnesses to receive care. The Community, Assistance, Recovery, and Empowerment Act, also known as Senate Bill 1338, allows family members, first responders, and others to ask a judge to draft a treatment plan for individuals diagnosed with schizophrenia spectrum and other psychotic disorders.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Contamination#Pesticides#Urban Areas#Central Coast#Diseases#General Health#Cdpr#Lrb Data
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns for Retirement in California

California has gone through its fair share of ups and downs, but it still remains very appealing to retirees because of the great weather and attractions. Below, we take a look at the best small towns in California to retire in. Most have 55-plus communities nearby!. Carlsbad, CA. Carlsbad is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

How full are Bay Area reservoirs?

(KRON) – Rain may be returning to our forecast, but this storm won’t be enough to end the ongoing drought.  California hasn’t seen significant rainfall and months. The hope is that the rain forecast for this weekend will help the dry conditions and put some more water into our reservoirs. The latest map from the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
outsidemagazine

California’s Largest Wildfire of 2022 Is Burning the Western States 100 Mile Endurance Run Course

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. California’s largest fire this year is currently burning on the western slope of the Sierra Nevada mountains, east of Sacramento, threatening several foothill communities known for their proximity to one of the most iconic ultrarunning races on Earth—The Western States 100 Mile Endurance Run.
FORESTHILL, CA
KCRA.com

Safeway reaches settlement following allegations of environmental violations across California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Safeway reached an $8 million settlement to resolve allegations that its 71 California gas stations were in violation of state environmental laws. According to a release from the state's Department of Justice, California Attorney General Rob Bonta and five district attorneys announced Friday the settlement after an ongoing investigation into the grocery store chain's storage tank systems.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy