Florida week has arrived and it does so with plenty of hype surrounding the annual rivalry game. Not only is it a top-20 matchup, but College Gameday will be in town for the sold out crowd, Vol fans are checkering Neyland Stadium, and CBS will be in town for the SEC's premiere game this week. Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel, quarterback Hendon Hooker, offensive lineman Jerome Carvin and tight end Jacob Warren met with the media on Monday afternoon to preview Saturday's big game. Here's what they had to say.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 HOUR AGO