atozsports.com
Josh Heupel makes tweak to offense that should help the Vols beat Florida
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel showed in UT’s 63-6 win against Akron that he’s not afraid to make small tweaks to the offense. And one of those small tweaks should help the Vols beat the Florida Gators on Saturday in Knoxville. Against Akron, Tennessee utilized the speed...
Heupel reveals when he learned Tennessee-Florida rivalry is different
Josh Heupel was aware of Tennessee’s rivalry with Florida even before he was hired as the Vols’ football coach in January 2021. Once he took the job, it didn’t take long for him to realize the significance of Tennessee’s annual showdown with the Gators. “Probably 30...
Watch: Josh Heupel Addresses Media to Kickoff Florida Week
It's Florida week. Tennessee enters the week as 10-point favorites over rival Florida, and the Vols have plenty of momentum heading into Week 4 having started the season 3-0 for the first time since 2016. While there are many positives surrounding Tennessee Football currently, the Vols are ...
WATCH: Heupel, Hooker, Carvin and Warren preview Florida week
Florida week has arrived and it does so with plenty of hype surrounding the annual rivalry game. Not only is it a top-20 matchup, but College Gameday will be in town for the sold out crowd, Vol fans are checkering Neyland Stadium, and CBS will be in town for the SEC's premiere game this week. Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel, quarterback Hendon Hooker, offensive lineman Jerome Carvin and tight end Jacob Warren met with the media on Monday afternoon to preview Saturday's big game. Here's what they had to say.
What Billy Napier said Monday about No. 20 Florida's game at No. 11 Tennessee
What first-year Florida coach Billy Napier said during his press conference on Monday, looking ahead to his 20th-ranked Gators (2-1) playing at No. 11 Tennessee (3-0) on Saturday (3:30 p.m. Eastern Time; TV: CBS) inside a sold-out Neyland Stadium:. OPENING STATEMENT. “Tennessee has got a good football team. You can...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum shares strong lean for Florida-Tennessee: 'This is going to be a big event'
Paul Finebaum has been around long enough to remember when Florida and Tennessee had a strong rivalry in the SEC. The series will be reignited this week when the Gators travel to Rocky Top, and ESPN’s “College GameDay” will be on hand. Finebaum shared his expectations during...
Hoops Recruiting: Four-star SG Davin Cosby sets commitment date, names finalists
Tennessee basketball is no longer in the running for four-star shooting guard Davin Cosby, who announced on Monday that he’ll make a commitment on Sunday. He’s choosing between Alabama, North Carolina State, Virginia and Wake Forest. Cosby, the 6-foot-5, 180-pound prospect at Word of God Christian Academy in...
Everything Josh Heupel said to kick off Florida week
It’s a big week in Knoxville. Tennessee is ranked No. 11 in the AP poll after its first 3-0 start since 2016 and SEC East rival Florida is coming to town on Saturday to play in a checkerboarded, sold-out Neyland Stadium with ESPN’s College GameDay showing up to stamp the importance of the game on a national level. Second-year Vols coach Josh Heupel got Florida week underway with his regular Monday press conference looking ahead to the matchup with the Gators.
Heupel Provides Update on Vols Injury Situation Following Akron
A hush fell over Neyland Stadium after Cedric Tillman jumped up to grab a pass in the second quarter and a submarine tackle to his knee thrust it inward and left him on the turf. Before Josh Heupel made it to Tillman, who was on the ground for a few moments, the star receiver was able to get ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee player ejected for throwing multiple punches during Akron game
Tennessee wide receiver Jimmy Calloway was ejected during Saturday night’s game against Akron. Calloway threw multiple punches against an Akron player, who had his helmet on. That’s the dumbest thing in all of sports — punching someone with a helmet on. Calloway didn’t just throw a couple...
Rucker: Biggest number in Vols' win over Akron was 101,915
Topics aren’t terribly difficult to find in a 63-6 win. We could discuss many things in the aftermath of Tennessee’s win over Akron on Saturday night here at Neyland Stadium. But none of them are more important than you. Well … 101,915 of you. That’s how many...
saturdaytradition.com
College football fans react to College Gameday Week 4 location
It was announced Sunday morning that College Gameday is heading to Knoxville, Tennessee, next week for a top-25 ranked SEC matchup between Tennessee and Florida. One of the best matchups of the week, Tennessee comes in to the game hungry for its first win over the Gators since 2016. Meanwhile, Florida comes in as the underdog in this game for the first time in years.
SEC Wide Receiver Ejected For Punching Opposing Player: Fans React
An ugly scene unfolded during Tennessee's blowout win vs. Akron this Saturday evening. Tennessee wide receiver Jimmy Calloway began punching an Akron defender during tonight's game in Knoxville. Refs were quick to intervene. The SEC wide receiver was obviously ejected. College football fans are discussing Saturday night's disastrous moment on...
GoVols247 Podcast: Florida week is here
Looking for a discussion on the start of a huge week for Tennessee football?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio), Patrick Brown (from an undisclosed location) and Ben McKee (from an unnamed location) convened via the magic of Al Gore’s Internets to discuss the start of a big week that’ll conclude with 11th-ranked Tennessee hosting 20th-ranked Florida on Saturday at Neyland Stadium in a 3:30 p.m. Eastern game that will be broadcast by CBS.
rockytopinsider.com
Checker Neyland Returning For Tennessee-Florida
Tennessee is checkering Neyland Stadium for the sixth time in this Saturday’s matchup against Florida. Fans in each section of Neyland Stadium will wear either orange-or-white clothing to make the stadium reflect the Shield-Watkins Field end zone design. To find out what to wear, enter your ticket information here.
How to Watch: No. 15 Tennessee vs. Akron
Tennessee football is back home for a primetime kickoff at Neyland Stadium, with the 15th-ranked Vols (2-0) hosting Akron (1-1) at 7 p.m. Eastern Time Saturday. The game is not televised, but is available as an online live stream via ESPN+ and SEC Network+. SEC Network+ is not a TV...
Watch: Vols Take Part in Vol Walk Ahead of Akron
The Tennessee Vols and Josh Heupel took part in the traditional Vol Walk before a home game moments ago ahead of their matchup against Akron. Watch the entire Vol Walk above to not only see the Heupel and the players walk past the fans, but to also get a feel of the atmosphere for the sold ...
No. 1 St. Edward stunned by Massillon Washington in thriller, 31-28
MASSILLON, Ohio — As the fans headed for the exits, a loud roar erupted at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium. Massillon had a second chance. With 16 seconds left and trailing 28-25, the Tigers took over after a dramatic St. Edward fumble. On a night where it seemed like they had 10 extra chances, one more is all they would need as QB Jalen Slaughter connected with Braylyn Toles for a 24-yard game-winning touchdown as Massillon Washington downed top-ranked St. Edward, 31-28, on Friday night.
WBIR
247Sports
