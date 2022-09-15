ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

WATCH: Heupel, Hooker, Carvin and Warren preview Florida week

Florida week has arrived and it does so with plenty of hype surrounding the annual rivalry game. Not only is it a top-20 matchup, but College Gameday will be in town for the sold out crowd, Vol fans are checkering Neyland Stadium, and CBS will be in town for the SEC's premiere game this week. Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel, quarterback Hendon Hooker, offensive lineman Jerome Carvin and tight end Jacob Warren met with the media on Monday afternoon to preview Saturday's big game. Here's what they had to say.
247Sports

Everything Josh Heupel said to kick off Florida week

It’s a big week in Knoxville. Tennessee is ranked No. 11 in the AP poll after its first 3-0 start since 2016 and SEC East rival Florida is coming to town on Saturday to play in a checkerboarded, sold-out Neyland Stadium with ESPN’s College GameDay showing up to stamp the importance of the game on a national level. Second-year Vols coach Josh Heupel got Florida week underway with his regular Monday press conference looking ahead to the matchup with the Gators.
Tennessee player ejected for throwing multiple punches during Akron game

Tennessee wide receiver Jimmy Calloway was ejected during Saturday night’s game against Akron. Calloway threw multiple punches against an Akron player, who had his helmet on. That’s the dumbest thing in all of sports — punching someone with a helmet on. Calloway didn’t just throw a couple...
College football fans react to College Gameday Week 4 location

It was announced Sunday morning that College Gameday is heading to Knoxville, Tennessee, next week for a top-25 ranked SEC matchup between Tennessee and Florida. One of the best matchups of the week, Tennessee comes in to the game hungry for its first win over the Gators since 2016. Meanwhile, Florida comes in as the underdog in this game for the first time in years.
SEC Wide Receiver Ejected For Punching Opposing Player: Fans React

An ugly scene unfolded during Tennessee's blowout win vs. Akron this Saturday evening. Tennessee wide receiver Jimmy Calloway began punching an Akron defender during tonight's game in Knoxville. Refs were quick to intervene. The SEC wide receiver was obviously ejected. College football fans are discussing Saturday night's disastrous moment on...
GoVols247 Podcast: Florida week is here

Looking for a discussion on the start of a huge week for Tennessee football?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio), Patrick Brown (from an undisclosed location) and Ben McKee (from an unnamed location) convened via the magic of Al Gore’s Internets to discuss the start of a big week that’ll conclude with 11th-ranked Tennessee hosting 20th-ranked Florida on Saturday at Neyland Stadium in a 3:30 p.m. Eastern game that will be broadcast by CBS.
Checker Neyland Returning For Tennessee-Florida

Tennessee is checkering Neyland Stadium for the sixth time in this Saturday’s matchup against Florida. Fans in each section of Neyland Stadium will wear either orange-or-white clothing to make the stadium reflect the Shield-Watkins Field end zone design. To find out what to wear, enter your ticket information here.
How to Watch: No. 15 Tennessee vs. Akron

Tennessee football is back home for a primetime kickoff at Neyland Stadium, with the 15th-ranked Vols (2-0) hosting Akron (1-1) at 7 p.m. Eastern Time Saturday. The game is not televised, but is available as an online live stream via ESPN+ and SEC Network+. SEC Network+ is not a TV...
Watch: Vols Take Part in Vol Walk Ahead of Akron

The Tennessee Vols and Josh Heupel took part in the traditional Vol Walk before a home game moments ago ahead of their matchup against Akron.  Watch the entire Vol Walk above to not only see the Heupel and the players walk past the fans, but to also get a feel of the atmosphere for the sold ...
No. 1 St. Edward stunned by Massillon Washington in thriller, 31-28

MASSILLON, Ohio — As the fans headed for the exits, a loud roar erupted at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium. Massillon had a second chance. With 16 seconds left and trailing 28-25, the Tigers took over after a dramatic St. Edward fumble. On a night where it seemed like they had 10 extra chances, one more is all they would need as QB Jalen Slaughter connected with Braylyn Toles for a 24-yard game-winning touchdown as Massillon Washington downed top-ranked St. Edward, 31-28, on Friday night.
4 Places To Get Pizza in the Akron Area

Are you looking for a great pizza in the Akron area?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local businesses. This restaurant is known for their delicious wood-fired pizzas cooked in a brick oven. Customer favorites include the Russian (a pizza topped with house-made vodka cream sauce, mozzarella, seasoned mushrooms, peas, and prosciutto), the spicy Diablo (topped with habanero and vodka cream sauces, mozzarella, various hot peppers, and basil), and the Caprese (topped with mozzarella, garlic, tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, pecorino, basil, and balsamic glaze).
