ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Carthage College on verge of potentially major fossil discovery of young T-Rex

By James Groh
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CdOJX_0hxKzfZ100

Paleontologists and amateur scientists may be on the verge of unearthing a rarely seen fossil of a juvenile Tyrannosaurus Rex.

Over the summer, a group of professors, students, and volunteers, from Carthage College in Kenosha, went on a fossil hunting trip to Montana. During the second to last day of the trip, a volunteer brought a bag of fossils to the leader of the group, Dr. Thomas Carr. He is an associate professor of biology at Carthage College and Director of the Carthage Institute of Paleontology.

"And he handed me a gallon Ziplock bag, and I reached in, and I realized I was pulling out parts of a juvenile T-Rex," he said.

That's a big deal. According to Dr. Carr, there are only five or so quality specimens of juvenile T-Rexes.

James Groh
Part of an ankle bone of the young T-Rex that was found.

“It’s arguably among the most scientifically important fossils that we have found since we started in 2006.”

The group has been going on these excursions since 2006. They dig in roughly the same place searching for links to the past that can piece together the history of our planet and the animals that have roamed it. That's what motivates Dr. Carr to dig in the summer Montana sun.

"Let's pretend that all the total knowledge that we had of people was your skeleton and my skeleton, and clearly our two skeletons aren’t enough to understand the full diversity and history of the seven billion people alive today, and also tracking back 2 or 300,000 years into the past when our species first evolved," Dr. Carr said.

Just to be clear, they didn't find an intact skull or whole claw. They found bones and fossil fragments. There were bits of an ankle, tooth, vertebrae, and snout. There were also small pieces of fossils that looked like rocks but were various parts of the dinosaur.

James Groh
Fossil fragments of a juvenile T-Rex.

The team of researchers on this mission has trained eyes to be able to discern the differences between rocks and fossils. The untrained eye would group them together. They see distinct objects.

"Shape, color, and texture. So I’m looking for something that looks different in one or more of those categories," Dr. Megan Seitz, a preparatory and technician with Carthage College paleontology program. She was also on the trip to Montana.

Dr. Seitz works in a paleontology lab beneath the Dinosaur Discovery Museum in Kenosha. Inside are the hundreds of bones and fossil fragments that Carthage College has found in its 16 years of expeditions. There are teams of students, volunteers, and scientists working on piecing together the bits that are found as well as documenting them. In the back is a large walk-in closet filled from top to bottom with various fossils.

James Groh
A triceratops fossil was found during a previous excursion to Montana.

"And so we are gradually building up a library of fossils that we can then tell the greater story of our area and the animals in it," Dr. Seitz said.

That area, including the lab, is off-limits to the casual museum-goer. However, a large exhibit features anatomically correct replicas of meat-eating dinosaurs. It shows the connection between dinosaurs and modern-day birds.

"I think that the more evolutionary transitions that the public sees the greater the understanding of our natural world becomes among public at large," Dr Carr said.

It's all about encouraging and fostering the love of dinosaurs. At some point, many of us have gone through a dinosaur phase during childhood. This display of replica dinosaurs and the trips to Montana is designed to inspire us to learn about dinosaurs and fill in the knowledge gaps of history.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fortatkinsononline.com

History shared during Jones Dairy Farm’s ‘yellow barn’ celebration

A landmark for State Highway 106 motorists, the yellow Jones Dairy Farm barn overlooking a bend in the Rock River celebrated its centennial Saturday. The day featured haywagon farm tours; displays of agricultural art, farm toys, antique farm equipment and Jamesway memorabilia, and presentations on topics ranging from dairy barn architecture, manure management and hay mow feed systems to milking equipment, the dairy cow breeds and the Jefferson County Barn Quilt Trail.
FORT ATKINSON, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Native Gardens with Racine Theatre Group

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Joycelyn Fish & Mike Shelby from the Racine Theatre Group joined us in studio to talk about their next show "Native Gardens". The show is a comedic turf war at the Racine Theatre Guild. The show turns the phrase “good fences make good neighbors” on its head during the comedy’s Friday, September 16 through Sunday, October 2 run at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine.
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Meet Rust Belt on Ra-Sing & Me

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- The members of Rust Belt joined Racine & Me this week. Paul Aceto, Don Miller, Kevin Schultz and Brandon Shilts say they formed the group in Kenosha in 2016. The group is formed of members of well-known bands such as Cosmic Railroad, Boney Fingers, and...
KENOSHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
City
Kenosha, WI
wanderingeducators.com

Shipwrecks of the Great Lakes: The Milwaukee

The approximate 6,000 ships that have succumbed to raging storms attest to the power of the Great Lakes. As I traveled, writing and compiling information for my three-volume travel series, Exploring Michigan's Coasts, I heard or read the tales left behind by those ill-fated ships. They add a somber, but compelling backdrop to Michigan’s waterways.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

Mandela Barnes Claims in Ad Shoot That He Will Keep ‘Dangerous Criminals Off the Streets’ Despite Violent Killers’ Paroles

One of our readers managed to get video of a Mandela Barnes campaign ad video shoot in which Barnes claims that he will “keep dangerous criminals off the streets,” even the Evers/Barnes administration’s Parole Commission has released some of the most violent killers and rapists in state history into Wisconsin communities during the past four years.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carthage College#Fossils#Discovery Museum
CBS 58

Cluster of storms more possible Tuesday morning

The rain over the weekend was light and very scattered with many of us just seeing a few sprinkles or no rain at all. Monday will be a comfy, sunny day with highs into the 70s. Going into the 4th week of September we are well above-average on rainfall after our soaking a week ago. Milwaukee sits at 5.73" of rain for the month well above the average of 1.88".
MILWAUKEE, WI
kenosha.com

Superstar! Kenosha’s Luke Frederick shines bright in Times Square video

Kenosha.com is a local, digital media platform offering interesting, engaging content created by experienced journalists and local professionals. The platform features a wide range of content including news, features, profiles and reviews, showcasing Kenosha’s outstanding people, places and events.
KENOSHA, WI
wlip.com

Gas Prices Continue to Fall in Wisconsin and Illinois

(Chicago, IL) Gas prices continue their fall on both sides of the state line. According to AAA, Illinois prices have finally fallen below the 4-dollar mark at an average of $3.95. That number is still the 10th highest average in the country, and 26-cents above the national average. Lake County currently stands at $3.91. In Wisconsin, prices are 26-cents below the national average at $3.43. That number is down 7-cents from last week. Kenosha County’s current average stands at $3.49.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Robert and Pauline D’Amore to mark 60th wedding anniversary |

Robert and Pauline D’Amore of Kenosha will mark their 60th wedding anniversary this week. Robert D’Amore and Pauline Manifold were introduced by mutual friends in Ladysmith, Wis., in 1962. They were married on Sept. 23, 1962, at the First United Methodist Church. They have lived in Kenosha for 60 years.
KENOSHA, WI
wlip.com

Weekend Deaths in Grayslake, Fort Sheridan Under Investigation

(Grayslake, IL) One person is dead after a weekend shooting in Grayslake. Lake County Major Crime Task Force officials say the incident started Saturday morning when they were called to a Grayslake area emergency room about a 23-year-old deceased shooting victim. An investigation showed that the victim was a passenger in a vehicle that was driving along Washington Street near the College of Lake County, when someone in another vehicle opened fire…striking the man. The driver immediately rushed him to the ER, but rescue workers could not resuscitate him. No other information about the shooting has been released at this point…and authorities are still looking into the case.
GRAYSLAKE, IL
Joe Mertens

This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to spend some time at a fall festival in Wisconsin this year, you might want to consider the following location.
CEDARBURG, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Denis Sullivan ship leaving Milwaukee, sold to Boston-based fleet

MILWAUKEE - The sailing vessel Denis Sullivan has been sold and will be leaving Milwaukee, a Discovery World representative confirmed Thursday, Sept. 15. The ship will set sail again this fall and continue its mission of educating the public about the natural environment. According to a news release, the ship will join the World Ocean School fleet.
MILWAUKEE, WI
foxlake.org

CANCELED - Fox Lake Bloody Mary Fest

This event has been CANCELED. We hope to bring it back next year. On Sunday, September 18, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Grand Avenue - visit Fox Lake, Illinois for the best Bloody Mary's the region has to offer. You've had one while on the Chain, now stop in downtown Fox Lake for a festival dedicated to the finest Bloody Mary's Fox Lake has to offer. The event will consist of live music, food, and several participating taverns/bars. Each attendee will be able to sample a variety of Bloody Mary's and vote for their favorite! This event is 21+ Children, babies, and pets are not allowed at this event.
FOX LAKE, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha school buildings sale, Carroll University may buy 2

WAUKESHA, Wis. - The School District of Waukesha administration is considering the sale of two district buildings to Carroll University. Officials are pondering the plan in part because the district has a structural budget deficit of between $3-4 million per year. They also know Carroll University is looking for growth opportunities and additional space in their downtown area.
WAUKESHA, WI
kenosha.com

Introducing the 10 new additions to Kenosha’s Sculpture Walk

With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. The HarborPark promenade completed its long-awaited makeover on Thursday (Sept. 15) as 10 new sculptures were installed for the...
KENOSHA, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy