ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Del Mar College holds Hispanic Heritage Month kickoff

By Isamar Martinez
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XUknW_0hxKzPOH00

The Center of Mexican American Studies at Del Mar College kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month on Thursday.

The school's chapter of Chicanos in Higher Education also launched a photo exhibit of Hispanic culture created by two of Del Mar’s faculty members.

“It’s very important to recognize the diverse population we have here at Del Mar and in Corpus Christi" Javier Morin, associate professor of Spanish at Del Mar College, said.

Del Mar College has other events planned for Hispanic Heritage Month. That includes three films and a book signing by award winning author Diana Lopez.

You can view their full schedule here.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Society
Corpus Christi, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
ccbiznews.com

Cheesecake Factory coming to Corpus Christi

The Cheesecake Factory plans to expand its Texas footprint by opening a full-service eatery in Corpus Christi in the winter of 2022, adding another option to the area’s dining-out offerings. The chain of upscale-casual restaurants, which has 220 locations nationwide, will open one in La Palmera near the center’s...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Del Mar College#Local Life#Localevent#Hispanic Culture#Festival#Chicanos#Book Signing#Linus College#Hispanic Heritage Month#Higher Education#Spanish
tpr.org

Construction on new Corpus Christi bridge halted as engineers say design flaws could lead to collapse

In Corpus Christi, there’s a construction project that’s been giving public officials headaches for the better part of six years: the new Harbor Bridge. The new construction is set to replace the current Harbor Bridge, which was built during World War II. But work has stopped, because engineers involved with the project are worried that design issues could lead to a collapse.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kristv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy