PORTLAND (WGME) -- Katahdin Restaurant on Forest Avenue in Portland will close on September 24, with plans to relocate, according to a post on its Facebook page. “We had hoped never to have to write this post, but the time has unfortunately come,” the post says. “After nearly three very stressful years of living with the uncertainty of what is happening with our space in the Portland Stage building, coupled with the stressors of the pandemic, we have decided to depart our beloved Forest Avenue location.”

PORTLAND, ME ・ 3 HOURS AGO