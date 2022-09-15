Read full article on original website
Portland Sea Dogs to play first playoff game since 2014 Tuesday
PORTLAND (WGME) – Tuesday, the Portland Sea Dogs will play in their first playoff game since 2014. The Sea Dogs will take on the Somerset Patriots in a best-of-three divisional championship beginning Tuesday night at Hadlock Field. Games 2, and if needed, Game 3 will be played in Somerset...
Poland man "seriously" injured in motorcycle crash Saturday
AUBURN (WGME) - A Poland man is in the hospital after a serious motorcycle crash this afternoon in Auburn. Police say they responded to the single vehicle crash on Youngs Corner Road shortly before 4 p.m. They say he was speeding when he missed a turn and went off the...
Maine gas prices fall to national average
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Gas prices in Maine keep going down. Gas was $3.59 Monday at the Citgo in Augusta on Western Avenue. This is below the current average in Maine, which according to AAA, now stands at $3.67 for a gallon of regular. This is down about $0.10 from a...
Popular Portland restaurant closes, plans to move location
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Katahdin Restaurant on Forest Avenue in Portland will close on September 24, with plans to relocate, according to a post on its Facebook page. “We had hoped never to have to write this post, but the time has unfortunately come,” the post says. “After nearly three very stressful years of living with the uncertainty of what is happening with our space in the Portland Stage building, coupled with the stressors of the pandemic, we have decided to depart our beloved Forest Avenue location.”
Maine State Police investigate death of 2-year-old
NAPLES (WGME) - Maine State Police say they are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy who was struck in the driveway of a home in Naples. Shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday, police got a 911 call from the area of Lambs Mills Road. Right after the call, the Naples...
Wanted: Lewiston police search for man allegedly involved in Oxford Street shooting
LEWISTON (WGME) -- The Lewiston Police Department says it is actively searching for a man allegedly involved in a shooting on Oxford Street Thursday. Police are looking for 30-year-old Gerald Brandon Burnsworth. Burnsworth is still considered to be armed. If you have any information, please call the Lewiston Police Department...
Lost hunting dog Whiskey found by Maine State Police
YORK (WGME) - A Maine State Police Trooper has rescued a missing hunting dog that stemmed from a recent crash in Ogunquit. Maine State Police say around 8 p.m. Saturday, passing drivers called 911 saying they thought they saw the missing dog, Whiskey, near mile marker 11 on I-95 in York.
Durham man hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Brunswick
BRUNSWICK (WGME) - Police say a 19-year-old Durham man suffered serious injuries after a motorcycle crash around 8 a.m. Saturday. A witness reported seeing the motorcycle leave the roadway on Raymond Road and strike a telephone pole before the driver was thrown from his motorcycle. The driver was transported to...
Jury selection begins in trial of man charged with Gardiner murder
GARDINER (WGME) -- Jury selection began Monday morning in the trial of a man accused of shooting and killing one man and seriously injuring another in Gardiner. Dylan Ketcham is charged with the murder of 22-year-old Jordan Johnson in January of 2020. Johnson was shot in the head and later...
Despite cooler temperatures, algae blooms remain a concern in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Algae blooms are a big concern on a number of Maine lakes and ponds, and despite cooler temperatures, it's still a worry. Right now, 123 lakes and ponds in Maine are at risk of algae blooms. Most of are small ponds, but Cobbosseecontee Lake is on the list, and some fear Range Pond may be next.
Apple orchards celebrate Maine Apple Sunday
CUMBERLAND (WGME) - Orchards all around the state are celebrating Maine apple growers Sunday. The 22nd Annual Maine Apple Sunday had dozens of orchards around the state taking part. We visited Sweetser's Apple Barrel and Orchard in Cumberland. The orchard has more than 1,000 apple trees on their property. Although...
Democratic socialist group refutes city's cost estimate for Portland ballot proposals
PORTLAND (WGME)-- More than a dozen questions and proposals headed to Portland voters this November could cost $6.5 million, if they all pass. That could mean tax payers are left footing the bill. Proponents for some of the measures say the assessment is purely political. The estimate was released late...
Irish Navy vessel 'LE James Joyce' arrives in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Irish Navy vessel "LE James Joyce" has arrived in Portland for a weekend visit. The U.S. Coast Guard says the ship will be open to the public to tour. You can stop by Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
USPS hopes new package sorting machine in Scarborough helps holiday season
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- Sending gifts this holiday season should be a little easier, thanks to a new high-tech sorting machine at the postal service's distribution building in Scarborough. The postal service says they wanted to get these machines in place before the busy holiday shipping season. The plant manager says...
Lewiston woman hopes to raise awareness during Sickle Cell Awareness Month
LEWISTON (WGME) -- September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month, and one Lewiston resident is trying to get the word out. Phyllis Rand has volunteered with the American Red Cross for over 13 years, deploying around the country to help with disaster relief. In October of 2021, she says she donated...
