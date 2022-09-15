ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Man pinned between a truck and dumpster during fight in downtown Bozeman

By Jolee Sallee
KBZK News
KBZK News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Kl5e_0hxKyUlh00

BOZEMAN — Three people reportedly were messing with another man’s truck around 1 a.m. Tuesday, causing a huge fight in an ally behind the Crystal Bar downtown in Bozeman leaving two people injured. Police say one of them was beaten after they came out to confront the suspects. The other was struck by a vehicle, pinning him up against a dumpster. Bozeman Police Captain Dana McNeil said they were able to retrieve footage from surveillance cameras in the alley.

“I've seen the video of it,” said McNeil. “It was a very graphic and brutal beating. One of them was very seriously injured and received medical attention for a collapsed lung and lacerations.”

After the altercation, the suspects Jose Dominguez, Alfonso Dominguez, and Bryan Valencia reportedly hopped in their vehicle and fled the scene. McNeil said that luckily there was a police officer nearby when the call came out.

“That officer did call out a short pursuit with the vehicle,” said McNeil. “He was able to get the vehicle to pull over.”

MTN News talked to an employee at the Crystal Bar who said the man that was struck by the truck was also an employee at the bar and is extremely lucky to be alive. He also said over the last two years, he has seen an increase in violence downtown.

Police are still investigating the incident and Captain McNeil encourages anyone who was involved or witnessed the fight to call Bozeman Police.

“We are hoping that the public can help us with this case,” said McNeil. “From our review and investigation, we think there might be other victims who we would really like to talk to.”

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bozeman, MT
Crime & Safety
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
City
Bozeman, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Montana Town Overrun By Bears Moves Quickly To Fix Problem

I have never seen anything quite like this in all my years growing up in Montana, and I wonder if this could happen in Bozeman. The Daily Inter Lake reports that Columbia Falls in Northwest Montana passed an emergency law to deal with their ongoing bear problem. This law requires residents to secure garbage and other attractants, like fruit, in trees. This means residents will need to secure their garbage in bear-proof garbage cans.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dumpster#Pinning#The Crystal Bar#Bozeman Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
bozone.com

Jim Goetz discusses Montana stream access cases at MSU Library’s Trout Lecture

Bozeman attorney Jim Goetz will present “The Waters Belong to Everyone: The Montana Stream Access Cases” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, in Cruzado Auditorium, 306 Romney Hall, on the Montana State University campus. The event is part of the MSU Library Trout Lecture Series and is free and open to the public. A reception will follow.
BOZEMAN, MT
KBZK News

KBZK News

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Butte-Bozeman, Montana news and weather from KBZK News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy