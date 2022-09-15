Man pinned between a truck and dumpster during fight in downtown Bozeman

BOZEMAN — Three people reportedly were messing with another man’s truck around 1 a.m. Tuesday, causing a huge fight in an ally behind the Crystal Bar downtown in Bozeman leaving two people injured. Police say one of them was beaten after they came out to confront the suspects. The other was struck by a vehicle, pinning him up against a dumpster. Bozeman Police Captain Dana McNeil said they were able to retrieve footage from surveillance cameras in the alley.

“I've seen the video of it,” said McNeil. “It was a very graphic and brutal beating. One of them was very seriously injured and received medical attention for a collapsed lung and lacerations.”

After the altercation, the suspects Jose Dominguez, Alfonso Dominguez, and Bryan Valencia reportedly hopped in their vehicle and fled the scene. McNeil said that luckily there was a police officer nearby when the call came out.

“That officer did call out a short pursuit with the vehicle,” said McNeil. “He was able to get the vehicle to pull over.”

MTN News talked to an employee at the Crystal Bar who said the man that was struck by the truck was also an employee at the bar and is extremely lucky to be alive. He also said over the last two years, he has seen an increase in violence downtown.

Police are still investigating the incident and Captain McNeil encourages anyone who was involved or witnessed the fight to call Bozeman Police.

“We are hoping that the public can help us with this case,” said McNeil. “From our review and investigation, we think there might be other victims who we would really like to talk to.”