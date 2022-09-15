Read full article on original website
VTDigger
Another Digger article on Vermont Guard
I found your article on sexual misconduct in the Guard lacking in solid evidence and quite damaging to certain individuals. Most of the article made the subject "guilty" by innuendo. Just not good for the overall health of the military organization and not good reporting in my opinion. John I....
live5news.com
Missing hiker found dead in Nevada
MOUNT CHARLESTON, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) – A 75-year-old man who went missing while hiking in Nevada was found dead this weekend, according to his family and search groups. Rock Stanley was last seen Aug. 23 around 5 a.m. hiking at Mount Charleston. His family said Stanley was an experienced hiker.
VTDigger
Is Scott's PR man serious?
According to a Sept. 12 story on the end of federal (and vital) emergency rental assistance for Vermonters, Jason Maulucci — the governor's press secretary — "said, state officials had done what they could to make 'the transition back to the pre-pandemic state as smooth as possible for (program) participants.'"
mynbc5.com
Despite rain, Pride Center VT's Annual Pride Parade and Festival brings out it's largest crowd yet
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Pride Center of Vermont made its presence known in Sunday's largest pride parade and festival event since the celebratory tradition began in 1983. “It’s fantastic because we outgrew Battery Park, it was too small to accommodate the level of celebration,” said Mike Bensel, executive director of Pride Center of Vermont.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire man accused of installing hidden cameras in public Florida restrooms; police say there's at least 55 victims
SANIBEL, Fla. — Police have released new details about the investigation into a New Hampshire man accused of hiding cameras inside a public bathroom in Florida. Police in Sanibel, Florida, said Dana Caruso installed two video recording devices in the family restrooms that captured more than 270 videos. The...
WCAX
Suspect caught on camera in school bus catalytic converter theft
Flu season starts soon and doctors recommend Vermonters get vaccinated sooner rather than later. After an off year because of pandemic precautions, the flu is coming back according to medical experts. New York governor eyes Puerto Rico hurricane response. Updated: 7 hours ago. As hurricane Fiona drenches Puerto Rico, leaving...
vermontbiz.com
Come Visit the Vermont Building at the Big E
Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets The Big E is now open! From now through October 2nd, visit the Avenue of the States during the Big E, the only fair in the U.S. where more than one state participates. On this educational thoroughfare you'll see impressive replicas of each...
erienewsnow.com
Lawsuit Filed Over New NY State Gun Law Restricting Concealed Carried
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Two Western New York residents have filed a lawsuit against a new state gun law restricting concealed carried. Back on September 1, the new law went into effect expanding the number of sensitive and restricted locations where guns could be carried, like schools, daycares, libraries, restaurants that serve alcohol.
NHPR
The N.H. surgeon who had the worst record for malpractice death settlements in the nation
A prominent cardiac surgeon in New Hampshire has been connected to a string of deaths and injuries over the past two decades. An investigation published by the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team last week on Dr. Yvon Baribeau revealed the surgeon had 21 malpractice settlements regarding patient deaths and injuries over his 25 years at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. That’s the worst record in the nation in the past two decades. Yet data posted publicly by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine never reflected that.
WRGB
Gun law confusion leads to more historic reenactment cancellations
FORT EDWARD, NY (WRGB) — Historic reenactments across the Capital Region are being canceled as confusion over New York gun laws have many fearing they could end up behind bars. On Friday a reenactment event in Montgomery County was canceled. Now, the Rogers Island Military Camp reenactment event in...
Turnto10.com
State says bluefin tuna catch was illegal
(WJAR) — Environmental police officers issued a criminal summons to a Massachusetts charter boat captain for allegedly failing to have the required commercial fishing license and permit. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said environmental police came across the boat fishing commercially for giant bluefin tuna in state...
live5news.com
Supporting the victims: Palmetto Hope Network’s 7th annual Hope Walk Against Domestic Violence
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dozens of people walked the Ravenel Bridge on Saturday for the 7th annual Hope Walk Against Domestic Violence put on by the Palmetto Hope Network. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, domestic violence has increased in the community. Palmetto Hope Network says South Carolina ranks...
In West Cornwall, one development offers insight into the barriers to expanding new housing in Vermont
More than four years in the making, the project has been scaled back and cut in half. Read the story on VTDigger here: In West Cornwall, one development offers insight into the barriers to expanding new housing in Vermont.
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Westbound crash blocking Don Holt bridge cleared
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says a crash on I-526 westbound was cleared Sunday night. The crash was reported around 5:10 p.m. and blocked all lanes on the Don Holt bridge. It was cleared at 6:59 p.m. The details of the crash have not been...
WMTW
Reports of explosions in western Maine turn out to be an earthquake
GREENWOOD, Maine — Several people in western Maine called 911 Thursday night saying they thought there had been an explosion. It turns out it was actually a small earthquake. The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 2.3 quake was centered in Greenwood at 10:29 p.m. at a depth of...
WCAX
Doctors recommend Vermonters get flu shots sooner rather than later
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After an off-year because of pandemic precautions, the flu is coming back, according to medical experts. Kinney Drugs said Australia is coming out of its winter flu season that exceeded its five-year average, with COVID-19 cases rising at the same time. So, like every year,...
WCAX
Vermont local weather observers wanted
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The National Weather Service uses a lot of advanced radar, satellite, and other data modeling to come up with forecasts, but they also depend on a network of on-the-ground observers. Weather enthusiasts across Vermont are part of the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network, also...
vermontbiz.com
The Vermont Building at the Big E opens its doors today
Vermont Business Magazine For 17 days each September, the Big E in West Springfield, MA, fills with hundreds of thousands of fairgoers. Since 1929, the historic Vermont Building has introduced many of those visitors to the dynamic products and unique Vermont food experiences that make visiting Vermont so special. The 2022 event begins today and runs until October 2nd.
live5news.com
California woman gets 18 months for kidnapping hoax in 2016
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California mother of two was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison for faking her own kidnapping so she could go back to a former boyfriend, which led to a three-week, multi-state search before she resurfaced on Thanksgiving Day in 2016. Sherri Papini,...
New Hampshire approves energy assistance package
The aid bill is scaled down from Gov. Chris Sununu's proposal to give all ratepayers an automatic $100 credit.
