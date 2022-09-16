she should not be the judge on this case she was appointed by Trump and she is biased she should be removed and the doj should request that she leaves
Its so obvious that she is being controlled by the MOBSTER Grifters Trump, she needs to loos her law license. Its so disappointing that the system we ourselves used to believe in has been recked by this MOBSTERS she should be ashamed of herself, but we can see money an power is running the world 🌎. its sad . Trump needs to be held accountable however if it were any regular poor person we would be under the jail.
Crooked judges, what next! Our country is going to hell in a hand basket!
Related
Liz Cheney says she's 'disgusted' the names of the Mar-a-Lago raid FBI agents were leaked and accused Republicans of 'dangerous hypocrisy'
Special master ruling shows Trump’s takeover of courts has started to sting
Trump claims he needs White House records back so he can eventually add them to his presidential library
DOJ releases secret memo that recommended not charging Trump with obstruction of Mueller's Russia investigation
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alina Habba: They're ignoring the fact that the Presidential Records Act protects the president
Judge Orders Fox News to Start Turning Over Files from a Pool of Millions of Documents to Smartmatic in Billion-Dollar Lawsuit
Trump’s Lawyers Reveal That Garland’s DOJ Has Backed Them Into a Legal Corner
Judge Jeanine: DOJ doesn't have to charge Trump to affect the election
RELATED PEOPLE
FBI 'unraveling' or in 'damage control' as Hunter probe agent reportedly resigns, prosecutor says
Trump's lawyer wouldn't let FBI agents open any boxes in a Mar-a-Lago storage room in June, DOJ says. 76 classified documents were later found in that room alone.
Jared Kushner said the Mar-a-Lago raid was a mistake by Trump's enemies. He spoke after rampant speculation arose that he may have tipped off the FBI.
RNC cuts off Trump and makes him pay for his own lawyers in Mar-a-Lago documents mess: report
IN THIS ARTICLE
DOJ found that only a few items retrieved by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago were covered by attorney-client privilege, potentially undercutting a Trump defense
Michael Cohen doubles down on claim that Trump may have kept classified documents to blackmail the DOJ into not indicting him
Trump Lawyers Promise To 'Come Out Swinging' ... And It Only Took Them Two Short Weeks!
Trump asked his Homeland Security secretary to eliminate the entire 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, book says
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former Attorney General Bill Barr says the DOJ is close to having enough evidence to indict Donald Trump
Donald Trump Declares Himself an ‘Absolutely Perfect Physical Specimen’ in Latest Attack on FBI
Rep. Liz Cheney said she's seen 'no evidence' the Mar-a-Lago raid was politically motivated despite some Republicans 'reflexively' attacking the FBI
Mike Lindell's phone search reveals new details about scope of federal probe into efforts to subvert 2020 election results
CBS News
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 100