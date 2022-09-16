ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 100

John Carvalho
3d ago

she should not be the judge on this case she was appointed by Trump and she is biased she should be removed and the doj should request that she leaves

Reply(8)
11
LINDA Stuart
3d ago

Its so obvious that she is being controlled by the MOBSTER Grifters Trump, she needs to loos her law license. Its so disappointing that the system we ourselves used to believe in has been recked by this MOBSTERS she should be ashamed of herself, but we can see money an power is running the world 🌎. its sad . Trump needs to be held accountable however if it were any regular poor person we would be under the jail.

Reply(3)
3
Ronald Johnson
3d ago

Crooked judges, what next! Our country is going to hell in a hand basket!

Reply(17)
19
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Fox News

Judge Jeanine: DOJ doesn't have to charge Trump to affect the election

Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro reacted to the Department of Justice's motion to block former President Donald Trump's request for a special master on "Jesse Watters Primetime," deeming it "another witch hunt." JUDGE JEANINE: If you're not convinced this is just another witch hunt, well, new reports say the...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#Fbi#Classified Information#Department Of Justice#The Justice Department
abovethelaw.com

Trump Lawyers Promise To 'Come Out Swinging' ... And It Only Took Them Two Short Weeks!

Two weeks ago, the FBI executed a search warrant at the former president’s private club to retrieve government property wrongfully retained after American voters sent Donald Trump packing. Since then, we’ve seen conservative group Judicial Watch sue to gain access to the search documents, followed by every major media outlet in the country piling on to successfully kick loose the warrant, inventory, and soon a redacted version of the underlying affidavit.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
TheDailyBeast

Donald Trump Declares Himself an ‘Absolutely Perfect Physical Specimen’ in Latest Attack on FBI

Donald Trump’s attacks on law enforcement took an unusual turn Wednesday when he chose to make a parenthetical brag about his body, which he deems “an absolutely perfect physical specimen.” The ex-president made the comment in a breathless sentence posted to his Truth Social platform in an update that also claimed that federal agents had gotten hold of his confidential medical records during their raid on his resort home in Florida. “Not only did the FBI steal my Passports in the FBI Raid and Break-In of my home, Mar-a-Lago, but it has just been learned through court filings that they...
POTUS
CBS News

CBS News

541K+
Followers
66K+
Post
389M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy