ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvell, AR

Arkansas MLK Commission hosts non-violence youth summit in Marvell

By Tylisa Hampton
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38UGIc_0hxKxXNf00

MARVELL, Ar. – The Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission hosted their 2022 Non-Violence Youth Summit, “The Delta Experience.”

Aimed at promoting literacy and non-violence to all students at Marvell-Elaine School District by creating creative ways to get the youth engaged and eyeing their future.

Arkansas M.L.K. Commission arrives in Washington D.C.

During the Commission’s event, they had three high schoolers dressed as marvel comic book characters read to elementary school students. The Commission’s Executive Director, DuShun Scarbrough says the costumes were a clever disguise to get students more intrigued when it came to reading.

“Since being on virtual and homeschooling, We realize the importance of literacy and getting kids back to reading,” said Scarbrough.

Scarbrough says they are also aiming to make high school students’ dream possible when it comes to taking collegiate steps.

“The King Commission is actually giving away a thousand-dollar scholarship today for a youth [senior at Marvell-Elaine High School] here that is wanting to go to college,” said Scarbrough.

Scarbrough says getting there starts with motivation and not getting distracted by bad influences.

Arkansas MLK Commission holds nonviolence youth summit in Little Rock

“We’re looking at individuals who don’t want to be promoted and don’t want to go further in their life. That’s a hot mess. I want to take that mess and make it a message,” said Scarbrough.

A mission Leron McAdoo, a motivational speaker helped spread to the high school students during the event.

“They have a purpose, they’re here for a reason, they should move forward so that they can contribute to the world,” said McAdoo.

The desire for you to succeed and not give up was amplified at the event by the Commission’s celebrity ambassadors, Youtubers’ The Wicker Twins and musician Romeo Miller.

Scarbrough says the Commission will have another non-violence youth summit at North Little Rock High School on November 17th.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

Related
wbiw.com

Arkansas man arrested in Lake County on nationwide warrants Friday morning

LAKE COUNTY – Friday morning, Trooper Smith and Trooper Galvan were investigating a vehicle crash on I-80/94 near Indianapolis Blvd. During that investigation, a routine license check was done on the drivers, during which it was discovered a nationwide extradition warrant was active on one of them. Myron L. Jones, 26, from Moro, Arkansas, was wanted on a full extradition warrant from Memphis, TN.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
WREG

Ark. man located after leaving Memphis hospital: MPD

UPDATE on Sunday, 1:33 p.m. – Memphis Police have said they have located David Ward. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say an Arkansas man is missing after he left a Memphis hospital Saturday afternoon. Police say 61-year-old David Ward of West Memphis left Methodist University Hospital at around 3:49 p.m. Saturday. Ward reportedly has a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
DeSoto Times Today

Judgment and forgiveness

“Remember me as you walk by, as you are now so once was I. As I am now, soon you must be, so walk on by but think of me.” This is the greeting that welcomes visitors to the Gibson Bayou Church and Cemetery in Crittenden County, Arkansas. I...
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Sports
Local
Arkansas Society
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Washington State
City
Marvell, AR
City
Washington, AR
State
Arkansas State
WREG

Arkansas man caught with 10 pounds of marijuana

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Arkansas man is facing serious charges after he was reportedly caught with 10 pounds of marijuana Thursday evening. According to the West Memphis Police Department, agents with the Second Judicial Drug Task Force arrested 37-year-old Marcus Pulliam at around 5 p.m. Thursday. Pulliam was pulled over at College Boulevard near Hino […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
panolian.com

Panola County Jail Log

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility. Sept. 5. Mhkia Milton, 67A Alred...
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

10 pounds of weed, over $30K seized from man in West Memphis, police say

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A traffic stop in West Memphis led officers to 10 pounds of weed and over $30,000, according to West Memphis Police. Police said agents with the 2nd Judicial Drug Task Force pulled over 37-year-old Marcus Pulliam around 5 p.m. on College Boulevard near Hino Road. Agents searched the car after smelling marijuana and found about three pounds of weed and a loaded gun inside, West Memphis Police said.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romeo Miller
Person
Martin Luther King
KARK 4 News

Arkansas woman and unborn child critical after shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A woman and her unborn child are fighting for their lives following a shooting Monday night in Wynne, Arkansas. It happened in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Street. Wynne Police said they found a woman bleeding in the hallway of a home when they got there. “It was about four […]
WYNNE, AR
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy