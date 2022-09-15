Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Chattanooga Ice Cream Shoppe May Be the Coolest Show on EarthDeanLandChattanooga, TN
Update: Frustrated migrant on a bus from Texas to NY calls 911T. WareChattanooga, TN
Family Will Never Give Up Search For 15-Year-Old Tennessee Girl Abducted In Broad DaylightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChattanooga, TN
Related
gomocs.com
Volleyball Closes Out GATA Challenge With 3-1 Loss to Georgia Southern
STATESBORO, Ga. --- The Chattanooga Mocs volleyball team battled back after falling behind 2-0 before eventually falling 3-1 (25-20, 25-16, 21-25, 25-21) to Georgia Southern on the final day of the GATA Challenge in Statesboro, Ga. Following the loss, Chattanooga finishes the non-conference heavy portion of its schedule with a...
gomocs.com
Soccer Falls on the Road at No. 11 Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. --- The Chattanooga Mocs fell 6-0 Sunday night to 11th-ranked Alabama at the Alabama Soccer Complex in the non-conference finale for both teams. Chattanooga falls to 2-3-2 on the year while the Tide improve to 8-1-1 overall and are 1-0 in SEC play after defeating #5 South Carolina on Thursday.
WAAY-TV
North Alabama falls to Chattanooga, 41-14
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Ninth ranked Chattanooga blocked two North Alabama punts that it converted for touchdowns on the way to a 41-14 win over the Lions at Finley Stadium. North Alabama got off to a slow start for the third straight week as the Mocs raced to a 20-0 lead early in the second quarter. The Lions rallied to pull within 20-14 but Chattanooga scored another TD just before the half to make it 27-14 at intermission.
gomocs.com
PREVIEW: Women’s Golf Begins Busy Week in Knoxville
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.---108 holes. That's on the docket for the next week. It starts Monday with the Mercedes-Benz Collegiate in Knoxville and ends at the Mason Rudolph Championships in suburban Nashville on Sunday. These are two historically good early tests for Mocs squads. "Both are events that we won't say no...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gomocs.com
Soccer Closes Out Non-Conference at No. 11 Alabama Sunday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. --- The Chattanooga Mocs soccer team will head to Tuscaloosa, Ala., Sunday for an evening matchup against No. 11 Alabama at the Alabama Soccer Complex. The game will be aired on the SEC Network + and live stats will be available. Links for both can be found at GoMocs.com or on the GoMocs available in the Apple App Store or Google Play App Store.
gomocs.com
Chattanooga (2-3-2, 0-0-0)-VS-Alabama (8-1-1, 1-0-0)
Ashlynn Serepca heads a ball in to the right corner off of a ball from Marianna Annest. Sydney Vincens shoots the ball past the keeper assisted by Kat Rogers. Clock UTC Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score Bama Score Play. 00:00 Crone, McKinley at goalie for Alabama. 00:00...
gomocs.com
Isbell, Russum Lead Mocs at UNA Showcase
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. --- Aaron Isbell and Emma Russum got out front of the Mocs and moved up through the field throughout the race to lead Chattanooga at the UNA Showcase on a chilly Friday morning at the John Hunt Cross Country Park. "We had a really good morning of racing,"...
Full Game: Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week: New Hampstead at Richmond Hill
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — This week’s Friday Night Blitz between The New Hampstead Phoenix and Richmond Hill Wildcats was one to remember. The Wildcats came out on top 28-27 in overtime. The Cats forced OT after their kicker nailed a 44-yard-field with 3 seconds left. Tonight’s matchup was the first ever for both teams. With […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Location for Walker, Warnock debate in Savannah announced
Savannah's District Live at Plant Riverside music venue will be the site for the Georgia Senatorial Debate between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Hershel Walker.
This Chattanooga Ice Cream Shoppe May Be the Coolest Show on Earth
PT Barnum once branded his famous circus as the greatest show on earth, and that tagline became one of the enduring legacies of the traveling extravaganza. While Chattanooga's Ice Cream Show doesn't necessarily advertise itself in the same braggadocios manner, we definitely would proclaim it as the coolest show in the city based on the extraordinary array of toppings and mix-ins available to jazz up the frozen delights.
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests September 12-18
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Sept. 12-18. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
eatitandlikeit.com
5 Great Savannah Burgers plus 2
Thanks to those who joined us for our season premiere of Eat It and Like It with Jesse Blanco. We mixed it up this week, but in doing so, offered you a look at 5 great burgers in Savannah. If you missed it, here they are. Keep two things in mind: We all know about Green Truck Pub. We loved their burgers. We are going for 5 others. And…this is not a ranking. At all.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pro-Herschel Walker Super PAC hosting gas giveaway in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — 34N22, the pro-Herschel Walker Super PAC, will be hosting a gas giveaway today to highlight the 40-year high inflation and crippling gas prices. The gas giveaway will follow previously held successful giveaway events in Atlanta, Albany, Columbus, Macon and Washington that have received state and national attention. Savannah area customers who buy gas at the Chevron on […]
Zaxby’s announces new sauce-flavored popsicles
STATESBORO, Ga. — Are you looking for a summer cooldown? Zaxby’s is helping its customers savor the flavor in a new frozen treat, Saucesicles. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. In a recent Facebook post, the fast-food chain let fans know that although they...
WTVC
Apple Festival this Sunday at the Chattanooga Market!
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Melissa Lail talks about how it’s Apple Festival this Sunday at the Chattanooga Market! Come celebrate our farms and fresh picks of apples! The vendors love to join the harvest festival by making all things apple: apple pies, apple butter, apple strudel, and even apple candles and apple scented lotions. And don’t miss the works of featured artist Connie Roberts, as well as live music from Bryan Knispel and Luke Simmons and the Lovestruck.
Food Lion | Feed the Boro monthly food drop Saturday at SHS
The Food Lion | Feed the Boro (FTB) monthly food drop in partnership with Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, co-sponsored by Statesboro High School and Davis Marketing Company, is scheduled for this Saturday, September 17th beginning at 8 am at Statesboro High School, 10 Lee Hill Boulevard. FTB volunteers will...
wtoc.com
Watch the 2022 Brooklet Peanut Festival Parade
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Peanut Festival returned to Brooklet this year. The 2022 parade was held Saturday morning. Enjoy a replay of the live stream via WTOC.
WDEF
Lineup for this year’s 3 Sisters Festival
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The 3 Sisters Music Festival isn’t just well regarded for the national bluegrass and roots music acts they bring to the Riverfront. It is also unique because it’s free. This year’s show is on Sept. 30 and October 1st at Ross’s Landing.
Save the Date: YMCA will host festival and Trunk or Treat Oct. 29
The Statesboro Family YMCA will host its 3rd Annual Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat on October 29 from 4-6pm, but this year it will be a family friendly fall festival!. Local businesses and organizations will host trunks to hand out candies and goodies, and the Exercise Science Club from Georgia Southern University will host a haunted house, as well as lawn activities.
1 Person Dead, 2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Savannah (Savannah, GA)
Georgia State Patrol reported a pursuit that resulted in a multi-vehicle crash. Troopers attempted to stop a vehicle on Chatham Parkway and Veterans Parkway. The suspect fled and drove into oncoming traffic. The suspect traveled north on [..]
Comments / 0