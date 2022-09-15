Read full article on original website
Running to better the community’s future
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Greene County Future Fund kicked off the 5K and 10K Saturday morning in downtown Paragould. The races were used as fundraising events for the Greene County Future Fund. The future fund helps keep the community green by giving out recycling bins, and some of the money raised will go towards additions to trails across Greene County.
Community gathers to remember those in hospice care
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House at St. Bernard’s hosted its butterfly release in person for the first time in two years on Sunday. The event had seen some changes since the COVID-19 pandemic started, with it going virtual in 2021. However, on Sept....
Foster care organization hoping to help more families in new location
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas organization is looking to expand its services to help more families. Together We Foster helps foster parents and assists agencies like the Arkansas Division of Children and Family Services, offering anything they would need regarding a foster child or protective service case. “So...
Helping the youth rebuild connection with law enforcement
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - GROW NEA is teaching young adults how to interact with first responders, and while doing this, they get to meet officers in their community, building that rapport with the officers that work to keep them safe. GROW NEA sets out to protect not only the youth...
Bringing art downtown with a twist
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Volunteers from all over Paragould and northeast Arkansas turned out to help facilitate “Art Alley.”. After a 5K race Saturday morning, many headed down to Art Alley to leave their permanent mark on downtown Paragould. Younger kids and even adults packed the alley paint. Bringing...
Beatles at the Ridge returns to Northeast Arkansas
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - During the 1960s, the Beatles had to make an emergency landing while traveling between Dallas and New York, and Walnut Ridge was the closest airport. Beatles at the Ridge returned to Lawrence County on Saturday. The Liverpool Legends, who mainly perform in Branson, bring the...
$280 million in federal funds pouring in to solve state’s water woes
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas will receive $280 million from the American Rescue Plan to fix its water problems. According to Talk Business & Politics, about $270 million will be used on water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure projects. Eastern Arkansas will receive another $10 million to assist...
Shooting sports complex nearing completion in Randolph County
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - What was once an idea will now become a reality. The city of Pocahontas is putting its finishing touches on its new state-of-the-art shooting sports complex. The complex sits on nearly 35 acres of city-owned land. Mayor Keith Sutton said this project was something the area...
Utility company trying to lick envelope shortage
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Since the COVID-19 pandemic began more than two years ago, Americans have dealt with shortages of all kinds. Virtually everything from hand sanitizer to paper towels has been out of stock. But there’s one item you might not have considered: envelopes. Some Paragould Light Water...
SILVER ALERT: ASP searching for missing Paragould woman
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Paragould woman. According to a news release, the Paragould Police Department requested the alert for Diana Gaskill. The 73-year-old was last seen around 11 a.m. Monday at 1301 East Lake St. near East Court St....
Sept. 19: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Get ready for some HOT days as high temperatures go into the upper 90s to start the week. We will be close to breaking records on Tuesday and Wednesday. We may come up just...
WATCH: Police need help finding suspects in picnic table vandalism
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Police are on the lookout for multiple suspects behind a case of vandalism in Jonesboro in which a handicap-accessible picnic table was destroyed. The Jonesboro Police Department posted a video of the act caught on Sunday, Sept. 11. In the video, a person, along with...
Police searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman died Saturday after police said she was hit by an SUV that drove away. The incident happened at 9:15 a.m. Sept. 17 on Mulberry Avenue, according to a Monday news release from the Wynne Police Department. The woman, who was not identified, was flown...
Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/16/22)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week. Here are the NEA nominees from games played on September 16th, 2022. Jonesboro (Terrance Brown TD pass to Phillip Tilman) Nominee #1 is Jonesboro. Terrance Brown drops a dime to Phillip Tilman for the...
whiterivernow.com
Over 1,100 fentanyl pills and more discovered after Searcy stop
A late-morning traffic stop by Searcy Police last Tuesday uncovered over 1,100 fentanyl pills and almost four ounces of methamphetamine, according to the White County Sheriff’s Department. The sheriff’s department said Searcy officers made the stop on a white Cadillac Escalade at S. Main and W. Beebe-Capps Expressway and...
Sheriff: Traffic stop nets 1,114 fentanyl pills
WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested two Newport men after they reported finding more than 1,000 fentanyl pills. According to a news release from the White County Sheriff’s Office, Searcy police officers stopped a white Cadillac Escalade at the intersection of South Main Street and West Beebe-Capps expressway at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13.
2 charged after pregnant woman shot in Arkansas
Two people have been arrested after a pregnant woman was shot and critically injured in Wynne, Arkansas.
Woman accused of trying to run over grandson’s wife
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a 65-year-old Batesville woman Friday after they said she tried to run over her grandson’s wife multiple times. Judge Tim Weaver found probable cause to arrest 65-year-old Janis L. Rose on suspicion of aggravated assault on a family or household member, a Class D felony.
whiterivernow.com
Man held on $1 million bond after stabbing death at Cushman
A charge of murder in the first degree has been filed in the Tuesday morning stabbing death of a Cushman woman. Eli Benjamin Horace Ray (pictured below), 26, is currently being held in the Independence County Jail under a $1 million bond. The felony charge was filed this afternoon in Independence County Circuit Court.
KTLO
Previously convicted felon arrested for domestic battery and firearms charges
An Izard County man has been charged with 3 counts of possession of firearms as a convicted felon, domestic battery and interference with emergency communication. According to the probable cause affidavit, law enforcement was dispatched to a residence for a domestic disturbance. 33-year-old Kalob Jerry Morton of Horseshoe Bend, had reportedly became jealous over a video on the victim’s phone of their child wrestling. She stated Morton shoved her into the fireplace, drug her across the floor by her hair and broke her phone so she couldn’t call 911. At one point, the victim says Morton attempted to choke her. He then head-butted her causing dizziness and bleeding. Morton took the victims house keys as she was leaving so she could not return to the residence. The victim was able to leave to a friend’s house to call 911.
