Man Killed in Nighttime Shooting in Compton
A man was shot to death in Compton, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred about 11:10 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Raymond Street near Willowbrook Avenue, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Deputies responding to the call of a gunshot victim found...
Four Suspects Arrested in Downtown LA Shooting
A gang-related shooting in downtown Los Angeles Monday left one person hospitalized and four suspects in custody following a police chase, authorities said. The shooting occurred at about 2:45 a.m. near Olympic Boulevard and Broadway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The wounded person, described only as a male,...
Man Wounded in Shooting at Street Takeover in Vermont Square
A man was wounded in a shooting during a street takeover in the Vermont Square area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred at 10:49 p.m. Sunday at Western Avenue and 48th Street, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. Paramedics took...
Man Suspected of Confronting Menifee Cops with Gun Released from Jail
A 19-year-old man suspected of brandishing a loaded pistol at Menifee police officers investigating a disturbance, prompting one of them to open fire, was out of custody Monday after posting a $35,000 bond. Robert Arres of Menifee was arrested and booked into the Byrd Detention Center on Friday night on...
Man Robbed at Cerritos ATM
A man was robbed while using a drive-thru ATM machine at a Cerritos bank, authorities said Monday. The robbery occurred about 8:30 p.m. Sunday at the Wells Fargo Bank at Gridley Road and South Street, said Lt. Tim Householder of the Cerritos Sheriff’s Station. A man in dark clothing...
Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting at Two People in Coachella
A Coachella man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after shooting at a man and his 8-year-old son, authorities said Sunday. Deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 84100 block of Tera Vista in Coachella at approximately 8:10 a.m. Saturday. Sheriff’s officials said a 30-year-old Coachella father and his 8-year-old son were in the area when a man opened fire on them, striking a vehicle several times.
Homeless Man Arrested in Arson Fire at LA Church
A homeless man was in custody Monday for allegedly starting a major emergency fire that destroyed a church in the South Park area of Los Angeles and left three firefighters injured, authorities said. The fire was reported at 2:22 a.m. Sept. 11 at the two-story Victory Baptist Church, 4802 S....
Man Shot to Death at Bar and Grill in Lancaster
A man was shot dead and another was critically wounded Sunday morning during a shooting in Lancaster. The shooting was reported at 1:42 a.m. in the 42500 block of 10th Street West, where the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Man Found Shot Dead in Bell Gardens
A man was found shot dead Sunday morning in Bell Gardens, authorities said. Bell Gardens police officers dispatched about 1:10 a.m. to the 6000 block of Live Oak Street, regarding gunshots heard in the area, found the man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
LAPD Officers Shoot Suspect in Vermont Knolls
A suspect was shot Saturday by Los Angeles police in the Vermont Knolls area of South L.A. Officers were called to the 400 block of 102nd Street about 12:30 p.m. on a report of a domestic violence incident, according to CBS2. The LAPD confirmed an officer-involved shooting investigation was underway...
Man Found Shot Dead in Carson
A man was shot dead Sunday morning in Carson, authorities said. Deputies dispatched about 12:25 a.m. to Paradise Valley South, regarding a “gunshot victim” call, found the man unresponsive and suffering from trauma to his upper torso, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported. Paramedics arriving at the location...
Menifee Police Officer Uninjured After Shooting Incident
An officer from the Menifee Police Department opened fire on a suspect but no one was uninjured, authorities said Saturday. Police responded to a disturbance at an apartment complex in the 27700 block of Aspel Road in the Sun City area at around 9:50 p.m. Friday, the department said. A caller reported hearing a man banging on a nearby apartment door and wall and yelling profanities.
Man Killed in Rollover Crash on Ramona Expressway near San Jacinto
A 38-year-old man was fatally injured when the vehicle he was riding in overturned after the driver lost control on a two-lane corridor just west of San Jacinto, authorities said Monday. Marcus Adkins of Moreno Valley was killed at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday on the Ramona Expressway, three-quarters of a...
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on 405 Freeway
A young man was killed Monday in a motorcycle crash on an on-ramp to the southbound San Diego (405) Freeway in the Sawtelle area of Los Angeles. The crash was reported at Sawtelle Boulevard early Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The victim was identified at Kayin Hall,...
Man Reported Missing in Long Beach Found
A 48-year-old man who went missing in Long Beach has been found, authorities said Monday. David Quiroz was last seen around 7:35 a.m. Sunday walking away from his residence in the 1000 block of Walnut Avenue, and authorities sought the public’s help to find him. On Monday morning, the...
Coroner Identifies Biker Killed in Compton Crash
The Angeles County coroner’s office Sunday released the name of a motorcyclist who died in a crash with a vehicle in Compton. The victim was identified as Ivan Lopez, 28, of Compton. The crash was reported at 4:32 p.m. Saturday at Alondra Boulevard and Holly Avenue, according to Sgt....
Authorities Evacuate Buena Park Farmers Market Due to Poison-Filled Death Car
Buena Park police and Orange County Fire Authority firefighters evacuated a farmers market and other businesses around the Buena Park Mall Saturday due to hazardous materials inside a car in which a man committed suicide. Orange County firefighters responded at 9:43 a.m. to the mall at Stanton and LaPalma avenues,...
Pasadena Police Arrest Murder Suspect
A 21-year-old Los Angeles man is in custody Saturday in connection with a January murder in Pasadena. Detectives from the Pasadena Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Unit identified Jeovani Pluma as a suspect in the Jan. 1 killing of 30-year-old Ulises Nieto-Cabrera, a native of El Salvador, said Lt. Keith Gomez.
Man Charged in Killing of Man Set on Fire in Pasadena
Pasadena police Friday urged anyone with information on the fatal immolation of a Salvadoran man on New Year’s Day, 2021, to contact them. Jeovani Pluma, 21, was charged Thursday with two counts of murder, including killing 30-year-old Ulises Nieto-Cabrera on Jan. 1, 2021, in the 700 block of Rockwood Road, near La Loma Bridge, according to the Pasadena Police Department.
Two Men Arrested in Banning for Allegedly Stealing From Train
Two Banning men were arrested after officers found them opening boxes in a transient encampment near train tracks, authorities said Saturday. At about 4 p.m. on Sept. 9, Banning police responded to the tracks between Sunset and Highland Springs Avenue on reports of people breaking into train cars and stealing boxes.
