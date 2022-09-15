ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WJCL

Savannah/Hilton Head Airport expecting busy holiday travel season

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The start of the holiday travel season is not too far away, and if you're planning to fly, you can expect some pretty big crowds. The Savannah/Hilton Head International airport is preparing for a busy holiday travel season. The airport seeing record numbers of travelers all...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Chatham County interstate closure advisory

Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) construction partners will close interstate lanes at the locations below for the 16@95 Improvement Projects, which will widen I-16 and reconstruct the I-16/I-95 Interchange. The lane closures are necessary for widening activities for I-16 and bridge work at the I-16/I-516 Interchange. Daytime...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Fill up the fridge for free: Savannah organization offers residents chance to collect free groceries

Savannah, Ga. — According to federal data, grocery prices are more than 10% higher than they were last summer, but a Savannah organization is helping provide some relief. Neighbors Feed Neighbors in Savannah opens the doors at the Immanuel Baptist Church every third Saturday of each month. Their goal is to help stock the fridge of hundreds of Chatham County residents.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Chatham County police to activate new school zone speed cameras

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Chatham County Police Department will be activating new school zone speed cameras on Monday. The cameras are located near St. James, Hesse K-8 and Southwest Elementary and Middle Schools. They will be activated one hour before the start of school, will remain active throughout the school day and until one hour after the final school bell.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Effingham County man with Down syndrome makes it onto Times Square jumbotron

NEW YORK — An Effingham County man with Down syndrome is once again breaking barriers. Michael Holton made it onto a Times Square jumbotron over the weekend. It was all a part of an hour-long video presentation that was put on by the National Down Syndrome Society. The video aims to remind the world about the value people with Down syndrome bring to their communities.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Savannah restaurant damaged in fire set to reopen to public

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A popular Savannah restaurant will be re-opening its doors on Tuesday. Belford's Savannah, located at City Market, will open at 4 p.m. for dinner service. A kitchen fire back in April closed the restaurant for several months. Belford's is known for its seafood, steaks and wines.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Debate over possible big cat sightings in Ga.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a topic that gets people in our area talking: apparent big cat sightings, like panthers and mountain lions, in rural Georgia. A lot of people, from hunters to those just driving through, insist they’ve seen panthers or mountain lions in our area.
GEORGIA STATE
eatitandlikeit.com

5 Great Savannah Burgers plus 2

Thanks to those who joined us for our season premiere of Eat It and Like It with Jesse Blanco. We mixed it up this week, but in doing so, offered you a look at 5 great burgers in Savannah. If you missed it, here they are. Keep two things in mind: We all know about Green Truck Pub. We loved their burgers. We are going for 5 others. And…this is not a ranking. At all.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

4 arrested in narcotics, weapons investigation in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Four people are behind bars following an investigation in Beaufort County. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, in June the Violent Crimes Task Force began investigating the distribution of illegal narcotics and violence at a residence on Broad River Boulevard in Beaufort. On Sept. 15, the task force with […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
MetalSucks

Don’t Sleep on Savannah’s Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir

If you aren’t already familiar with The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir, it’s time to get familiar. This Savannah, Georgia band are dropping their debut full-length, Slow Murder, October 14 via Graveface Records. Their sound is as weird and unclassifiable as they city they live in. In even cooler...
SAVANNAH, GA
yourislandnews.com

Home searched by police destroyed by fire within hours

A home that was searched by police Thursday morning, Sept. 15, was gutted by fire Thursday night. According to a spokesperson for the Burton Fire District, the origin of the fire was characterized as suspicious, and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating the incident. The BCSO Violent...
BURTON, SC
wtoc.com

Winner of fundraising raffle receives car

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 200 Club and the Grainger dealership got together to host a fundraising car raffle this past Labor Day and the winner was given his brand new car earlier today. Steven Kellam was the lucky winner and got to drive away in a brand new 2022...
SAVANNAH, GA
abcnews4.com

Man shot several times at convenience store in Colleton County

Colleton County, S.C. (WCIV) — Authorities are investigating a shooting at a popular convenience store that left a man with several gunshot wounds on Friday, officials say. The shooting took place at Pak-A-Sak located at 1941 Sidneys Rd. shortly before 5 p.m. The man was treated at the scene...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC

