WJCL
Savannah/Hilton Head Airport expecting busy holiday travel season
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The start of the holiday travel season is not too far away, and if you're planning to fly, you can expect some pretty big crowds. The Savannah/Hilton Head International airport is preparing for a busy holiday travel season. The airport seeing record numbers of travelers all...
Chatham County interstate closure advisory
Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) construction partners will close interstate lanes at the locations below for the 16@95 Improvement Projects, which will widen I-16 and reconstruct the I-16/I-95 Interchange. The lane closures are necessary for widening activities for I-16 and bridge work at the I-16/I-516 Interchange. Daytime...
More speed-zone cameras to be activated across Chatham County
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — More speed zone cameras will activate across Chatham County in several school zones on Monday, meaning every school in the county will be equipped with tools to slow down speeders. Those cameras will be near Saint James, Hesse K-8 and Southwest Elementary and Middle Schools. They will turn on one hour […]
WJCL
Fill up the fridge for free: Savannah organization offers residents chance to collect free groceries
Savannah, Ga. — According to federal data, grocery prices are more than 10% higher than they were last summer, but a Savannah organization is helping provide some relief. Neighbors Feed Neighbors in Savannah opens the doors at the Immanuel Baptist Church every third Saturday of each month. Their goal is to help stock the fridge of hundreds of Chatham County residents.
WJCL
Police in Savannah shut down interstate ramp following afternoon crash
GARDEN CITY, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Update 4:25 p.m.: The ramp has reopened. Initial report: Police in Savannah have shut down the ramp to I-16 from I-516 after a vehicle went off the road Monday afternoon. Savannah Police say the ramp closure in Garden City will...
WJCL
Chatham County police to activate new school zone speed cameras
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Chatham County Police Department will be activating new school zone speed cameras on Monday. The cameras are located near St. James, Hesse K-8 and Southwest Elementary and Middle Schools. They will be activated one hour before the start of school, will remain active throughout the school day and until one hour after the final school bell.
WJCL
Effingham County man with Down syndrome makes it onto Times Square jumbotron
NEW YORK — An Effingham County man with Down syndrome is once again breaking barriers. Michael Holton made it onto a Times Square jumbotron over the weekend. It was all a part of an hour-long video presentation that was put on by the National Down Syndrome Society. The video aims to remind the world about the value people with Down syndrome bring to their communities.
wtoc.com
Remembering Reginald Brannan: Savannah police officer killed in off-duty crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A community coming together to remember a Savannah police officer killed in an off-duty crash. 23-year-old officer Reginald Brannan was killed in a car wreck last month after his car collided with a tractor trailer on Highway 21 in Garden City while he was driving home from work.
wtoc.com
Sheriff’s Office: Elderly homeowner shoots ‘aggressive’ man that came to Brooklet home
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Saturday night shooting that left one person injured. Authorities say it happened on Old River Road in Brooklet. Statements obtained by a lieutenant said a 46-year-old man came to a home and became aggressive with the elderly couple and teenage children that lived there.
WJCL
Savannah restaurant damaged in fire set to reopen to public
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A popular Savannah restaurant will be re-opening its doors on Tuesday. Belford's Savannah, located at City Market, will open at 4 p.m. for dinner service. A kitchen fire back in April closed the restaurant for several months. Belford's is known for its seafood, steaks and wines.
wtoc.com
Debate over possible big cat sightings in Ga.
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a topic that gets people in our area talking: apparent big cat sightings, like panthers and mountain lions, in rural Georgia. A lot of people, from hunters to those just driving through, insist they’ve seen panthers or mountain lions in our area.
WJCL
Authorities in Bulloch County say 46-year-old man shot by elderly homeowner, hospitalized
BROOKLET, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Investigators in Bulloch County say an elderly homeowner shot a man who was being aggressive towards him in his own home. The Bulloch County Sheriff's Office released a statement Monday regarding the incident that happened Saturday around 7 p.m. on Old River Road South, in Brooklet.
eatitandlikeit.com
5 Great Savannah Burgers plus 2
Thanks to those who joined us for our season premiere of Eat It and Like It with Jesse Blanco. We mixed it up this week, but in doing so, offered you a look at 5 great burgers in Savannah. If you missed it, here they are. Keep two things in mind: We all know about Green Truck Pub. We loved their burgers. We are going for 5 others. And…this is not a ranking. At all.
2 arrested, 1 injured during Friday shooting in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people are facing charges following a shooting that left one person injured Friday afternoon. Deputies with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Pak-a-Sak gas station off Sidneys Road for a reported shooting around 5:00 p.m. At the scene, deputies saw a Honda sedan that had crashed into […]
4 arrested in narcotics, weapons investigation in Beaufort County
BEAUFORT COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Four people are behind bars following an investigation in Beaufort County. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, in June the Violent Crimes Task Force began investigating the distribution of illegal narcotics and violence at a residence on Broad River Boulevard in Beaufort. On Sept. 15, the task force with […]
MetalSucks
Don’t Sleep on Savannah’s Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir
If you aren’t already familiar with The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir, it’s time to get familiar. This Savannah, Georgia band are dropping their debut full-length, Slow Murder, October 14 via Graveface Records. Their sound is as weird and unclassifiable as they city they live in. In even cooler...
yourislandnews.com
Home searched by police destroyed by fire within hours
A home that was searched by police Thursday morning, Sept. 15, was gutted by fire Thursday night. According to a spokesperson for the Burton Fire District, the origin of the fire was characterized as suspicious, and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating the incident. The BCSO Violent...
The Post and Courier
In major conservation win, Buckfield is now protected land that allows hunting, restricts growth
YEMASSEE — Environmentalists can be a gloomy lot these days. But on a mild, overcast morning in late August, bumping over a longleaf-pine savanna where Jasper and Hampton counties meet, Matthew Williams and Patrick Moore were enthusiastic about the fate of South Carolina's flora and fauna. "I'm going to...
wtoc.com
Winner of fundraising raffle receives car
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 200 Club and the Grainger dealership got together to host a fundraising car raffle this past Labor Day and the winner was given his brand new car earlier today. Steven Kellam was the lucky winner and got to drive away in a brand new 2022...
abcnews4.com
Man shot several times at convenience store in Colleton County
Colleton County, S.C. (WCIV) — Authorities are investigating a shooting at a popular convenience store that left a man with several gunshot wounds on Friday, officials say. The shooting took place at Pak-A-Sak located at 1941 Sidneys Rd. shortly before 5 p.m. The man was treated at the scene...
