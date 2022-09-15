Read full article on original website
Charles J. Donchatz, Sr., Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles J. Donchatz, Sr., 94, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Charles was born October 31, 1927, in Youngstown, the son of Joseph and Mary Forjan Donchatz. He was a graduate of the Rayen School and proudly served his country in the United...
Alden Gary Young, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Alden Gary Young, Sr. will be held Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Young departed this life Saturday, September 10, 2022. The family will receive...
William J. Stratton, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William J. Stratton, “Bill”, 71 of Salem, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Satuday, September 17. He was born in Salem on May 11, 1951 to parents William and Matilda (Krizay) Stratton. Bill enjoyed going fishing, hunting and being...
Lawrence E. Connelly, Jr., Mineral Ridge, Ohio
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence E. Connelly, Jr., 81 of Mineral Ridge, passed away early Friday morning, September 16, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. Lawrence was born July 1, 1941 in Warren, a son of the late Lawrence E. and Lelia (Boyd) Connelly, Sr. and was a...
Rebecca Alice (Lehman) VanPelt, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rebecca Alice (Lehman) VanPelt, 82, of Columbiana, passed away peacefully early Monday morning, September 19, 2022 at her home with her loving family around her. Rebecca was born on September 27, 1939 in Dayton, Virginia, a daughter of Lester and Margaret (Beery) Lehman. She was...
Elizabeth Ann Woods, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Elizabeth A. “Betty” Carson Woods, 96, formerly of Boardman, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Masternick Memorial in New Middletown, where she had been a resident for many years. She was born March 25, 1926, in Youngstown, to Amy Nelson Carson...
Martha Jane Knapp, North Jackson, Ohio
NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha Jane (King) Knapp, 77, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 16, 2022, at the Antonine Village in the company of her family. Jane was born on February 1, 1945, in North Jackson, Ohio, the first child of Daniel Eli and Shirley Jean (Davis)...
Jovan Vuckovic, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jovan Vuckovic, 63, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022, after a fatal hit-and-run on Indianola Avenue in Youngstown. Jovan was born October 2, 1958, In Gorni Skrad, Yugoslavia, son to parents Mileta Vuckovic and Desanki Tomich Vuckovic. Jovan came to the United States at the...
Patricia “Pat” Siembieda, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Together Again Forever. Patricia “Pat” Siembieda, 82, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 15, 2022, exactly one year after her beloved husband of 61 years, Donald “Don” Siembieda. Patricia was born on June 29, 1940, in Youngstown, the daughter of the...
Garry James Jenkins, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Garry James Jenkins, 78 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born February 9, 1944, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Elburn A. and Dolores E. (Scott) Jenkins. Garry earned his Bachelor of Arts...
Carol Barlis, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. She was born to Emil and Amelia (Molly) Schock on May 16, 1944 in Garrison, North Dakota. She was preceded in death by her father, mother and beloved sister, Marlene Koelzer. Carol graduated...
Rebecca “Becky” (Evans) Ezar, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rebecca “Becky” Evans Ezar, age 51, currently of Poland, died suddenly on Friday, September 16, 2022, at her home. She was born on September 26, 1970, in Salem, a daughter of David and Nancy Bortner Evans. Becky was a 1988 graduate of Columbiana...
Angela Waschak, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Angela Waschak, 92, of Youngstown, died Saturday morning, September 17, 2022, at Park Vista Retirement Community. Angela was born September 11, 1930, in Brier Hill, a daughter of the late Joseph and Lucile (Fioravante) Pilolli and was a lifelong area resident. She graduated from East...
Ronald Lambert, Bristolville, Ohio
BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Lambert, 64, of Bristolville, Ohio passed away Friday, September 16, 2022 at Hospice House. He was born December 16, 1957 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Orville and Doris (Cook) Lambert. He married the former Kim Dunbar on October 29, 1976. Ronald...
Jack Gysegem, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John E. “Jack” Gysegem, “Jack”, 86, passed away very peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, September 15 at Shepherd of the Valley Liberty where he had resided this past year during a period of declining health. Jack was born January 31,...
Darryl Flanagan, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Darryl Flanagan, 61, of 3303 Dunstan Drive, N.W., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 9:13 p.m. at the Cleveland Clinic Main Campus. He was born March 10, 1961 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Howard and Naomi E. Witherspoon Flanagan, Jr.
Dallas C. Poling, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dallas C. Poling, 67, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, at his home. He was born December 25, 1954, in Philippi, West Virginia, son of the late Dallas, Jr. and Lena (Bolner) Poling. Dallas was last employed as a machinist for Kent Automation and was...
Helen J. Tincher, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen J. Tincher, 83, of Boardman, died peacefully Thursday morning, September 15, 2022 at her home. She was born October 21, 1938, in Youngstown, a daughter of John and Louise Peacock and had been a lifelong area resident. Helen was a longtime member of Evangel...
Amy Nicole Hambrick, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our beloved, Amy Nicole Hambrick sadly lost her life at the age of 34. She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on December 24, 1987, to the late James “Greg” Hambrick and Debra (Rovder) Dolin. Amy was a devoted mother to her daughter, Jaden...
