Santa Monica Daily Press
Search of Supervisor’s home generates more accusations of wrongdoing
The fallout from Wednesday’s search of Shelia Kuehl’s Santa Monica home by Sheriff’s deputies has both sides accusing the other of ethical violations. Kuehl’s home was searched along with the home of Patricia Giggans, the offices of the two women and Metro’s offices. The searches were connected to accusations that Kuehl influenced Metro to award a contract to Giggans’ nonprofit, Peace Over Violence, for operation of a sexual harassment hotline on Metro trains/buses.
mynewsla.com
Ridley-Thomas Co-Defendant to Plead Guilty in Bribery Case
A former dean of the USC School of Social Work is set to plead guilty Monday to a federal bribery charge in a political corruption case involving suspended Los Angeles City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas. Marilyn Louise Flynn, 83, admitted that she bribed Ridley-Thomas — at the time a member of...
Washington Examiner
District Attorney Gascon accused of vindictively charging LA sheriff's official with crime
District Attorney George Gascon has criminally charged a Los Angeles County sheriff’s lieutenant as punishment after Gascon was criticized in the media over lax prosecution standards against international drug cartels, Sheriff Alex Villanueva says. “Justice is supposed to be blind, but with Gascon in office, anything goes,” Villanueva said....
Sheriff’s Weekly Crime Report (Aug. 29-Sept. 4)
Aggravated Assault – Gun (Suspect Arrested) 08/29/2022 @ 0034. A man shot the victim one time in the stomach during an argument that started after the suspect was asked to not smoke inside the club. The suspect fled the area on foot and was arrested by responding deputies. #05451.
mynewsla.com
Four Suspects Arrested in Downtown LA Shooting
A gang-related shooting in downtown Los Angeles Monday left one person hospitalized and four suspects in custody following a police chase, authorities said. The shooting occurred at about 2:45 a.m. near Olympic Boulevard and Broadway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The wounded person, described only as a male,...
mynewsla.com
Man Holding Airsoft Rifle Fatally Shot by LAPD
Officials Sunday identified a 19-year-old man holding what turned out to be an Airsoft rifle who was shot to death by police in the South Los Angeles area. Officers were called at about 1:20 p.m. Saturday to a home at Grand Avenue and 102nd Street on a report of a family dispute, Officer Drake Madison of the Los Angeles Police Department told City News Service.
foxla.com
Man holding airsoft gun shot and killed by LAPD in South LA identified
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles police officers responding to a family dispute fatally shot a man holding an airsoft rifle Saturday in the Vermont Knolls area of South L.A. Officers were called about 1:20 p.m. to a home at Grand Avenue and 102nd Street on a report of a family dispute, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison told City News Service.
Man killed by LAPD officers while wielding airsoft gun identified by coroner
A man who was shot and killed by Los Angeles Police Department officers while he was apparently armed with a replica assault-style rifle has been identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Luis Herrera, a 19-year-old Los Angeles resident, was shot and killed by police officers Saturday afternoon in the yard of a home […]
foxla.com
Controversary grows over LA sheriff's handling of CCW permits
Controversy continues to grow over CCW permits. There are allegations that LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is showing favoritism over who gets those permits, particularly people who donated to his campaign.
mynewsla.com
LAPD Officers Shoot Suspect in Vermont Knolls
A suspect was shot Saturday by Los Angeles police in the Vermont Knolls area of South L.A. Officers were called to the 400 block of 102nd Street about 12:30 p.m. on a report of a domestic violence incident, according to CBS2. The LAPD confirmed an officer-involved shooting investigation was underway...
mynewsla.com
LA Council Members Consider City Oversight Over Homelessness, Review of LAHSA
Council President Nury Martinez and three other council members called Friday for a review of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority’s role in addressing the city’s homelessness crisis. In a motion filed Friday, Martinez and councilmen Kevin de LeÃ³n, Curren Price and Paul Krekorian sought a report on...
thelocalmalibu.com
Data Dump in Mitrice Richardson Case with Hopes in Getting the Public’s Help Solving the 13 Year Old Cold Case
A large ominous cloud has been hanging over the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Department since Mitrice Richardson disappeared thirteen years ago and the clouds only became darker when her body was found 11 months later, approximately six miles from the Lost Hills Station where she was released shortly after midnight on September 17th, 2009.
mynewsla.com
Man Wounded in Shooting at Street Takeover in Vermont Square
A man was wounded in a shooting during a street takeover in the Vermont Square area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred at 10:49 p.m. Sunday at Western Avenue and 48th Street, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. Paramedics took...
mynewsla.com
Pair Charged with Burglary at Home of Karen Bass
Two men were charged Friday with breaking into the home of mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass in the Baldwin Vista section of Los Angeles and stealing guns. Patricio Munoz, 42, and Juan Espinoza, 24, were each charged with one felony count of first-degree residential burglary and two counts of grand theft of a firearm.
Multiple Vehicles Destroyed in Auto Shop Fire
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Multiple vehicles were destroyed in an auto shop fire early Monday morning, Sept. 19, in the city of Pomona. The Los Angeles County Fire Department and Pomona Police Department responded to a commercial fire around 3:324 a.m. at an auto repair shop on the 1400 block of West Holt Avenue.
mynewsla.com
Homeless Man Arrested in Arson Fire at LA Church
A homeless man was in custody Monday for allegedly starting a major emergency fire that destroyed a church in the South Park area of Los Angeles and left three firefighters injured, authorities said. The fire was reported at 2:22 a.m. Sept. 11 at the two-story Victory Baptist Church, 4802 S....
Granada Hills homeowner sued by LA County for hoarding
Los Angeles County has filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years. CBS first reported on story back in November, which neighbors say helped with a temporary solution. But in a few month's time the trash seemed to reappear as if it had never left.Neighbors in the surrounding area have complained about the home for years, dating back to 2018, filing complaints and seeking court orders for the removal of the junk filling the yard of the home located in the 16500 block of Bircher Street. In November, the city of...
mynewsla.com
Metropolitan Water District Complete Pipeline Repairs Ahead of Schedule
Repairs to a water pipeline connecting the Colorado River to customers in Los Angeles County have been completed two days ahead of schedule, and residents and businesses are allowed to resume limited watering outdoors, it was announced Monday. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California completed repairs on a leak...
Mother of inmate who died at men's central jail sues LA County Sheriff's Department
The mother of an inmate who died in 2021 while in custody is suing Los Angeles County and Sheriff Alex Villanueva, alleging the 27-year-old man succumbed to a beating rather than drugs as asserted by deputies.Terry Lovett's Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges negligence and civil rights violations. The mother of the late Jalani Lovett seeks unspecified damages.An LASD representative did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the suit brought Wednesday.Jalani Lovett died last Sept. 22, allegedly from fentanyl and heroin toxicity, according to the suit, which further states he was housed in a Men's Central Jail...
Spike Strip Terminates Pursuit of Suspected Female DUI Driver
Florence, Los Angeles, CA: A spike strip was successfully deployed to terminate a pursuit in the Florence community of South Los Angeles early Monday morning, Sept. 19, 2022. California Highway Patrol was in pursuit of a suspected DUI driver around 2:15 a.m. in the South Los Angeles area. The female...
