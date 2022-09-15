Read full article on original website
Related
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages Vehicles at Business in Pomona
A fire damaged several vehicles at a business in Pomona Monday. Firefighters were sent to the 1400 block of West Holt Avenue and extinguished the flames, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. No injuries were reported, according to the fire department. Traffic was routed away from the area...
mynewsla.com
At Least One Person Killed in Perris Crash
At least one person died in Perris Sunday evening when a pickup and sedan collided, causing the car to sever a utility pole. The crash was reported at 5:58 p.m. at 18865 Clark St., according to the California Highway Patrol. A gray Ford F-250 pickup collided with a black Toyota...
2urbangirls.com
One dead, one injured in Lakeview crash
LAKEVIEW, Calif. – One person was killed and another hospitalized in a roll over crash in the Lakeview area of Riverside County between Perris and Gilman Hot Springs, authorities said Monday. The crash occurred at 10:43 p.m. Sunday on the Ramona Expressway at Bridge Street, according to the Riverside...
onscene.tv
Multiple Injured In Major Injury Crash | Riverside
09.17.2022 | 2:28 AM | RIVERSIDE – Riverside Police Department and Riverside Fire Department responded for a 3 car traffic collision with multiple patients. When they arrived they found 3 cars with major damage and one person, the driver of one of the vehicles, trapped. The trapped patient was extricated after several minutes and transported to a local area hospital with unknown injuries. 2 other patients were transported to local area hospitals, also with unknown injuries. At this time it is not clear how the collision occurred but speed is a factor. Riverside Police Departments Major Injury Investigation Team is on scene investigating the collision. La Sierra in the area of Hole will remain closed for several hours. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Rollover Crash on Ramona Expressway near San Jacinto
A 38-year-old man was fatally injured when the vehicle he was riding in overturned after the driver lost control on a two-lane corridor just west of San Jacinto, authorities said Monday. Marcus Adkins of Moreno Valley was killed at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday on the Ramona Expressway, three-quarters of a...
Motorcycle Rear Ends Vehicle in Fatal 10 Freeway Traffic Collision
Ontario, San Bernardino County, CA: A motorcyclist was killed after crashing into the rear of a vehicle on the 10 Freeway Saturday, Sept. 17, at approximately 11:26… Read more "Motorcycle Rear Ends Vehicle in Fatal 10 Freeway Traffic Collision"
Person Hit by Vehicle and Killed on 57 Freeway in Anaheim Area
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed Monday on the southbound Orange (57) Freeway in the Anaheim area.
mynewsla.com
Gas Leak Prompts Precautionary Evacuation of Residences in San Jacinto
A gas line rupture in San Jacinto Monday prompted a precautionary evacuation of multiple residences in a neighborhood just north of Highway 74. The gas leak was reported shortly before 11 a.m. in the area of Ametista Drive and Topazio Place, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Several engine...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynewsla.com
Eight Injured in Antelope Valley Crash
Eight people were hospitalized after a collision in an Antelope Valley intersection in unincorporated Los Angeles County. The crash was reported at 3:01 p.m. at 170th Street West and Highway 138, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Edgar Figueroa. Five people were taken by paramedics to hospitals for treatment and...
2urbangirls.com
Person hit, killed by car on Orange County freeway
ANAHEIM, Calif. – A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed Monday on the southbound Orange (57) Freeway in the Anaheim area. The person was fatally injured about 5:15 a.m. near Ball Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was not immediately available on the identity of...
mynewsla.com
Firefighters Extinguish Flames on Santa Ana River Bottom in Riverside
It took 15 Riverside firefighters a half hour to put out flames in a half-acre of dense vegetation in the Santa Ana River Bottom Monday morning. The fire was reported at 1:40 a.m. below Grassy Trail Drive and adjacent to the bike trail, according to Riverside Fire Department Battalion Chief Garrett Coryell.
mynewsla.com
Homeless Man Arrested in Arson Fire at LA Church
A homeless man was in custody Monday for allegedly starting a major emergency fire that destroyed a church in the South Park area of Los Angeles and left three firefighters injured, authorities said. The fire was reported at 2:22 a.m. Sept. 11 at the two-story Victory Baptist Church, 4802 S....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynewsla.com
Garage in Moreno Valley Residence Under Flames
A residential fire was burning in Moreno Valley Sunday, the Riverside County Fire Department reported. The fire was reported at 8:50 a.m. in the 10300 block of Crossing Green Circle. Authorities report a fully involved garage. The cause of the fire was not immediately available and it was unknown if...
Man arrested for DUI after La Quinta wreck
On Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at 4:49 p.m., Thermal Station deputies responded to a report of a major injury collision at Avenue 48 and Dune Palms Drive in the city of La Quinta. When patrol deputies arrived, they located two vehicles, a white 2009 Nissan Rogue and a gray 2021 Dodge Durango, with significant collision The post Man arrested for DUI after La Quinta wreck appeared first on KESQ.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Palm Desert
A pedestrian was hit at 12:20 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 in the area of Fred Waring and Portola in Palm Desert. Riverside County Sheriff's Investigators tell KESQ News Channel 3 that a vehicle hit the pedestrian. The victim was then taken to the hospital but is expected to survive. There is no word on the The post Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
Person fatally struck by commuter train in MoVal
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a northbound Metrolink commuter train in Moreno Valley. The fatality occurred about 3:10 p.m. in the area of Van Buren Boulevard and Interstate 215, according to Metrolink and the Riverside County Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Fatally Struck By Pickup Truck in Long Beach
A motorcyclist was fatally injured when he was struck by a pickup truck in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. The biker was going southbound on Atlantic Avenue, approaching 19th Street, when he was struck by a 2014 Toyota Tundra that had made a left turn from eastbound 19th Street to northbound Atlantic, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Authorities Evacuate Buena Park Farmers Market Due to Poison-Filled Death Car
Buena Park police and Orange County Fire Authority firefighters evacuated a farmers market and other businesses around the Buena Park Mall Saturday due to hazardous materials inside a car in which a man committed suicide. Orange County firefighters responded at 9:43 a.m. to the mall at Stanton and LaPalma avenues,...
Two hurt, one seriously, in rollover wreck on I-15 in Elsinore
Two people were injured, one critically, in a rollover crash today on Interstate 15 in Lake Elsinore. The wreck happened about 11:30 a.m. on southbound I-15 at Minthorn Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.
mynewsla.com
Coroner Identifies Biker Killed in Compton Crash
The Angeles County coroner’s office Sunday released the name of a motorcyclist who died in a crash with a vehicle in Compton. The victim was identified as Ivan Lopez, 28, of Compton. The crash was reported at 4:32 p.m. Saturday at Alondra Boulevard and Holly Avenue, according to Sgt....
Comments / 0