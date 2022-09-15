09.17.2022 | 2:28 AM | RIVERSIDE – Riverside Police Department and Riverside Fire Department responded for a 3 car traffic collision with multiple patients. When they arrived they found 3 cars with major damage and one person, the driver of one of the vehicles, trapped. The trapped patient was extricated after several minutes and transported to a local area hospital with unknown injuries. 2 other patients were transported to local area hospitals, also with unknown injuries. At this time it is not clear how the collision occurred but speed is a factor. Riverside Police Departments Major Injury Investigation Team is on scene investigating the collision. La Sierra in the area of Hole will remain closed for several hours. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

RIVERSIDE, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO