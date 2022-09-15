ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perris, CA

mynewsla.com

Fire Damages Vehicles at Business in Pomona

A fire damaged several vehicles at a business in Pomona Monday. Firefighters were sent to the 1400 block of West Holt Avenue and extinguished the flames, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. No injuries were reported, according to the fire department. Traffic was routed away from the area...
POMONA, CA
mynewsla.com

At Least One Person Killed in Perris Crash

At least one person died in Perris Sunday evening when a pickup and sedan collided, causing the car to sever a utility pole. The crash was reported at 5:58 p.m. at 18865 Clark St., according to the California Highway Patrol. A gray Ford F-250 pickup collided with a black Toyota...
PERRIS, CA
2urbangirls.com

One dead, one injured in Lakeview crash

LAKEVIEW, Calif. – One person was killed and another hospitalized in a roll over crash in the Lakeview area of Riverside County between Perris and Gilman Hot Springs, authorities said Monday. The crash occurred at 10:43 p.m. Sunday on the Ramona Expressway at Bridge Street, according to the Riverside...
LAKEVIEW, CA
onscene.tv

Multiple Injured In Major Injury Crash | Riverside

09.17.2022 | 2:28 AM | RIVERSIDE – Riverside Police Department and Riverside Fire Department responded for a 3 car traffic collision with multiple patients. When they arrived they found 3 cars with major damage and one person, the driver of one of the vehicles, trapped. The trapped patient was extricated after several minutes and transported to a local area hospital with unknown injuries. 2 other patients were transported to local area hospitals, also with unknown injuries. At this time it is not clear how the collision occurred but speed is a factor. Riverside Police Departments Major Injury Investigation Team is on scene investigating the collision. La Sierra in the area of Hole will remain closed for several hours. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
RIVERSIDE, CA
Perris, CA
Accidents
mynewsla.com

Man Killed in Rollover Crash on Ramona Expressway near San Jacinto

A 38-year-old man was fatally injured when the vehicle he was riding in overturned after the driver lost control on a two-lane corridor just west of San Jacinto, authorities said Monday. Marcus Adkins of Moreno Valley was killed at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday on the Ramona Expressway, three-quarters of a...
SAN JACINTO, CA
mynewsla.com

Gas Leak Prompts Precautionary Evacuation of Residences in San Jacinto

A gas line rupture in San Jacinto Monday prompted a precautionary evacuation of multiple residences in a neighborhood just north of Highway 74. The gas leak was reported shortly before 11 a.m. in the area of Ametista Drive and Topazio Place, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Several engine...
SAN JACINTO, CA
mynewsla.com

Eight Injured in Antelope Valley Crash

Eight people were hospitalized after a collision in an Antelope Valley intersection in unincorporated Los Angeles County. The crash was reported at 3:01 p.m. at 170th Street West and Highway 138, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Edgar Figueroa. Five people were taken by paramedics to hospitals for treatment and...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Person hit, killed by car on Orange County freeway

ANAHEIM, Calif. – A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed Monday on the southbound Orange (57) Freeway in the Anaheim area. The person was fatally injured about 5:15 a.m. near Ball Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was not immediately available on the identity of...
ANAHEIM, CA
mynewsla.com

Firefighters Extinguish Flames on Santa Ana River Bottom in Riverside

It took 15 Riverside firefighters a half hour to put out flames in a half-acre of dense vegetation in the Santa Ana River Bottom Monday morning. The fire was reported at 1:40 a.m. below Grassy Trail Drive and adjacent to the bike trail, according to Riverside Fire Department Battalion Chief Garrett Coryell.
RIVERSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

Homeless Man Arrested in Arson Fire at LA Church

A homeless man was in custody Monday for allegedly starting a major emergency fire that destroyed a church in the South Park area of Los Angeles and left three firefighters injured, authorities said. The fire was reported at 2:22 a.m. Sept. 11 at the two-story Victory Baptist Church, 4802 S....
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Garage in Moreno Valley Residence Under Flames

A residential fire was burning in Moreno Valley Sunday, the Riverside County Fire Department reported. The fire was reported at 8:50 a.m. in the 10300 block of Crossing Green Circle. Authorities report a fully involved garage. The cause of the fire was not immediately available and it was unknown if...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man arrested for DUI after La Quinta wreck

On Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at 4:49 p.m., Thermal Station deputies responded to a report of a major injury collision at Avenue 48 and Dune Palms Drive in the city of La Quinta. When patrol deputies arrived, they located two vehicles, a white 2009 Nissan Rogue and a gray 2021 Dodge Durango, with significant collision The post Man arrested for DUI after La Quinta wreck appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Palm Desert

A pedestrian was hit at 12:20 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 in the area of Fred Waring and Portola in Palm Desert. Riverside County Sheriff's Investigators tell KESQ News Channel 3 that a vehicle hit the pedestrian. The victim was then taken to the hospital but is expected to survive. There is no word on the The post Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorcyclist Fatally Struck By Pickup Truck in Long Beach

A motorcyclist was fatally injured when he was struck by a pickup truck in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. The biker was going southbound on Atlantic Avenue, approaching 19th Street, when he was struck by a 2014 Toyota Tundra that had made a left turn from eastbound 19th Street to northbound Atlantic, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Coroner Identifies Biker Killed in Compton Crash

The Angeles County coroner’s office Sunday released the name of a motorcyclist who died in a crash with a vehicle in Compton. The victim was identified as Ivan Lopez, 28, of Compton. The crash was reported at 4:32 p.m. Saturday at Alondra Boulevard and Holly Avenue, according to Sgt....
COMPTON, CA

