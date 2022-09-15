Read full article on original website
Related
KTRE
EPA downgrades air quality for northern Colorado, two Texas regions
(AP) - Stricter air quality regulations are coming for northern Colorado businesses after the Environmental Protection Agency downgraded the area to a category for “severe” violators of ozone standards. Drivers may have to be pay higher gas prices too. That’s because the reclassification announced Friday prohibits the sale of conventional gasoline within one year. The Colorado area was one of six areas to get downgraded by the EPA along with the Chicago area; the Dallas-Forth Worth and Houston areas in Texas; parts of Connecticut, the New York-New Jersey-Long Island area and the Morongo Band of Mission Indians in southern California.
KTRE
Latest UT Tyler/DMN poll shows Gov. Abbott’s lead widening over O’Rourke
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott leads Democrat Beto O’Rourke by nine points in the latest poll from the University of Texas at Tyler and The Dallas Morning News. The survey, conducted Sept. 6 to Sept. 13, shows Abbott leading O’Rourke 47% to 38%. This is...
KTRE
Housing Market
“Most of Texas was in a quite severe drought. It was very dire there in early August. There was not going to be any water available for vegetable planting. We didn’t have irrigation water for us here in the Rio Grand Valley; vegetable planting was on hold,” said Texas A&M Horticulturist Dr. Juan Anciso. But there is reason for optimism.
Comments / 0