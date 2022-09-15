ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CB2: ‘Auto-Related Businesses Not Welcome Here’

Community Board 2 members last week voted down a rezoning application that would have permitted an auto dealership to convert an abandoned parcel on Northern Boulevard in Woodside into a Lincoln dealership. In a motion filed by Community Board 2, members said the reason for the rejection was not that...
eastnewyork.com

Applications Available for East New York’s New 160 Unit Affordable Housing Development with Rents from $397-$1,865

Linden Terrace II, located at 573 Emerald St. is a smoke-free 160-unit project located in the East New York Section of Brooklyn. The Project is in Brooklyn Community Board # 5 and is very accessible through public transportation. Train options include the L train and buses include the B15. The amenities at this property include an outdoor landscaped terrace, A Community lounge, Bicycle Storage, Parking, On-Site Laundry+ (+Additional Fees apply), and a children’s playroom. Discover the recently opened Shirley Chisholm State Park as well as several shopping Centers within a few minutes’ walk of the property on Linden Blvd.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Traffic nightmares on local streets: BQE plans released

Emergency repairs on a crumbling section of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway will mean closing most of the busy highway between Atlantic Avenue and Sands Street during three weekends and an unspecified number of nights between March and October of 2023. Traffic from the BQE, which carries more than 150,000 vehicles a...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

21st Century BQE: Mayor, DOT bring in stakeholders for oversight

Mayor Eric Adams and NYC Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez on Friday released a schedule for a community outreach process that they said will inform the city’s “once-in-a-generation opportunity” to redesign sections of the crumbling Brooklyn-Queens Expressway (BQE). The meetings will kick off September 28. (Full schedule below.)
Gotham Gazette

City to Announce Free Internet and Cable for Thousands of NYCHA Residents

Mayor Eric Adams is expected to announce a new program on Monday to provide free high-speed internet and basic cable TV to thousands of public housing residents. The program, called Big Apple Connect, is a partnership between the New York City Office of Technology and Innovation and internet service providers that serve the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA), which is home to more than 400,000 New Yorkers. Though the plan has yet to be made public by the mayor’s office, one of the providers, Optimum, has already publicly posted details of its collaboration with the city.
The Jewish Press

Antisemitic Hate in Borough Park, Brooklyn

Antisemitism is alive and well in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Borough Park, one of several Hasidic neighborhoods in New York City that has seen a rise in such attacks. This weekend, a woman came up behind a Hasidic man walking down the street and slapped his hat off of his head.
cityandstateny.com

Yeshiva scrutiny and homeless shelter limitations

They are furry, they are small, they have paws and are a big problem – and no, they’re not rats. Guinea pigs are currently overrunning New York City’s pet shelters, and staff are calling on city leaders to provide some relief. Around 600 have been dumped at city-funded animal shelters this year – more than double the total from the same period in 2019, The City recently reported. Why are these little creatures posing a big problem? Guinea pig purchases soared during the COVID-19 pandemic as New Yorkers grappled with loneliness, but scores of owners have since abandoned them. The City Council introduced legislation back in February that would ban the sale of guinea pigs, but it’s yet to receive a hearing. The future of guinea pigs in New York City remains to be seen, but in the meantime, please do your research before buying any type of pet. Read on for more of the week’s news.
