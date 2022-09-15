Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
People who live in New York develop distinctive habits.Kath LeeNew York City, NY
Try These Delicious Burger Joints in Westchester County, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Why Director Ron Howard Raised His Kids On A Farm In Greenwich, Connecticut Instead of HollywoodFlorence CarmelaGreenwich, CT
New York City Mayor Adams Called Governor Abbott Inhumane and Anti-AmericanTom HandyNew York City, NY
Mother Murdered, Her Newborn Is The Suspected Victim Of Child Trafficking RingJeffery MacBrooklyn, NY
Related
Success eludes New York's plan to convert hotels into affordable housing
After a year and $200 million committed, New York hasn’t created a single apartment, thanks in part to piecemeal policy and a powerful union.
Western Queens Gazette
CB2: ‘Auto-Related Businesses Not Welcome Here’
Community Board 2 members last week voted down a rezoning application that would have permitted an auto dealership to convert an abandoned parcel on Northern Boulevard in Woodside into a Lincoln dealership. In a motion filed by Community Board 2, members said the reason for the rejection was not that...
livingetc.com
This smart NYC apartment is a modern masterclass in getting a lot of storage into a small space
One of the problems with apartment living is, of course, the storage. For young parents, conventional wisdom often dictates that when you have kids, you must make the compromise of moving out of the city, away into a home that can accommodate the whole family. But! What if we told you that clever design could solve all your problems?
evgrieve.com
City removes the outdoor dining structure from Pardon My French on Avenue B
This morning, workers from the Department of Sanitation and Department of Transportation swooped in on Pardon My French, and removed the restaurant's curbside dining structure on Avenue B between Sixth Street and Seventh Street. (The block was shut down to through traffic during this time.) An EVG reader shared these...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Island tenants and activists march for housing rights
A group of activists and tenants met at the Rockville Centre LIRR station around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday to march for housing rights. New York Communities for Change and a number of other housing rights advocacy.
eastnewyork.com
Applications Available for East New York’s New 160 Unit Affordable Housing Development with Rents from $397-$1,865
Linden Terrace II, located at 573 Emerald St. is a smoke-free 160-unit project located in the East New York Section of Brooklyn. The Project is in Brooklyn Community Board # 5 and is very accessible through public transportation. Train options include the L train and buses include the B15. The amenities at this property include an outdoor landscaped terrace, A Community lounge, Bicycle Storage, Parking, On-Site Laundry+ (+Additional Fees apply), and a children’s playroom. Discover the recently opened Shirley Chisholm State Park as well as several shopping Centers within a few minutes’ walk of the property on Linden Blvd.
brickunderground.com
From Brooklyn Heights to the UWS: After years of renting, we realized we could buy and be near Central Park
When a "for sale" sign went up on the building where Susie Mann and her husband John were renting, they decided to buy—and realized there were more affordable options on the UWS than in their Brooklyn Heights neighborhood. They're thrilled with their quiet, low-key building. Here's their story. I...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Traffic nightmares on local streets: BQE plans released
Emergency repairs on a crumbling section of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway will mean closing most of the busy highway between Atlantic Avenue and Sands Street during three weekends and an unspecified number of nights between March and October of 2023. Traffic from the BQE, which carries more than 150,000 vehicles a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
21st Century BQE: Mayor, DOT bring in stakeholders for oversight
Mayor Eric Adams and NYC Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez on Friday released a schedule for a community outreach process that they said will inform the city’s “once-in-a-generation opportunity” to redesign sections of the crumbling Brooklyn-Queens Expressway (BQE). The meetings will kick off September 28. (Full schedule below.)
nypressnews.com
NYC Republican Senate candidate slams borough he wants to represent: ‘I hate f—ing Brooklyn’
ALBANY — A Republican ex-cop running to represent parts of south Brooklyn in the state Senate prefers Cape Cod to Kensington. GOP hopeful Vito LaBella had some choice words for his home borough in a video posted online last year showing off a landscaping project at his Massachusetts summer house.
Gotham Gazette
City to Announce Free Internet and Cable for Thousands of NYCHA Residents
Mayor Eric Adams is expected to announce a new program on Monday to provide free high-speed internet and basic cable TV to thousands of public housing residents. The program, called Big Apple Connect, is a partnership between the New York City Office of Technology and Innovation and internet service providers that serve the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA), which is home to more than 400,000 New Yorkers. Though the plan has yet to be made public by the mayor’s office, one of the providers, Optimum, has already publicly posted details of its collaboration with the city.
newyorkconstructionreport.com
Construction to start on $27 million project to improve Long Island Expressway to Crooked Hill Road
A $27 million construction project will soon begin on the Long Island Expressway to provide a direct link from the to several shopping areas in Commack, industrial areas in Brentwood, Deer Park, and Hauppauge, the Michael J. Grant campus of Suffolk County Community College and Brentwood State Park. Crooked Hill...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Jewish Press
Antisemitic Hate in Borough Park, Brooklyn
Antisemitism is alive and well in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Borough Park, one of several Hasidic neighborhoods in New York City that has seen a rise in such attacks. This weekend, a woman came up behind a Hasidic man walking down the street and slapped his hat off of his head.
openculture.com
Architect Breaks Down Five of the Most Iconic New York City Apartments
Real estate is a perennially hot topic in New York City, as is gentrification. Above, architect Michael Wyetzner, breaks down the defining features of several typical NYC apartments. You’re on your own to truffle up the sort of rent a 340 square feet studio commands in an East Village tenement...
cityandstateny.com
Yeshiva scrutiny and homeless shelter limitations
They are furry, they are small, they have paws and are a big problem – and no, they’re not rats. Guinea pigs are currently overrunning New York City’s pet shelters, and staff are calling on city leaders to provide some relief. Around 600 have been dumped at city-funded animal shelters this year – more than double the total from the same period in 2019, The City recently reported. Why are these little creatures posing a big problem? Guinea pig purchases soared during the COVID-19 pandemic as New Yorkers grappled with loneliness, but scores of owners have since abandoned them. The City Council introduced legislation back in February that would ban the sale of guinea pigs, but it’s yet to receive a hearing. The future of guinea pigs in New York City remains to be seen, but in the meantime, please do your research before buying any type of pet. Read on for more of the week’s news.
CM Julie Won Calls on DOT to Convert Car Lane Into Pedestrian Pathway Immediately
Councilmember Julie Won has called on the DOT to immediately implement its plan of converting a car lane on the Queensboro Bridge into a pedestrian pathway, citing ongoing safety concerns. The DOT plan, which continues to face long delays, calls for repurposing a car lane on the southern outer roadway...
New York graduation requirements: Here are the educators who will explore high school diploma measures
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York State announced the educators who will undertake a thoughtful and inclusive process to explore high school state diploma measures, which should work to ensure educational excellence and equity for every student. The Graduation Measures Blue Ribbon Commission will develop recommendations to the Board...
MTA open stroller pilot program aims to make New York City buses more accessible
The new open stroller pilot program would allow parents and caregivers to keep their strollers open on MTA buses.
A giant new Target store is opening in the Bronx next month
Just a bit over a month since announcing the opening of a new location in Soho, Target made public its plans to debut a giant store in the Bronx at 215 East Fordham Road by Valentine Avenue. The 21,000-square-foot space is scheduled to officially open to the public on October...
What Can a New York Restaurant Do if You Don’t Pay For Your Meal?
Has it ever happened to you? You sat down to have a meal, you enjoyed it and then you went for your wallet and had one of the following happen to you? Maybe you didn't have your wallet? Maybe the $20's that you thought you had in your pocket were really singles?
Comments / 0