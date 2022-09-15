ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park River, ND

Grand Forks teacher named 2023 North Dakota Teacher of the Year

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Ivona Todorovic, an English Language teacher at Red River High School in Grand Forks, has been named North Dakota’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. “Mrs. Todorovic has made an enormous impact on her students, on the Grand Forks community and the entire...
GRAND FORKS, ND
A new Miss Norsk Høstfest is crowned

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — After two years of no Norsk Høstfest, a new Miss Norsk Høstfest has been crowned. The interview process for becoming Miss Norsk Hostfest can be very taxing on the mind and the candidates emotions. However, the work that Miss Norsk Høstfest 2022 put...
MINOT, ND
From Louisiana to North Dakota with hugs for deputies

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some travel to North Dakota for the walleye, others for the musical, but one 12-year-old from Louisiana is in the state on a mission to thank those who serve our communities. 12-year-old Rosalyn Baldwin and her 7-year-old brother Phillip arrived in Bismarck to a crowd of...
BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND
Most popular dog names in North Dakota

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Picking a name for a dog is never an easy task. Do you pick a name with a meaning behind it? A name from a character in your favorite movie? A name just because it sounds fun to say? With so many variables when it comes to naming your dog, you’d […]
PETS
National Guard Unit Welcomed Home In Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — A big welcome home ceremony in Grand Forks for the North Dakota Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 188th Air Defense Artillery Regiment. They were greeted by family, friends and North Dakota leaders including Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer and Gov. Doug Burgum along with Major General Alan Dohrman, Adjutant General of the North Dakota National Guard.
GRAND FORKS, ND
Casting Call! Talent Needed For A Video Shoot in Northern Minnesota

If you're looking get in front of the camera and make some money doing it, then you'll want to jump on the Northland opportunity that was recently announced!. Tanner Nickerson, representing Old Saw Media, shared a casting call through the Duluth MN Actors|Filmmakers|Crew|DPs|MUA|Screenwriters Facebook page for a video shoot that will be taking place later this month on Minnesota's Iron Range.
MINNESOTA STATE
DUIs, Traffic fatalities on the rise in North Dakota

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — North Dakota saw a record number of fatalities this year during the 100 deadliest days for drivers. Now it appears another concern is hitting the road for drivers in the Peace Garden State, DUIs. According to a study done by QuoteWizard, DUIs are up 16% in North Dakota since 2010. With […]
TRAFFIC
North Dakota man loses appeal in a New Mexico poaching case

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Supreme Court has upheld an appeals court’s judgment that ordered a man to pay $74,000 restitution to the state Game and Fish Department for poaching a trophy mule deer buck in December 2015. The restitution included $20,000 for the out...
ARNEGARD, ND
Friends, family bid goodbye to Lynn Stauss

Friends and family gathered Friday at Hope Church in Grand Forks to pay their respects to Lynn Stauss. The former East Grand Forks mayor died at his home Sunday at the age of 77. Stauss served 21 years as the top elected official in East Grand Forks. Paul Knight, lead...
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
Grand Forks family grieving after the death of 9-year-old daughter

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks family is grieving after the death of nine-year-old Alanah Barnett. Alanah was taken off life-support on Wednesday. “I feel like I am bawling but I can’t even cry anymore.” said Alecia Barnett, Alanah’s mother. According to Barnett, Alanah...
GRAND FORKS, ND
Three North Dakota schools earn Blue Ribbon honors

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three North Dakota schools are being celebrated for earning the designation of Blue Ribbon School: Linton Public School, Larimore Elementary School, and Roosevelt Elementary in Bismarck. Linton is a PreK-12 school, with 242 students, located 65 miles southeast of Bismarck. Larimore Elementary, with 195...
BISMARCK, ND
