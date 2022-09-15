Read full article on original website
WATCH A Devils Lake North Dakota Fish Story That’s Actually True
This is a story you have to see to believe. (VIDEO)
Revisiting One Of North Dakota’s Most Tragic Kidnapping Cases
While North Dakota feels like one of the safest places to live, crime and tragedy does often strike. I stumbled across a kidnapping/murder case that shook me to my core. I'm sure you heard about this one as it made national headlines. It was quite shocking to hear about; A...
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks teacher named 2023 North Dakota Teacher of the Year
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Ivona Todorovic, an English Language teacher at Red River High School in Grand Forks, has been named North Dakota’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. “Mrs. Todorovic has made an enormous impact on her students, on the Grand Forks community and the entire...
kxnet.com
A new Miss Norsk Høstfest is crowned
MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — After two years of no Norsk Høstfest, a new Miss Norsk Høstfest has been crowned. The interview process for becoming Miss Norsk Hostfest can be very taxing on the mind and the candidates emotions. However, the work that Miss Norsk Høstfest 2022 put...
KFYR-TV
From Louisiana to North Dakota with hugs for deputies
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some travel to North Dakota for the walleye, others for the musical, but one 12-year-old from Louisiana is in the state on a mission to thank those who serve our communities. 12-year-old Rosalyn Baldwin and her 7-year-old brother Phillip arrived in Bismarck to a crowd of...
Most popular dog names in North Dakota
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Picking a name for a dog is never an easy task. Do you pick a name with a meaning behind it? A name from a character in your favorite movie? A name just because it sounds fun to say? With so many variables when it comes to naming your dog, you’d […]
PETS・
North Dakota Proven To Have Terrible Fatality Rates When It Comes To This
Truly surprising and unsettling. Stay safe out there!
kvrr.com
National Guard Unit Welcomed Home In Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — A big welcome home ceremony in Grand Forks for the North Dakota Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 188th Air Defense Artillery Regiment. They were greeted by family, friends and North Dakota leaders including Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer and Gov. Doug Burgum along with Major General Alan Dohrman, Adjutant General of the North Dakota National Guard.
Casting Call! Talent Needed For A Video Shoot in Northern Minnesota
If you're looking get in front of the camera and make some money doing it, then you'll want to jump on the Northland opportunity that was recently announced!. Tanner Nickerson, representing Old Saw Media, shared a casting call through the Duluth MN Actors|Filmmakers|Crew|DPs|MUA|Screenwriters Facebook page for a video shoot that will be taking place later this month on Minnesota's Iron Range.
DUIs, Traffic fatalities on the rise in North Dakota
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — North Dakota saw a record number of fatalities this year during the 100 deadliest days for drivers. Now it appears another concern is hitting the road for drivers in the Peace Garden State, DUIs. According to a study done by QuoteWizard, DUIs are up 16% in North Dakota since 2010. With […]
valleynewslive.com
Gray Television stations to host televised Minnesota gubernatorial debate
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Current Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and his Republican challenger Scott Jensen have agreed to a televised debate on October 18, hosted at KTTC-TV in Rochester and broadcast on all Gray Television stations in Minnesota and Fargo, ND. The broadcast will air live in the...
valleynewslive.com
North Dakota man loses appeal in a New Mexico poaching case
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Supreme Court has upheld an appeals court’s judgment that ordered a man to pay $74,000 restitution to the state Game and Fish Department for poaching a trophy mule deer buck in December 2015. The restitution included $20,000 for the out...
KNOX News Radio
Friends, family bid goodbye to Lynn Stauss
Friends and family gathered Friday at Hope Church in Grand Forks to pay their respects to Lynn Stauss. The former East Grand Forks mayor died at his home Sunday at the age of 77. Stauss served 21 years as the top elected official in East Grand Forks. Paul Knight, lead...
Find Out If You Live Near A Meth Lab In North Dakota
You can type in your address and pinpoint the locations of former meth labs.
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks family grieving after the death of 9-year-old daughter
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks family is grieving after the death of nine-year-old Alanah Barnett. Alanah was taken off life-support on Wednesday. “I feel like I am bawling but I can’t even cry anymore.” said Alecia Barnett, Alanah’s mother. According to Barnett, Alanah...
valleynewslive.com
Three North Dakota schools earn Blue Ribbon honors
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three North Dakota schools are being celebrated for earning the designation of Blue Ribbon School: Linton Public School, Larimore Elementary School, and Roosevelt Elementary in Bismarck. Linton is a PreK-12 school, with 242 students, located 65 miles southeast of Bismarck. Larimore Elementary, with 195...
Here are the top 10 biggest employers in ND — and in your county
(KXNET) -- Who are the biggest employers in North Dakota? It's a list dominated by school districts and the health industry, according to the latest labor market data from Job Service North Dakota.
Straight Out Of Yellowstone? Checkout This ND Ranch For Sale!
In the words of John Dutton, "You build something worth having, someone's gonna try to take it.” (Yellowstone, Season 2) For those die-hard fans or others with dollars burning a hole in their pockets, or simply one wanting to start their own dynasty... We found the ranch for you!
sdstandardnow.com
Noem continues to tell misleading story about family farm finances, part of a pattern of being less than forthright
Black Hills Woman Magazine is a glitzy little publication full of positive stories about female entrepreneurs and upcoming events in and around Rapid City. It may not have many subscribers, but copies can be found in the waiting rooms of local banks and dentists' offices. The current edition includes profiles...
North Dakota’s Most Scenic Drive Is The Perfect Fall Road Trip
And it's a short hop, skip and jump from Bismarck Mandan.
