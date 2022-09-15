ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, KY

Steph T. Rogers
3d ago

.....Louisville Judges -Police Chiefs really treat Officers like they are untouchable non-humans! Might as well go on crime sprees ( Oh they do).....I wonder how his victims feels ....gotta be terrible to be abused by a Officer and nothing happens

MJay
3d ago

Musicians in every genre was crying out for decades about the damn police but all we did was danced and sang along with em...glad societies finally listening!

Terentius The Great
1d ago

There should be a database that tracks fired cops. What profession allows you to commit a crime then transfer to another agency?

Wave 3

Man accused of 16 robberies appeared in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man accused of robbing 16 businesses in the Louisville Metro appeared in court Monday morning. Ryan Wilson allegedly robbed businesses from Dec. 2020 through Aug. 19, 2022. Louisville Metro police said during a robbery in April at Smokers Outlet on Hurstborne Parkway, Wilson got into...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Police: Woman carjacked near Churchill Downs, suspect arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has been arrested after trying to steal a FedEx truck and then carjacking a van from a woman, injuring her in the process. It happened on Saturday around 11 a.m. at the Central Station shopping plaza in the Wilder Park neighborhood. That's where the Kroger is just east of Churchill Downs.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Clarksville police investigating shots fired into home

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Police in Clarksville are investigating after multiple shots were fired into a home on Evergreen Drive early Sunday morning. When officers arrived around 3:30 a.m., they found shell casings in the driveway. Officers also found multiple rounds that had hit the home. Anyone with surveillance video...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
Wave 3

Shively police confirm third homicide in less than 24 hours

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively police are investigating several homicides from Saturday. Around 6:30 a.m., Shively police responded to the 3200 block of Dixie Highway and found three people shot. Of those, two of the victims died at the scene. The third person shot was taken to the hospital with...
SHIVELY, KY
wdrb.com

Parole hearing begins Monday for Michael Carneal 25 years after Kentucky school shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly 25 years after a school shooting in Kentucky that killed three students, Michael Carneal is up for parole this week. It happened Dec. 1, 1997, at Heath High School in Paducah, Kentucky. He was 14 years old when he opened fire on a prayer circle before classes began on the Monday morning after Thanksgiving break. Three girls were killed: Nicole Hadley, 14, Jessica James, 17, and Kayce Steger 15. Five others were injured.
PADUCAH, KY
Wave 3

LMPD searching for missing autistic teen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officers are searching for a missing autistic 14-year-old. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, Jose Lopez went missing around 4:00p.m. Sunday and was last seen on Cillia Road in the St. Dennis neighborhood. Jose was last seen wearing a white tank top, black shorts with...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man dies after shooting on Watterson Expressway in Shively

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - A man was shot on Watterson Expressway near Cane Run Road Saturday night, according to Shively police. Investigators said around 11 p.m. Saturday a shooting victim showed up at University Hospital. The unidentified man in his 40’s was pronounced dead. Police said their investigation led...
SHIVELY, KY
FOX59

Versailles man killed in Jennings County crash

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. — A Versailles man was killed Saturday in a crash in rural Jennings County. Indiana State Police say a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 40-year-old Butlerville woman was going east on County Road 650 East at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday when it went off the road. The driver then overcorrected […]
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

UPDATE: Missing autistic teen found safely

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jose Lopez has been located safely. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the alert has been cancelled and the teen has been reunited with loved ones. LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officers are searching for a missing autistic 14-year-old. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Woman killed in southwest Louisville crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman died in southwest Louisville after rolling her car over with juveniles inside it. It happened just after 10 p.m. Friday at Third Street Road and Village Park Way, according to Louisville Metro Police. That is where police found the SUV that had rolled over.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Coroner identifies 42-year-old man shot on I-264 in Shively

SHIVELY, Ky. — A man died after being shot on the interstate in Shively. Shively Police Department said that on Saturday, a man arrived at UofL Hospital by private means around 10:54 p.m. On Monday, that man was identified as Rickey Jones Jr., 42. Police said he was suffering...
SHIVELY, KY
Wave 3

Crash on I-265 causing delays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The entire portion of Interstate 265 North at mile-marker 25.6 is blocked, according to Trimarc. Louisville Metro police officers are at the scene of a crash that happened near I-64 in the East End. A gray Honda Accord and semi-truck were involved in the crash. Crews...
LOUISVILLE, KY
953wiki.com

Scott County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Leads Investigation that results in the Arrest of a Jefferson County Indiana Resident for Drug Dealing

Scott County-On 8-13-2022, James Charles Edward McCarty was arrested and subsequently incarcerated at the Jefferson County Indiana Jail in Madison for Dealing in Methamphetamine. The arrest stems from an investigation conducted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Detective where in July of 2022, an undercover purchase of Methamphetamine was made from McCarty in Jefferson County, Indiana. After consulting with the Jefferson County Prosecutors Office, an arrest warrant for James Charles Edward McCarty, 23 of Madison, Indiana was issued for Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony offense, resulting in his arrest. McCarty remains incarcerated at the Jefferson County Indiana Jail in Madison. Sheriff Goodin advised the following about this investigation…“it prides me to see our deputies aggressively seek out drug dealers in surrounding counties…a good offense is a great defense, where we are able to take out a drug dealer before they sell their poison in our county. This is just one example of several where Scott County Deputies have made solid cases in surrounding counties, cutting the potential flow of illegal drugs into our community…I am extremely proud of our team”. Assisting with this investigation were officers of the Madison Police Department and the Jefferson County Indiana Prosecutors Office.
SCOTT COUNTY, IN
wvih.com

Officials Investigate Child’s Drowning

Officials are investigating after a 2-year-old child accidentally drowned in a pool on Thursday night. The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred in the southwestern part of the county on Horsefly Hollow Road. Officials said they were called to a home, where the child had already been...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY

