Read full article on original website
Steph T. Rogers
3d ago
.....Louisville Judges -Police Chiefs really treat Officers like they are untouchable non-humans! Might as well go on crime sprees ( Oh they do).....I wonder how his victims feels ....gotta be terrible to be abused by a Officer and nothing happens
Reply
2
MJay
3d ago
Musicians in every genre was crying out for decades about the damn police but all we did was danced and sang along with em...glad societies finally listening!
Reply
2
Terentius The Great
1d ago
There should be a database that tracks fired cops. What profession allows you to commit a crime then transfer to another agency?
Reply
2
Related
Wave 3
Man accused of 16 robberies appeared in court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man accused of robbing 16 businesses in the Louisville Metro appeared in court Monday morning. Ryan Wilson allegedly robbed businesses from Dec. 2020 through Aug. 19, 2022. Louisville Metro police said during a robbery in April at Smokers Outlet on Hurstborne Parkway, Wilson got into...
WLKY.com
Police: Woman carjacked near Churchill Downs, suspect arrested
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has been arrested after trying to steal a FedEx truck and then carjacking a van from a woman, injuring her in the process. It happened on Saturday around 11 a.m. at the Central Station shopping plaza in the Wilder Park neighborhood. That's where the Kroger is just east of Churchill Downs.
WLKY.com
Clarksville police investigating shots fired into home
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Police in Clarksville are investigating after multiple shots were fired into a home on Evergreen Drive early Sunday morning. When officers arrived around 3:30 a.m., they found shell casings in the driveway. Officers also found multiple rounds that had hit the home. Anyone with surveillance video...
wdrb.com
'Rough weekend' | Police asking for community support after violence in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After another violent weekend in Louisville, police are asking for the community to help. Four people were killed and another four taken to the hospital after shootings in the last 48 hours around Louisville. On Sunday afternoon, Interstate 264 was shutdown near Southern Parkway for three...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wave 3
Shively police confirm third homicide in less than 24 hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively police are investigating several homicides from Saturday. Around 6:30 a.m., Shively police responded to the 3200 block of Dixie Highway and found three people shot. Of those, two of the victims died at the scene. The third person shot was taken to the hospital with...
Wave 3
LMPD: Teenager found shot in Klondike neighborhood; investigation underway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager was taken to the hospital after Louisville officers found him shot in the Klondike neighborhood. Around 12:30 p.m., officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the 3200 block of Mid Dale Lane, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said. Officers found...
wdrb.com
Parole hearing begins Monday for Michael Carneal 25 years after Kentucky school shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly 25 years after a school shooting in Kentucky that killed three students, Michael Carneal is up for parole this week. It happened Dec. 1, 1997, at Heath High School in Paducah, Kentucky. He was 14 years old when he opened fire on a prayer circle before classes began on the Monday morning after Thanksgiving break. Three girls were killed: Nicole Hadley, 14, Jessica James, 17, and Kayce Steger 15. Five others were injured.
Wave 3
LMPD searching for missing autistic teen
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officers are searching for a missing autistic 14-year-old. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, Jose Lopez went missing around 4:00p.m. Sunday and was last seen on Cillia Road in the St. Dennis neighborhood. Jose was last seen wearing a white tank top, black shorts with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
Man dies after shooting on Watterson Expressway in Shively
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - A man was shot on Watterson Expressway near Cane Run Road Saturday night, according to Shively police. Investigators said around 11 p.m. Saturday a shooting victim showed up at University Hospital. The unidentified man in his 40’s was pronounced dead. Police said their investigation led...
Versailles man killed in Jennings County crash
JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. — A Versailles man was killed Saturday in a crash in rural Jennings County. Indiana State Police say a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 40-year-old Butlerville woman was going east on County Road 650 East at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday when it went off the road. The driver then overcorrected […]
Wave 3
UPDATE: Missing autistic teen found safely
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jose Lopez has been located safely. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the alert has been cancelled and the teen has been reunited with loved ones. LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officers are searching for a missing autistic 14-year-old. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department,...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Woman killed in southwest Louisville crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman died in southwest Louisville after rolling her car over with juveniles inside it. It happened just after 10 p.m. Friday at Third Street Road and Village Park Way, according to Louisville Metro Police. That is where police found the SUV that had rolled over.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police investigate incident on Watterson Expressway following 'medical emergency'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The eastbound lanes of the Watterson Expressway have reopened following a medical emergency on Sunday. Lanes of I-264 East at Southern Parkway had been closed since 5 p.m. for a police investigation. Details about the investigation had not been made available but authorities did confirm a...
WLKY.com
Coroner identifies 42-year-old man shot on I-264 in Shively
SHIVELY, Ky. — A man died after being shot on the interstate in Shively. Shively Police Department said that on Saturday, a man arrived at UofL Hospital by private means around 10:54 p.m. On Monday, that man was identified as Rickey Jones Jr., 42. Police said he was suffering...
Wave 3
Woman killed in rollover crash on Outer Loop; man in critical condition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was killed and a man is in critical condition after a rollover crash happened early Sunday morning. Around 3:30 a.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to a crash on the Outer Loop at I-65. Early investigation revealed a woman was driving...
Wave 3
Crash on I-265 causing delays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The entire portion of Interstate 265 North at mile-marker 25.6 is blocked, according to Trimarc. Louisville Metro police officers are at the scene of a crash that happened near I-64 in the East End. A gray Honda Accord and semi-truck were involved in the crash. Crews...
Wave 3
Man in critical condition after shooting in Algonquin neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in critical condition after a shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood Sunday morning. Around 9:20 a.m. Louisville officers were called to respond to the 1600 block of Dixie Highway on a report of a shooting. Officers found a man shot. He was taken to...
953wiki.com
Scott County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Leads Investigation that results in the Arrest of a Jefferson County Indiana Resident for Drug Dealing
Scott County-On 8-13-2022, James Charles Edward McCarty was arrested and subsequently incarcerated at the Jefferson County Indiana Jail in Madison for Dealing in Methamphetamine. The arrest stems from an investigation conducted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Detective where in July of 2022, an undercover purchase of Methamphetamine was made from McCarty in Jefferson County, Indiana. After consulting with the Jefferson County Prosecutors Office, an arrest warrant for James Charles Edward McCarty, 23 of Madison, Indiana was issued for Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony offense, resulting in his arrest. McCarty remains incarcerated at the Jefferson County Indiana Jail in Madison. Sheriff Goodin advised the following about this investigation…“it prides me to see our deputies aggressively seek out drug dealers in surrounding counties…a good offense is a great defense, where we are able to take out a drug dealer before they sell their poison in our county. This is just one example of several where Scott County Deputies have made solid cases in surrounding counties, cutting the potential flow of illegal drugs into our community…I am extremely proud of our team”. Assisting with this investigation were officers of the Madison Police Department and the Jefferson County Indiana Prosecutors Office.
wvih.com
Officials Investigate Child’s Drowning
Officials are investigating after a 2-year-old child accidentally drowned in a pool on Thursday night. The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred in the southwestern part of the county on Horsefly Hollow Road. Officials said they were called to a home, where the child had already been...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man flags down officer on Watterson Expressway after car shot up
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A car was hit by several bullets Thursday night, leaving the driver injured, the Louisville Metro Police Department said. According to LMPD, just before midnight, an off-duty LMPD officer was on I-264 near the Breckenridge Lane overpass when a driver flagged them down for help. When...
Comments / 14