Several concerts are planned at Yaamava’ Theater
Several concerts will be held at Yaamava’ Theater in Highland during the upcoming weeks. Sunday, Oct. 2 — Probinsyano Tour with Coco Martin. A concert featuring Pink on Sept. 29 has already sold out. For more information, visit https://www.yaamava.com/yaamava-theater.
Palm Springs neighbors push back on building heights in new Dream Hotel plans
Developers of the long-awaited Dream Hotel in Palm Springs are headed back to the drawing board after city planning officials pushed back on design changes amid concerns from neighbors over building heights and view obstruction. "Frankly I can't believe we're back at this again with more amendments and modifications to this site that has had The post Palm Springs neighbors push back on building heights in new Dream Hotel plans appeared first on KESQ.
Clarkie’s Diner in Yucaipa is a favorite breakfast haunt
Clarkie’s has always been one of my favorite breakfast haunts, if for no other reason than their cinnamon streusel muffins — moist vanilla cinnamon cake topped with a brown sugar/cinnamon crumble. Just let it melt in your mouth while swooning. Unfortunately, the ingredients to make this divine dessert...
SVP Michael Martinez moves into Borrego Springs, community outraged
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sexually violent predator Michael Martinez has officially moved into a home on Running M Rd. in Borrego Springs. Badger is classified as a sexually violent predator, a designation for those convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with a mental disorder that makes them likely to re-offend. After serving their prison sentences, SVPs undergo treatment at state hospitals, but may also petition courts to continue treatment in supervised outpatient locations.
Padres star Randy Jones reveals pains of living next to homeless motel
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mayor Bill Wells and City Manager Graham Mitchell announced that the county has been secretly housing homeless people in their motels. Wells and Mitchell are shocked to find out about this, as they found out due to increased reports being made related to homeless issues.
5 Mouthwatering Brunch Dishes From Wilma & Frieda We Can’t Get Enough of
Elevated Pop Tarts and French Toast Are Calling Your Name. A longtime local favorite, Wilma & Frieda never disappoints. The ambiance at both the Palm Springs and Palm Desert locations is cheerful and inviting with an eclectic industrial farmhouse charm and some of the best modern comfort food in town. The brother and sister co-owning duo modified their grandmothers’ recipes and transformed them into the mouthwatering and unique dishes that grace the menu today. Each is reminiscent of classic and traditional meals with inventive modifications and creative additions that put Wilma & Frieda in a class by itself. Here are five incredibly tasty dishes you need in your life! Best Brunch Dishes.
10,414 SQFT Shopping Center in Riverside Sells for $4.825MM
Riverside, CA –– NAI Capital Commercial is pleased to announce that Executive Vice President Steve Liu, Vice Presidents John Bosko and Bob Bush along with Senior Associate Andrew Batcheller from the Irvine office completed the sale of an 10,414 square foot neighborhood retail shopping center in Riverside, California. Steve, John, Bob, Andrew represented the seller, Centerpointe at Market LP, and buyer, a family trust, in the transaction. The sale price totaled $4,825,000 or $463 per square foot at a 6.0% cap rate.
Firefighters Extinguish Flames on Santa Ana River Bottom in Riverside
It took 15 Riverside firefighters a half hour to put out flames in a half-acre of dense vegetation in the Santa Ana River Bottom Monday morning. The fire was reported at 1:40 a.m. below Grassy Trail Drive and adjacent to the bike trail, according to Riverside Fire Department Battalion Chief Garrett Coryell.
Riverside County confirms 1st pediatric MPX case
A child younger than 10 contracted MPX, also known as monkeypox, in the western part of Riverside County, the Riverside University Health System announced Friday.
Major freeway closures in effect in the Inland Empire through the weekend
Residents will face heavy delays as one side of two major freeways are closed through the weekend in the Inland Empire– a section of the eastbound side of the 91 Freeway in Corona and the westbound side of the 60 Freeway in Chino. The stretch of the 91 Freeway...
Dog reunited with Forest Falls family after being trapped in debris flow for 2 days
An Inland Empire family had an emotional reunion with their dog, who was trapped for two days during the recent mud slides.
Voters Push to Switch Local Redistricting from Politicians to Independent Panels
California’s independent redistricting commission has received generally good reviews for its new maps that voters are using to elect legislators and members of Congress in November. Voters who say they are disenfranchised want similar panels to draw their local districts — and they’ve gone to the Legislature to make...
Garage in Moreno Valley Residence Under Flames
A residential fire was burning in Moreno Valley Sunday, the Riverside County Fire Department reported. The fire was reported at 8:50 a.m. in the 10300 block of Crossing Green Circle. Authorities report a fully involved garage. The cause of the fire was not immediately available and it was unknown if...
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Palm Desert
A pedestrian was hit at 12:20 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 in the area of Fred Waring and Portola in Palm Desert. Riverside County Sheriff's Investigators tell KESQ News Channel 3 that a vehicle hit the pedestrian. The victim was then taken to the hospital but is expected to survive. There is no word on the The post Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
22-Year-Old Domestic Violence Suspect Arrested in Palm Springs
A 22-year-old man suspected of domestic violence, robbery and violating a court order was arrested in Palm Springs Thursday. Officers responded near 200 East Avenida Granada, near South Palm Canyon Drive, Thursday afternoon to search for Jayson Mahuron of Palm Springs, according to the Palm Springs Police Department. At 3:30...
Two Valley Criminals Arrested For Carjackings In La Quinta, Moreno Valley
Blurry photo of the back of a man holding a loaded handgun behind his back, waiting to carjack a nearby car. Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR. It was 2 in the morning on Thursday, September 15th 2022 when deputies were called to Desert Stream Drive and Bridgette Way in La Quinta, where a person in a Toyota Camry had just been pepper-sprayed, threatened with a handgun,, and pulled out of their car, as 2 suspects jumped in the car and drove off.
Person fatally struck by commuter train in MoVal
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a northbound Metrolink commuter train in Moreno Valley. The fatality occurred about 3:10 p.m. in the area of Van Buren Boulevard and Interstate 215, according to Metrolink and the Riverside County Fire Department.
Man arrested for shooting at a Coachella man and his child.
On September 17, 2022, at 8:08 a.m., Thermal patrol deputies responded to the 84100 block of Tera Vista in the city of Coachella, referencing a shooting that had just occurred. The investigation revealed a 30-year-old Coachella resident, and his 8-year-old son were in the area, when a man opened fire on them, striking a vehicle The post Man arrested for shooting at a Coachella man and his child. appeared first on KESQ.
Another California exodus: Dairy cows leave for greener pastures in Texas, Arizona as farms squeezed
Michael Oosten’s grandparents were dairy farmers in the Netherlands and immigrated to California in the 1920s, starting their own dairy farm in Paramount in 1945 before relocating to bigger farms in Artesia and Bellflower. In the early 1970s, they moved their farm to Chino, but decided to sell it...
Drivers beware: Eastbound lanes of 91, westbound lanes of 60 closed for construction over weekend
Drivers are warned to steer clear of the SR-91 Freeway in Corona over the weekend, where an extended road closure will last from Friday evening to Monday morning as construction crews work on one of a slew of projects planned for the ever-busy roadway. Additionally, the westbound lanes of SR-60 will be closed in Chino for alternate construction projects and several lanes of westbound I-10 will be closed in Ontario.All lanes of the eastbound lanes of the 91 will be closed from Main Street to just west of Interstate 15, including both the eastbound 91 Express Lanes and eastbound 91 Main...
