Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Double Murder/Suicide of Gig Young and His Troubled, Tortured, and Tumultuous LifeHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
The 5 Best Fried Chicken Places In Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Mysterious Death of a Canadian Student at the Cecil Hotel Fueled Rumors of a Ritual Game That Originated in KoreaYana BostongirlLos Angeles, CA
These Men Are Missing In AlaskaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedUnalaska, AK
Popular Noodle Restaurant in Los Angeles - Killer NoodleDinh LeeLos Angeles, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
Children’s Health Group to Honor Ferrer, Pritzker for Youth Wellness Efforts
Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer and Foster Care Counts founder/president Jeanne Pritzker will be honored later this month by The Los Angeles Trust for Children’s Health for their work supporting the well-being of youth. Ferrer will receive the organization’s Champion Award, while Pritzker will receive the...
mynewsla.com
Metropolitan Water District Complete Pipeline Repairs Ahead of Schedule
Repairs to a water pipeline connecting the Colorado River to customers in Los Angeles County have been completed two days ahead of schedule, and residents and businesses are allowed to resume limited watering outdoors, it was announced Monday. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California completed repairs on a leak...
mynewsla.com
Hollywood Sign Set to Receive Fresh Paint Job
Preparation work began Monday as crews get ready to apply a fresh coat of pain to the famed Hollywood Sign. A crew of 10 workers will apply nearly 400 gallons of paint to the sign over the course of eight weeks. Setup will begin Monday, and the project is expected to be completed in November. This year marks the iconic sign’s centennial.
mynewsla.com
LB Aquarium Releasing Endangered Frogs Back Into Wild
Critically endangered mountain yellow-legged frogs who were raised and cared for at Long Beach’s Aquarium of the Pacific are being released back into their habitat in the Southern California mountains to help rebuild their populations, the aquarium announced Sunday. “The Aquarium’s amphibian team have taken special care of these...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynewsla.com
More Than 11K Pounds of Trash Picked Up in Orange County Event
More than 11,000 pounds of trash was collected Saturday at over 40 sites along Orange County beaches and channels and in parks in an event aimed at keeping it out of the ocean. More than 2,500 volunteers took part in the cleanup coordinated by Orange County Coastkeeper as part of...
mynewsla.com
Cats At Overnight Boarding Facility Die in Fire in Palms Area of L.A.
Firefighters Saturday knocked down a “major emergency structure fire” at a row of commercial buildings in the Palms community of Los Angeles, where a firefighter “took ill” and was rushed to a hospital in fair condition and several cats were killed, authorities said. “Heavy smoke impacted...
mynewsla.com
Four Suspects Arrested in Downtown LA Shooting
A gang-related shooting in downtown Los Angeles Monday left one person hospitalized and four suspects in custody following a police chase, authorities said. The shooting occurred at about 2:45 a.m. near Olympic Boulevard and Broadway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The wounded person, described only as a male,...
mynewsla.com
Firefighters Extinguish Flames on Santa Ana River Bottom in Riverside
It took 15 Riverside firefighters a half hour to put out flames in a half-acre of dense vegetation in the Santa Ana River Bottom Monday morning. The fire was reported at 1:40 a.m. below Grassy Trail Drive and adjacent to the bike trail, according to Riverside Fire Department Battalion Chief Garrett Coryell.
RELATED PEOPLE
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages Several Palm Trees Near Hollywood Bowl
Firefighters quickly knocked down a “stubborn” brush fire across the street from the Hollywood Bowl and no injuries or structure damage was reported, authorities said. The fire was reported at around 11 p.m. Saturday on Highland Avenue near the Hollywood (101) Freeway as concertgoers were leaving a “Sound of Music” singalong” at the Bowl.
mynewsla.com
Man Wounded in Shooting at Street Takeover in Vermont Square
A man was wounded in a shooting during a street takeover in the Vermont Square area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred at 10:49 p.m. Sunday at Western Avenue and 48th Street, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. Paramedics took...
mynewsla.com
OC Officials Issue Warning as Rapid Bat Found in Fountain Valley
A bat found at a parking lot in Fountain Valley tested positive for rabies, according to Orange County health officials. The animal was found at around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Pickleball Court No. 1 at the Fountain Valley Tennis Center on 16400 Brookhurst St. Given the location and circumstance, the...
mynewsla.com
COVID Hospitalizations Keep Falling; LA Co Health Director Urges Booster Shots
Amid falling COVID-19 numbers, Los Angeles County’s public health director Friday expressed optimism the region will avoid another winter surge like those that resulted in rampant infections and hospitalizations the past two years. Pointing to the availability of a COVID vaccine booster specifically engineered to attack the highly infectious...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynewsla.com
COVID Hospitalizations Tick Up Slightly in LA County
The number of COVID-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals remains stable, increasing by five people to 674, according to the latest state figures released Saturday. Of those patients, 89 were being treated in intensive care, down from 92 the previous day. The hospital numbers have been declining over the...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Evacuate Buena Park Farmers Market Due to Poison-Filled Death Car
Buena Park police and Orange County Fire Authority firefighters evacuated a farmers market and other businesses around the Buena Park Mall Saturday due to hazardous materials inside a car in which a man committed suicide. Orange County firefighters responded at 9:43 a.m. to the mall at Stanton and LaPalma avenues,...
mynewsla.com
Pasadena Police Arrest Murder Suspect
A 21-year-old Los Angeles man is in custody Saturday in connection with a January murder in Pasadena. Detectives from the Pasadena Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Unit identified Jeovani Pluma as a suspect in the Jan. 1 killing of 30-year-old Ulises Nieto-Cabrera, a native of El Salvador, said Lt. Keith Gomez.
mynewsla.com
LAPD Officers Shoot Suspect in Vermont Knolls
A suspect was shot Saturday by Los Angeles police in the Vermont Knolls area of South L.A. Officers were called to the 400 block of 102nd Street about 12:30 p.m. on a report of a domestic violence incident, according to CBS2. The LAPD confirmed an officer-involved shooting investigation was underway...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on 405 Freeway
A young man was killed Monday in a motorcycle crash on an on-ramp to the southbound San Diego (405) Freeway in the Sawtelle area of Los Angeles. The crash was reported at Sawtelle Boulevard early Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The victim was identified at Kayin Hall,...
mynewsla.com
Pair Charged with Burglary at Home of Karen Bass
Two men were charged Friday with breaking into the home of mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass in the Baldwin Vista section of Los Angeles and stealing guns. Patricio Munoz, 42, and Juan Espinoza, 24, were each charged with one felony count of first-degree residential burglary and two counts of grand theft of a firearm.
mynewsla.com
Pasadena Police Searching For Missing Woman, 81
Police asked for the public’s help to find an 81-year-old woman who went missing Sunday in Pasadena. Palana Miguelina Edillor was last seen between 8 a.m. and noon Sunday at her residence on Earlham Street, police said. Edillor is Filipino. She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs...
mynewsla.com
Body Found in Charred Remnants of Travel Trailer in Sun Valley
A man’s body was found within the charred remnants of a travel trailer in a driveway area between two homes in Sun Valley Saturday. Firefighters dispatched at 4:34 a.m. to 8221 N. Vantage Ave. had the blaze out at 4:51 a.m., according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Comments / 0