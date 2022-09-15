ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

mynewsla.com

Hollywood Sign Set to Receive Fresh Paint Job

Preparation work began Monday as crews get ready to apply a fresh coat of pain to the famed Hollywood Sign. A crew of 10 workers will apply nearly 400 gallons of paint to the sign over the course of eight weeks. Setup will begin Monday, and the project is expected to be completed in November. This year marks the iconic sign’s centennial.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

LB Aquarium Releasing Endangered Frogs Back Into Wild

Critically endangered mountain yellow-legged frogs who were raised and cared for at Long Beach’s Aquarium of the Pacific are being released back into their habitat in the Southern California mountains to help rebuild their populations, the aquarium announced Sunday. “The Aquarium’s amphibian team have taken special care of these...
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

More Than 11K Pounds of Trash Picked Up in Orange County Event

More than 11,000 pounds of trash was collected Saturday at over 40 sites along Orange County beaches and channels and in parks in an event aimed at keeping it out of the ocean. More than 2,500 volunteers took part in the cleanup coordinated by Orange County Coastkeeper as part of...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Cats At Overnight Boarding Facility Die in Fire in Palms Area of L.A.

Firefighters Saturday knocked down a “major emergency structure fire” at a row of commercial buildings in the Palms community of Los Angeles, where a firefighter “took ill” and was rushed to a hospital in fair condition and several cats were killed, authorities said. “Heavy smoke impacted...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Four Suspects Arrested in Downtown LA Shooting

A gang-related shooting in downtown Los Angeles Monday left one person hospitalized and four suspects in custody following a police chase, authorities said. The shooting occurred at about 2:45 a.m. near Olympic Boulevard and Broadway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The wounded person, described only as a male,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Firefighters Extinguish Flames on Santa Ana River Bottom in Riverside

It took 15 Riverside firefighters a half hour to put out flames in a half-acre of dense vegetation in the Santa Ana River Bottom Monday morning. The fire was reported at 1:40 a.m. below Grassy Trail Drive and adjacent to the bike trail, according to Riverside Fire Department Battalion Chief Garrett Coryell.
RIVERSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

Fire Damages Several Palm Trees Near Hollywood Bowl

Firefighters quickly knocked down a “stubborn” brush fire across the street from the Hollywood Bowl and no injuries or structure damage was reported, authorities said. The fire was reported at around 11 p.m. Saturday on Highland Avenue near the Hollywood (101) Freeway as concertgoers were leaving a “Sound of Music” singalong” at the Bowl.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Wounded in Shooting at Street Takeover in Vermont Square

A man was wounded in a shooting during a street takeover in the Vermont Square area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred at 10:49 p.m. Sunday at Western Avenue and 48th Street, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. Paramedics took...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

OC Officials Issue Warning as Rapid Bat Found in Fountain Valley

A bat found at a parking lot in Fountain Valley tested positive for rabies, according to Orange County health officials. The animal was found at around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Pickleball Court No. 1 at the Fountain Valley Tennis Center on 16400 Brookhurst St. Given the location and circumstance, the...
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

COVID Hospitalizations Tick Up Slightly in LA County

The number of COVID-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals remains stable, increasing by five people to 674, according to the latest state figures released Saturday. Of those patients, 89 were being treated in intensive care, down from 92 the previous day. The hospital numbers have been declining over the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Pasadena Police Arrest Murder Suspect

A 21-year-old Los Angeles man is in custody Saturday in connection with a January murder in Pasadena. Detectives from the Pasadena Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Unit identified Jeovani Pluma as a suspect in the Jan. 1 killing of 30-year-old Ulises Nieto-Cabrera, a native of El Salvador, said Lt. Keith Gomez.
PASADENA, CA
mynewsla.com

LAPD Officers Shoot Suspect in Vermont Knolls

A suspect was shot Saturday by Los Angeles police in the Vermont Knolls area of South L.A. Officers were called to the 400 block of 102nd Street about 12:30 p.m. on a report of a domestic violence incident, according to CBS2. The LAPD confirmed an officer-involved shooting investigation was underway...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on 405 Freeway

A young man was killed Monday in a motorcycle crash on an on-ramp to the southbound San Diego (405) Freeway in the Sawtelle area of Los Angeles. The crash was reported at Sawtelle Boulevard early Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The victim was identified at Kayin Hall,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Pair Charged with Burglary at Home of Karen Bass

Two men were charged Friday with breaking into the home of mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass in the Baldwin Vista section of Los Angeles and stealing guns. Patricio Munoz, 42, and Juan Espinoza, 24, were each charged with one felony count of first-degree residential burglary and two counts of grand theft of a firearm.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Pasadena Police Searching For Missing Woman, 81

Police asked for the public’s help to find an 81-year-old woman who went missing Sunday in Pasadena. Palana Miguelina Edillor was last seen between 8 a.m. and noon Sunday at her residence on Earlham Street, police said. Edillor is Filipino. She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs...
PASADENA, CA
mynewsla.com

Body Found in Charred Remnants of Travel Trailer in Sun Valley

A man’s body was found within the charred remnants of a travel trailer in a driveway area between two homes in Sun Valley Saturday. Firefighters dispatched at 4:34 a.m. to 8221 N. Vantage Ave. had the blaze out at 4:51 a.m., according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA

