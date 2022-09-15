Alright everyone, it’s another Friday night and here we are to watch Smackdown. Tonight the “big” news is that Logan Paul will be on the show, and the big rumor right now is that he’ll challenge Roman Reigns at Sweet Saudi Blood Money, I mean Crown Jewel, so if that’s true they’ll need to get building that. Also, if Roman can make Logan Paul interesting then Roman really is the best ever. Also tonight we’ll gain some clarity in the tag team scene as New Day vs. Imperium vs. Butch and Ridge Holland vs. Hit Row is set to determine the next challengers for the Usos. Never mind that New Day spent the last couple of months getting beat down by the Viking Raiders. Bayley will be in action against Raquel Rodriguez, and Sami Zayn tries to prove his worth by wrestling Ricochet. Last week Karrion Kross jumped Drew McIntyre and choked him unconscious, so I fully expect Drew to have some kind of rebuttal tonight as those two begin building their feud in earnest. Well that’s the preamble, so let’s get to the action.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO