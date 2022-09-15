Read full article on original website
Ronda Rousey Recalls Lactating On Steve Austin
Ronda Rousey got a bit more personal with Steve Austin than either of them intended, revealing recently that she lactated on the WWE Hall of Famer. On the latest episode of Ronda on the Road, Rousey was asked at the start of the video about the moment and she said Austin was “really cool” about the whole thing.
Triple H Talks Pro Wrestling Vs. Sports Entertainment And How He’d Change Things
Speaking after the WWE Crown Jewel press conference, Triple H took a moment to explain his philosophy on the entertainment potential of professional wrestling when lined up against boxing and MMA fights. In an interview with Matt Kempke, the executive talked about his perspectives on the characteristics of those events and what he thinks they could learn from WWE (per Fightful). You can read a highlight and watch the full interview below.
Roman Reigns on His Plans to Smash Logan Paul, Triple H Taking Over for Vince McMahon in WWE
– Following yesterday’s press conference in Las Vegas to announce Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, Roman Reigns spoke to SecondsOut’s Radio Rahim on the upcoming title matchup. Below are some highlights:. Reigns on how a matchup like this happens: “Well, I...
WWE News: WWE Playlist Looks at Eddie Guerrero & Brock Lesnar’s Rivalry, Bautista On New Animated Series
– WWE featured a new WWE Playlist clip recently, described as:. Watch the complete rivalry between Eddie Guerrero and Brock Lesnar in 2004, starting with Guerrero earning a title opportunity to his unforgettable WWE Championship win at No Way Out 2004. – Dave Bautista appeared on the most recent episode...
Brian Gewirtz Talks About Sharing Ronda Rousey’s Appreciation for Roddy Piper
In a recent appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling, Brian Gewirtz spoke on the admiration he shares with Ronda Rousey for Hall of Famer “Rowdy” Roddy Piper (per Wrestling Inc). The former WWE creative writer referenced the homages Rousey has paid to Piper throughout her career, from naming conventions to costume choices.
Maria Kanellis On Jim Cornette Disliking Her, Says Playing Her Character Was a ‘Shield’ Backstage In WWE
Maria Kanellis was known early in her career for her “ditzy” character in WWE, and she recalled how playing that character seemed to lead to Jim Cornette’s dislike of her. Kanellis spoke with Interviews With James for a new interview and talked about Cornette’s dislike of her in WWE, though she pointed out that things came “full circle” for her when he brought her into ROH.
Chris Jericho On Working With Nick Gage in AEW, Recalls Dominos Pizza Cutter Controversy
Chris Jericho’s match with Nick Gage in AEW was memorable not just for the match but also the Dominos Pizza controversy, and Jericho recently looked back on the whole thing. Jericho battled the GCW star as one of the “Labors of Jericho” during his feud with MJF, and Gage’s use of a pizza cutter at an inopportune moment caused some controversy when the Dominos ad aired right after it.
Konnan Claims AEW Won’t Let Kenny Omega Work AAA Triplemania, Note On How Accurate That Is
In the latest episode of Keepin’ It 100 (via Wrestling Inc), Konnan claimed that Kenny Omega was set to work AAA Triplemania but AEW wouldn’t let him due to his suspension. The event happens in Mexico City. However, Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Omega was...
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Oakland: Matt Riddle Beats Seth Rollins
WWE held another ‘Sunday Stunner’ branded live event last night at the Oakland Arena in Oakland, CA. Here are results, via PWInsider:. * Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler def. Shotzi Blackheart & Xia Li. * WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) def. Ricochet & Madcap Moss. * The lights...
Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage
Alright everyone, it’s another Friday night and here we are to watch Smackdown. Tonight the “big” news is that Logan Paul will be on the show, and the big rumor right now is that he’ll challenge Roman Reigns at Sweet Saudi Blood Money, I mean Crown Jewel, so if that’s true they’ll need to get building that. Also, if Roman can make Logan Paul interesting then Roman really is the best ever. Also tonight we’ll gain some clarity in the tag team scene as New Day vs. Imperium vs. Butch and Ridge Holland vs. Hit Row is set to determine the next challengers for the Usos. Never mind that New Day spent the last couple of months getting beat down by the Viking Raiders. Bayley will be in action against Raquel Rodriguez, and Sami Zayn tries to prove his worth by wrestling Ricochet. Last week Karrion Kross jumped Drew McIntyre and choked him unconscious, so I fully expect Drew to have some kind of rebuttal tonight as those two begin building their feud in earnest. Well that’s the preamble, so let’s get to the action.
Chris Jericho On How Vince McMahon Reacted When He Told Him He Signed With AEW
On the latest edition of Talk Is Jericho, Chris Jericho discussed Vince McMahon’s reaction to him signing with AEW, as well as how AEW considered a TV deal with Showtime during its early days. Highlights from his comments are below. On Vince McMahon’s reaction to him signing with AEW:...
Brian Pillman Jr. Doesn’t Want To Take A Side in AEW All Out Altercation
Brian Pillman Jr. was recently asked about the altercation backstage after AEW All Out, and he stayed diplomatic about it. Pillman was a guest on Cafe de Rene recently and was asked by Rene Dupree about the drama surrounding CM Punk’s media scrum comments and the backstage brawl that resulted in several suspensions. Pillman said he’s a fan of all those involved and wasn’t there, joking that he’ll side with “whoever won the fight.”
Teddy Long On A Possible Authority Role In AEW, Says They ‘Rehash Everything’
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Teddy Long spoke about the possibility of becoming an authority figure for AEW and if it would work there. He said: “Well, if that’s what they wanted to do. They rehash everything, you know what I mean? Make it a little bit different. Don’t call it the GM, maybe give it another name like commissioner. They never used that a lot. It worked in WWE, and if it hadn’t of worked, then Vince [McMahon] wouldn’t have never done it. I stayed in that spot for nine years and he didn’t put me there to stay in there just because he liked me.”
