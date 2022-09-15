ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memories flow as iconic Ogden restaurant shuts its doors

By Mythili Gubbi
FOX 13 News
 4 days ago
An iconic restaurant in Ogden has closed after decades of being an important part of the community.

It was emotional at El Matador on Thursday, just hours before closing its doors to the people who have so many special memories of the restaurant. People said they remember running around as toddlers and still love coming back as adults, and how there will never be a place that means this much to them again.

But after about 60 years of bringing people together in Ogden, the El Matador will be no more.

“It makes me feel sad that it’s an end of an era, with a lot of time and memories here,” said Hyla Olsen. “This is a place that is very well known and it’s going to be sad to see it go.”

Owners of the restaurant said they made the decision because of a personal illnesses in the family and the struggle to keep it staffed.

When word spread that El Matador was closing, people started lining up Thursday to have one last meal.

Vicky Wheeler and Jill Chapman are two friends who found out about the closing on social media.

“We both flipped and it was like, 'Oh my gosh, El Matador is closing!' She says, get ready, we’re going there early! It’s going to be a busy day today,” remembered Wheeler.

People said it’s a place to mark milestones and make memories.

“My wife always loved this place," said Tony Wimpee. "We were coming home when my oldest daughter was born straight from the hospital to eat across the street in the old building when it was there, and she’ll be 49 next month."

The restaurant is a staple in the community.

“They’ve been so much a part of the community and our lives, that we love them,” said Chapman. “Memories for our whole lives, so it’s really sad to see them close down.”

People kept coming through the restaurant until food ran out around 4 p.m. Guests even walked out with boxes of their special salsa. It has a special place in the hearts of people who come to eat here every week.

“It’s become like a second home to me because I know all of the waiters, waitresses and stuff and they get to know you,” said Wheeler.

Comments / 11

Marissa Sorensen
3d ago

I've never been to that one, but if they close the one in Clearfield, that will make me very sad. I know prices have gone up just as everywhere else, but still the food was great every time I ate there.

Reply(1)
2
