ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehi, UT

Lehi community comes together to build the world's largest blanket fort

By Ryan Marion
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xIMca_0hxKwDVW00

Local companies in Lehi are coming together to build a giant blanket fort and hopefully break an official world record in the process.

The event was organized Thursday by Talking Tacos, Moxie Weighted Blankets and Real Salt Lake with the goal to build a 10,000-square-foot blanket fort in Rio Tinto Stadium, breaking the current world record of 6,736-square-feet.

An official from the Guinness Book of World Records is attending the event to verify the size of the fort to see if it will be big enough after a Make-A-Wish child, 5-years-old, places the final blanket to finish the fort.

According to development officer for Make a Wish Utah Summer Ehrmann, planning for the event only began six weeks prior.

“Six weeks is a testament to what the Tacos Together team can pull together here a mere six weeks ago,” she said. “This was just an idea, and today we’ve got a 10,000-square-foot recording breaking blanket for it.

While Ehrmann sees this as a momentous event for Lehi’s record books, she believes the greatest thing about it is the community.

“Everybody’s coming together, people are helping each other, people are chatting with one another,” she said. “And kids are everywhere just having a blast right in their scooters.”

The CEO for Tacos Together, Paul Shin, said the idea to have this event came to him when his 7-year-old daughter wanted to watch a movie with her whole family inside a blanket fort.

“We took that idea to my team and I said, ‘Hey, what if we made the biggest blanket fort ever?’” Shin shared. “Luckily, they put up with my craziness and this is where we’re at.”

Once the plan started coming together, Shin reached out to Real Salt Lake group sales representative Keagan Robb to make that dream a reality.

“He’s done lots of networking events and that’s how we met,” said Robb. “So we thought it would be mutually beneficial, and it has. It was crazy.”

According to Robb, one of Real Salt Lake’s core values is community, and getting everyone to come together is something they always try to accomplish.

“We’re ready for the world record,” he said.

All the blankets used to create the fort will afterwards be donated to Road Home shelter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
luxury-houses.net

A Tuscan Inspired Chateau in Sandy with Immaculate Custom Finish Work Throughout Seeking for $4.777 Million

The Chateau in Sandy, a luxurious custom home boasts a main floor master bedroom with a fireplace, and turret style windows that overlook the private back yard just a short drive puts you within reach of incredible dining, world class Entertainment of downtown Salt Lake City is now available for sale. This home located at 7895 S Caballero Dr, Sandy, Utah offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Brad Hansen (Phone: 801-230-5236) & Sean Steinman (Phone: 801-913-3790) at Summit Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Chateau in Sandy.
SANDY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Lehi, UT
Government
City
Lehi, UT
Robb Report

This Circular Mountain-Top Retreat in Utah Offers Gobsmacking Views From Every Window

With million-dollar mountain vistas like these, one might consider window treatments to be superfluous. Which is why this architectural gem on the outskirts of the winter wonderland that’s Park City, Utah, comes with acres of curtain-free, floor-to-ceiling glass.  And not just any glass: Most of it is pricey, commercial-grade SageGlass with an electrochromic feature that lets you darken the windows at the touch of a button. Or the window system will automatically do it for you, to reduce heat and glare from the afternoon sun.  Designed by leading Salt Lake City architect Michael Upwall, this sprawling 11,106-square-foot steel-and-stone manse on nine mountaintop...
PARK CITY, UT
Outsider.com

WATCH: Utah Hiker Is Stalked by Mountain Lion in Heart-Pounding Clip

While in the great outdoors, danger can lurk just around the corner. A Utah hiker was stalked by a mountain lion in an intense video. When you find yourself on the wrong end of a cat and mouse situation, there isn’t a whole lot you can do. You can get loud and make yourself larger and do all the things that they say – eventually, you have to convince the wildlife to stop.
PROVO, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Stabbing in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Around 5 p.m. this afternoon, Salt Lake City Police Department responded to a stabbing. The incident occurred at 300 S 500 W in SLC. Police say the stabbing happened behind the Rio Grande and a male victim suffered critical stab wounds. The victim was transferred to the hospital and is now in good condition.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blanket Fort#Real Salt Lake#Guinness World Records#Weighted Blankets#Tacos Together
The Utah Investigative Journalism Project

Critics fear a highway bypass could trigger development in Heber Valley’s open space and threaten a critical water source

The following story was reported by The Utah Investigative Journalism Project in partnership with the Salt Lake City Weekly, The Daily Herald and The Park Record. Brian Wimmer, president of the Trout Unlimited chapter of Utah County, has been casting his flies into the Middle Provo River for years. He’s learned that it doesn’t matter how long you’ve been tying and casting flies, you can’t control the river or when and where fish will bite—and that really is the whole point.
HEBER CITY, UT
ksl.com

Get Gephardt: Utah man struggles to cancel door-to-door sale

CLINTON — When a door-to-door salesman knocked on Larry Shields' door, he wasn't really in the market for what the guy was selling, but the salesman made a nice pitch. "It's supposed to purify the air, humidify the air and it's also a vacuum," Shields said. Shields purchased on...
CLINTON, UT
ABC4

Gold Star Families Memorial Monument built in Sandy

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – The city of Sandy is dedicating a Gold Star Families Memorial Monument to be built, which will be the third in the state of Utah. These monuments honor the families of servicemen and women who have paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the military. A dedication celebration is scheduled […]
SANDY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ABC 4

GTU is live in downtown Salt Lake City at the Leonardo

On Good Things Utah this morning – We are taking our show on the road to the Leonardo museum in downtown Salt Lake City. And why is it so important to visit our local museums? Museums can increase our sense of wellbeing, help us feel proud of where we have come from, can inspire, challenge and stimulate us, and make us feel healthier. With society facing issues such as poverty, inequality, intolerance and discrimination, museums can help us understand, debate, and challenge these concerns. They can also enhance everyone’s life chances by breaking down barriers to access and inclusion. Museums are doing this through active public participation, engaging with diverse communities, and sharing collections and knowledge in ways that are transforming lives. Museums of all sizes, with collections ranging from fine art to social history, are changing lives – often in partnership with community groups, health charities and other third sector organizations. The Museums Association (MA) is campaigning for museums to develop their role as socially purposeful organizations and there is growing evidence that they are working with their communities and delivering positive social impact.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahstories.com

Ogden’s Food Scene Bolsters Diversity

Grabbing a bite to eat in Ogden is an adventure. You can find dishes from all over the world, and in some restaurants, you can even find them all in the same place. Being an incredibly diverse city brings along a bright food selection, and the people of Ogden love it. Ogden has always been a melting pot in some regard. Being the junction city, it has always been a common place for people to pass through, stop in, or relocate to. The point at which Ogden’s dining experience evolved from primarily burgers and steaks to the various additions of globally inspired, eclectic food spots you see today, is hard to pinpoint directly, but it is easy to see that the evolution has happened and is still happening.
kslnewsradio.com

Power Outage in Saratoga Springs effecting more than 2,000 people

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — Rocky Mountain Power reported a power outage affecting 2,017 Saratoga Springs citizens Sunday afternoon. According to the Saratoga Springs Police Department, a vehicle accident led to the power outage. Police say the vehicle struck a power box, prompting power issues in a portion of the city south of Harvest Hills Blvd.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, UT
violetskyadventures.com

Bison and the Great Salt Lake at Antelope Island

From backcountry trails to roaming bison, Antelope Island State Park is a fun adventure on one of Utah’s most unique islands. Nestled out in the Great Salt Lake, this 28,000 acre island boasts raw views of the natural surrounding landscape. From the Wasatch Mountains in the distance to the mirage of the lake, this island is filled with history, wildlife and geographical landmarks.
SYRACUSE, UT
slcgreenblog.com

Utah Climate Week is Coming Up!

We are a week away from the Sixth Annual Utah Climate Week (September 25th through October 1st)! Check out the list of events compiled by the Utah Climate Action Network (a project of Utah Clean Energy) and mark your calendar to get involved. The goal of Utah Climate Week is...
kjzz.com

2 years after opening, new SLC Airport seems to be bursting at the seams

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — This week marks two years since the opening of the new Salt Lake City International Airport. Unlike when it opened in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for the airport is surging. “Every day, we are fighting the battle of trying to find...
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

30K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy