Eagles vs. Vikings Odds, Spread, Prediction: Best Bets for Monday Night Football
Should the Eagles be bigger favorites over the Vikings on Monday Night Football? The post Eagles vs. Vikings Odds, Spread, Prediction: Best Bets for Monday Night Football appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Devoe, Williamson Join Clippers On Exhibit 10 Contracts
Michael Devoe and Lucas Williamson have officially signed Exhibit 10 contracts with the Clippers, Hoops Rumors has learned. Reports that Devoe and Williamson would sign with the Clippers surfaced right after the June draft and now they’ve officially been added. Both players are undrafted rookies. They were on the...
Five things Auburn football needs to do to turn things around
Here are five things the Tigers need to do in order to salvage the season.
Nate Hinton To Sign Exhibit 10 Contract With Cavs
Former Mavericks and Pacers guard Nate Hinton has agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with the Cavaliers and will attend training camp, JD Shaw of Hoops Rumors tweets. Hinton is expected to compete for a spot on the 15-man opening night roster. While the Cavaliers have 16 other players on the roster, only 12 have fully guaranteed contracts. They also have both two-way slots filled.
