Former Mavericks and Pacers guard Nate Hinton has agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with the Cavaliers and will attend training camp, JD Shaw of Hoops Rumors tweets. Hinton is expected to compete for a spot on the 15-man opening night roster. While the Cavaliers have 16 other players on the roster, only 12 have fully guaranteed contracts. They also have both two-way slots filled.

NBA ・ 8 MINUTES AGO