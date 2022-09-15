ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Man pleads not guilty to killing mother in Pacific Beach

By Mimi Elkalla
ABC 10 News KGTV
 3 days ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV)— 27-year-old Daniel Caldera appeared in court virtually for an arraignment Thursday afternoon and pleaded not guilty to murdering his mother. The judge ordered news crews to blur his face.

San Diego Police say Caldera is accused of killing his mother in Pacific Beach earlier this week. She has been identified as Maria Garcia, a woman in her 60s.

Caldera pleaded not guilty to one count of murder, with an allegation of using a firearm, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The public defender said in court that Caldera has a psychiatric history, and requested that he be screened to receive psychiatric medication while in jail.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, our ABC 10News Breaking News Tracker arrived at the scene in Pacific Beach where police had launched their investigation.

Police said Garcia was discovered with at least one gunshot wound to her upper body near Reed Avenue, she was taken to the hospital, but did not survive.

Later that morning officers searched the beach for evidence, they say as they continued to investigate, they determined that her son was the suspect in her murder.

He was arrested and booked into jail for murder that day.

Deputy District Attorney Paige Woodward urged additional witnesses to come forward.

"First our office extends our deepest condolences to the family of Miss Garcia, we would ask that if anybody has information on this case, to please contact the San Diego Police Department because this is an ongoing investigation," said Woodward.

Caldera is due back in court later this month, a preliminary hearing has been scheduled for September 29, though the judge said that date could change.

If this case ends up going to trial and Caldera is convicted on all charges, he could be facing 50 years to life behind bars.

