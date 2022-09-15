Read full article on original website
Related
HBO Max Drops 6 Animated Projects as Content Purge Continues
It seems no one is safe at HBO Max. Just days after dozens of titles and 200 episodes of Sesame Street disappeared off the platform, TV Line reports that HBO Max has dropped six projects, almost all from Warner Bros. Animation. Among the canceled projects is Batman: Caped Crusader, the J.J. Abrams/Matt Reeves reimagining of the Batman story that was ordered to series in May. The other titles include The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie, Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Tunes Musical, Did I Do That to the Holidays? A Steve Urkel Story, The Amazing World of Gumball: The Movie, and Merry Little Batman.
Collider
'Willow' Trailer Breakdown: The Magical Cult Classic Returns
Since Prime Video has The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Netflix has The Witcher, and HBO has House of the Dragon, it was only a matter of time before Disney+ entered the high fantasy streaming competition. This fall will see the debut of Willow, the long-anticipated sequel series to the 1988 film of the same name. Although the original Willow was met with a mixed response when it first debuted in theaters, there’s been a strong cult affinity for George Lucas’ fantasy adventure. Rumors about a potential follow-up have persisted for years.
‘Los Espookys’ Is Still the Weirdest Show on HBO
TV might be replete with spoiled rich kids, but in Los Espookys, Saturday Night Live writer Julio Torres plays the one twerp to rule them all. Has Chuck Bass ever successfully asked the moon to “go full” so he can recover a lost earring? Because Torres’ silk-pajama enthusiast Andrés has.The earring, by the way, serves as his totemic reminder to reject any and all accountability for his actions.After a long hiatus, HBO’s most delightfully bizarre comedy returns Friday for a six-episode second season. The series follows a group of horror-loving friends who brand themselves “Los Espookys” and start a production...
IGN
Honkai: Star Rail Official Trailer "Witness" | TGS 2022
Meet new characters in Honkai: Star Rail in the newest trailer from Tokyo Game Show 2022. From HoYoverse, the creators of Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail is a turn-based RPG set across different worlds in the expanse of space.
RELATED PEOPLE
Add the kooky Abbott Elementary season 2 trailer to the syllabus before class resumes this fall
The teachers at Abbott are in for another chaotic school year. ABC released a new full-length trailer for Abbott Elementary season 2, teasing more wide-eyed optimism from second grade teacher Janine (Quinta Brunson) and kooky Avaisms from Principal Coleman (Janelle James) ahead of the Emmy-winning sitcom's return on Sept. 21.
Major Netflix Series Ending After Season 4
This year has brought a lot of changes for Netflix. Already, we’ve seen the addition of ad-supported content, password sharing crackdowns, and, as usual, the conclusion of some of our favorite series. Earlier this summer, the streamer’s subscribers were forced to bid goodbye to the cast of Ozark as the series came to an abrupt and permanent halt. Now though, another fan-favorite series faces its conclusion and that’s the popular action-adventure title, The Umbrella Academy.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Star Confirms Crabfeeder's Connection to Dangerous Game of Thrones Villains
When he debuted in the second episode of House of the Dragon, the Crabfeeder immediately established an eerie and terrifying presence. The villain, who gets his name from literally feeding enemies to crabs, became a force to be reckoned with in the Stepstones, requiring Daemon and Corlys to take action. While he isn't inherently connected to any major characters in Game of Thrones lore, the version brought to life on TV actually has a direct connection to the Sons of the Harpy, the group that tried to overthrow the rule of Daenerys in the original series.
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and more this weekend (August 26)
Traditionally a quiet time for TV, August in 2022 has proved to be anything but. Already this month we've seen the likes of Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon, hugely-acclaimed Predator prequel Prey, Neil Gaiman's epic The Sandman and the MCU's latest hero, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, all arrive on streaming services.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Santa Clauses Trailer: Is Tim Allen Being Replaced by... Peyton Manning? — Get Disney+ Premiere Date
Consider it an early Christmas gift. Disney+ on Saturday announced at the D23 Expo that The Santa Clauses — a limited series revival of the beloved Santa Clause film franchise starring Tim Allen — will premiere Wednesday, Nov. 16, with its first two episodes. The Santa Clauses finds Scott “on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever,” according to the official logline. “He’s starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have...
Fall Premiere Dates For New & Returning TV Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming
Normalcy is returning to television series’ release pattern after a couple of Covid-affected years. Streamers have made for a busy summer with buzzy shows such as Stranger Things, House of the Dragon and LOTR: The Rings of Power. They will soon be joined by the broadcast networks, whose main series roster is sticking to the traditional season that kicks off in the fall. Here is Deadline’s annual list of the fall premiere dates for new and returning series. It covers more than 200 broadcast, cable and streaming programs debuting between mid-September and December 31 but does not include movies or...
Netflix, HBO, Comcast Make a Huge Streaming Mistake
Before streaming existed, most American households -- roughly 105 million of the 122 million total -- paid for cable. That's because while cable was the only game in town. It also, for a long time, offered an excellent value for your money. Yes, everyone got a lot of channels they...
AdWeek
Hulu: What’s Coming and Going in October 2022
Get ready for a content overload. Several films and TV shows are coming to Hulu in October, and we can barely count the number. (We actually did, and it’s 157 listed titles.) New content includes the Blade and Godzilla film franchises, Schitt’s Creek and The Rocky Horror Picture Show....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Every New Movie Coming to Netflix for the Rest of the Year
Good news if the end of summer's got you down: Netflix dropped the titles and release dates of the new films headed to the streamer through 2022.
wegotthiscovered.com
Review: Amazon’s ‘Goodnight Mommy’ remake thrills, but can only pretend to frighten like the original
If Naomi Watts is going to do anything in a film, it’s going to be portraying a tortured soul. A veteran, and a highly underrated one at that, has spent her career, from Mulholland Drive to Dream House to The Desperate Hour, making us endure the tragedies that befall her with excruciating realism, painstaking screams, and bloodshot eyes.
Sisterhood review – an Icelandic crime drama perfect for Unforgotten fans
Just because it has one of the world’s lowest crime rates, that doesn’t stop Iceland from coming up with an ominous TV show about a killing in a town full of terrible secrets and spectacular monsters
The ‘Let the Right One In’ Trailer Is Here to Traumatize You
Raising any child presents a unique set of challenges. That’s especially true, it turns out, when that child is a vampire.Showtime has apparently tripled its budget on fake (we hope) blood recently. Following the revival of Dexter and the smash first season of Yellowjackets comes Let the Right One In, a TV series inspired by the Swedish novel and film. In the new series, Mark (Oscar-nominee Demián Bichir) and his daughter Eleanor (Madison Taylor Baez) attempt to navigate life together under unusual circumstances: When she was 12 years old, she was turned into a vampire.A parent’s duty is to keep...
TechRadar
What time is House of the Dragon episode 5 released? Stream Game of Thrones prequel from anywhere
Wedding bells are ringing in the Red Keep as Princess Rhaenyra accedes to her father’s demand to marry. But, despite her claim on the Iron Throne, there are those who’d do anything to prevent her ascension. Want to know what time House of the Dragon episode 5 is released on HBO Max and on streaming services where you are? Read our streaming guide below to find out.
TVGuide.com
New Amazon Prime Video TV Shows and Movies (September 2022)
By now you've watched the premiere of Amazon Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and you're either fully on board with this TV series adaptation and tanning some leather for some dwarven cosplay, or you fell asleep halfway through the premiere episode and don't see what the big deal is. Whichever side you're on, the good news is that there's more than just the Lord of the Rings show coming to Prime Video this month.
7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, and Hulu movies and shows to stream this weekend
Another weekend means another batch of streaming recommendations from us – and whether you're in the mood for a movie night or binge-watching a new series, you'll find something that takes your fancy here. Let's start with movies. Do Revenge, a high school drama inspired by Strangers on a...
Comments / 0